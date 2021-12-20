Will Lady Gaga or Kristen Stewart win Best Actress? Does Belfast have what it takes to snatch Best Picture? See EW's 2022 Oscars predictions here.

It's difficult to follow up an Academy Awards cycle where Glenn Close's butt became a defining topic of the season, but the chaos, glory, and star-studded spectacle of the 2022 Oscars race is giving her derriere a run for its money. As contenders look to cash in on heavy precursor affection, EW looks to streamline the race ahead with our expert Oscar predictions in the big six categories — including the ever-evolving hunt for Best Picture and the high profile matchup between Kristen Stewart and Lady Gaga in the Best Actress duel.

Check out all of EW's 2022 Oscars predictions below, updating as often as the race changes in the coming weeks.

Best Picture

The Irish don't need much luck in the current Oscar race; Kenneth Branagh's semi-autobiographical historical drama Belfast has succeeded on passion, emotion, and genuine industry affection thus far. That's not to say the film isn't magical on its own — its tale of a tight-knit Irish family in the '60s weighing their future amid the Troubles has hit with audiences (it won the coveted TIFF People's Choice Award that has gone to nine Best Picture nominees or winners since 2011) and industry voters alike, indicating the kind of cross-demographic appeal necessary to score high on the Academy's ranked preferential ballot.

Steven Spielberg's late-breaking musical West Side Story has steadily risen in recent weeks, however, soaring on the same lyrical, emotional highs Belfast conjures — though Hollywood history (the Stephen Sondheim stage version is a time-tested classic, as is the 1961 film adaptation) adds a powerful does of nostalgic affection to the film's winning recipe, too.

Outside of the usual suspects riding the trail thus far (Licorice Pizza, Power of the Dog, Dune, King Richard, etc.), the most powerful surge has quietly risen in the background: Apple TV+'s CODA — about a young, hearing woman coming into her own as the daughter of deaf parents — has consistently tracked up notices since the start of the season. It's an emotional work that plays directly to the heart and, as a result, into the top of voters' minds as they rank their ballots.

Belfast West Side Story The Power of the Dog Licorice Pizza CODA Dune King Richard Nightmare Alley Tick, Tick... Boom! The Lost Daughter

On the bubble: Flee; Don't Look Up; Drive My Car; The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Director

Steven Spielberg's commercial profile led many to question the necessity of a new West Side Story adaptation with him at the helm, but early reviews swiftly declared it as one of the standout entries in his entire filmography. Not only did reactions praise his astute take on the material, they heralded his focus on revolutionizing, regenerating, and pushing the narrative forward. All of this to say: praise for the film has largely ridden on the back of Spielberg's direction, including the ace performances he coached out of his cast. It's the kind of spectacular showcase Hollywood loves — a titanic director at the top of his craft, shaping a monumental entry that pools excellence from all reaches of the industry (actors, massive sets, daring cinematography) under one filmmaker's singular vision.

The other players in this category will likely come from other strong Best Picture contenders, but the fifth directing slot has, in recent years, served as a wild card. The filmmaking branch is no stranger to rogue selections, often recognizing directors with one-off nominations for projects that have little traction in the Best Picture race. While it doesn't happen regularly enough to bet on it, the branch has — at least lately — reserved select slots for international directors with prestige projects hovering around the peripheral edges of the race. Since 2018, Pawel Pawlikowski (Cold War) and Thomas Vinterberg (Another Round) have snatched surprise notices here, and with buzz building around renowned director Ryusuke Hamaguchi's Cannes-debuting epic Drive My Car, the Japanese icon could end up being the film's sole above-the-line nod on nominations morning — especially in the era of digital-focused campaigns, as voters are far more likely to watch the three-hour drama in the comfort of their own homes (with bountiful bathroom breaks at their disposal, of course).

Steven Spielberg — West Side Story Jane Campion — The Power of the Dog Kenneth Branagh — Belfast Paul Thomas Anderson — Licorice Pizza Ryusuke Hamaguchi — Drive My Car

On the bubble: Denis Villeneuve — Dune; Guillermo del Toro — Nightmare Alley; Maggie Gyllenhaal — The Lost Daughter; Adam McKay — Don't Look Up; Sian Heder — CODA

Best Actor

Will Smith's trajectory on the prestige circuit remains one of the most confounding awards season mysteries. His power as a bankable movie star never translated into an Oscar victory despite numerous tries in Academy-friendly parts playing real-life figures (Concussion, Pursuit of Happyness, Ali). His luck stands to change this year, as his latest biographical turn in King Richard — the story of how Venus and Serena Williams' father coached his daughters to greatness — continues to show up on precursor lists. The difference working in Smith's favor this time, however, is that he isn't the sole force driving the film's success. King Richard has legitimate Best Picture traction as a crowd-pleasing (and expertly crafted) biopic with a supremely inspiring message, and will likely appeal across Academy branches, from directing to acting thanks to a healthy ensemble cast.

On report card alone, Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog) is neck-and-neck with Smith, and Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick... BOOM!) received a healthy boost out of AFI Fest as beloved theater master Jonathan Larson. It's the final two spots in the category that seem less assured. Despite raves for Denzel Washington's performance in Joel Coen's The Tragedy of Macbeth, it's concerning that the film itself hasn't registered more in the hunt so far (outside of the project's placements on both the AFI and National Board of Review year-end lists, Washington seems to be the only one sticking with voters), while Dinklage's musical Cyrano still feels a tad under the radar to be a safe bet at this point. Depending on the streaming success of Netflix's Adam McKay apocalyptic satire Don't Look Up, perennial Oscar favorite Leonardo DiCaprio could sneak in, given the Academy's proven affection for McKay's works — particularly the (routinely Oscar-nominated) performances he gets out of his casts despite overall reactions to the films they're in.

Will Smith — King Richard Benedict Cumberbatch — The Power of the Dog Andrew Garfield — Tick, Tick... BOOM! Denzel Washington — The Tragedy of Macbeth Peter Dinklage — Cyrano

On the bubble: Leonardo DiCaprio — Don't Look Up; Joaquin Phoenix — C'mon, C'mon; Mahershala Ali — Swan Song; Cooper Hoffman — Licorice Pizza

Best Actress

Musicians-turned-actors have long faced critical daggers when making the jump from stage to screen, but Lady Gaga has seemingly emerged unscathed, proving to her new Hollywood peers that her Oscar-nominated performance in Bradley Cooper's A Star Is Born was no fluke. Yes, she drew from personal inspiration to play a budding pop star in the Best Picture-nominated drama, but no one can accuse her of mining personal experience for her role as convicted murder-for-hire criminal Patrizia Gucci in Ridley Scott's juicy caviar camp spectacle House of Gucci. Though the film itself has received polarized reactions, Gaga has emerged from the chaos almost entirely unscathed, receiving nominations from high-profile precursor groups (Critics Choice, Golden Globes, and a surprise New York Film Critics Circle Victory) as well as numerous regional critics collectives.

On report card alone, Gaga is out front — but statistics say Kristen Stewart's impassioned take on Princess Diana in Pablo Larraín's surreal, heavily embellished royal fantasy Spencer is right on her tail. The only thing hurting Stewart here is, where Gaga's appeal has registered with critics and audiences alike, casual moviegoers have turned a cold shoulder to the film, perhaps because its impressionistic, inventive, heavily symbolic portrait starkly contrasts the traditional biopic genre's usually rigid, stuffy structure. Industry voters are far more inclined to look past misgivings about a film's structure to recognize the strength of Stewart's performance at the center, but Gaga's work seemingly remains a tad more accessible, giving her the edge for now.

Formerly thought to be a peripheral contender, Jessica Chastain bounded back into the conversation with key precursor nominations at the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards following The Eyes of Tammy Faye's underwhelming performance at the box office. And industry darling Olivia Colman seems poised for another nomination as The Lost Daughter picks up steam (though her omission from the Indie Spirits nominations list is cause for light concern).

Who will take the fifth space remains unclear. West Side Story is picking up significant steam, especially for Rachel Zegler's ability to carry her big-screen debut, though Nicole Kidman's turn as real-life icon Lucille Ball in a film directed by a Hollywood favorite (Aaron Sorkin) is hot on her tail.

Lady Gaga — House of Gucci Kristen Stewart — Spencer Jessica Chastain — The Eyes of Tammy Faye Olivia Colman — The Lost Daughter Rachel Zegler — West Side Story

On the bubble: Nicole Kidman — Being the Ricardos; Alana Haim — Licorice Pizza; Penélope Cruz — Parallel Mothers; Frances McDormand — The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Supporting Actor

Perhaps the most wide-open category in the game, Supporting Actor sees vets competing with rising stars, but nearly all of the likely nominees will draw significant power from their parent films' traction in the Best Picture race to land nominations here. Though not the poster performance in Jane Campion's The Power of the Dog (that title belongs to Benedict Cumberbatch), Kodi Smit-McPhee is undoubtedly the biggest surprise of the main cast. His subtle, quietly arresting work is arguably the most dynamic turn in the film from start to finish — something actors will appreciate when they assuredly honor him (and perhaps the film's ensemble) with a SAG nod in the weeks ahead.

A potential spoiler, CODA's Troy Kotsur has notched consistent placement on precursor ballots so far, with his emotionally charged performance as a deaf father to a hearing girl serving as the heart and soul of the deeply moving Apple TV+ drama. Belfast's two-man force (Ciarán Hinds, Jamie Dornan) will also ride emotional highs to likely nominations, but the fifth slot is a toss-up. For as many scathing reviews he's received from critics and viewers alike, there's no denying that the industry loves House of Gucci's Jared Leto in a transformative role. After all, he scored SAG, Critics Choice, and Golden Globe nods for a negatively reviewed film just last year (The Little Things, anyone?), so it's not out of the question for the Academy to laud the Dallas Buyers Club winner's dedication for again disappearing into another physically altering character.

Kodi Smit-McPhee — The Power of the Dog Troy Kotsur — CODA Ciarán Hinds — Belfast Jamie Dornan — Belfast Jared Leto — House of Gucci

On the bubble: J.K. Simmons — Being the Ricardos; Ben Affleck — The Tender Bar

Best Supporting Actress

Behind Will Smith's King Richard stands Aunjanue Ellis, an almighty queen who gives the Reinaldo Marcus Green-directed biopic spark and soul. The acting vet moves from stirring emotional fireworks to unflappable strength as the maternal glue holding the film's central family together. But, you never once feel that she's doing the most with a backseat role as just "the mother" or "the wife;" she's the muscle working in conjunction with Smith's heart, and nearly every industry precursor has recognized her accordingly.

Outlander and Belfast star Caitríona Balfe already stands atop sturdy support (she has one of the most loyal fanbases in Hollywood), but it will take a victory (not just a nomination) from SAG for her to interrupt Ellis' rise. Kirsten Dunst has slowly but steadily built up a profile for her subtle work in Jane Campion's western-set thriller, but it's West Side Story's powerhouse supporting duo (Ariana DeBose, Rita Moreno) that stand to ride in on a passion vote at this late stage in the race. The film faltered at the box office (it opened to a mere $10 million), but enthusiasm for Steven Spielberg's direction and his cast's performances (plus the added emotional weight of recognizing 90-year-old legend Moreno again for her second adaptation of the Stephen Sondheim classic) is undeniable, and the industry will likely sing their praises on nominations morning.

Aunjanue Ellis — King Richard Caitríona Balfe — Belfast Kirsten Dunst — The Power of the Dog Ariana DeBose — West Side Story Rita Moreno — West Side Story

On the bubble: Ruth Negga — Passing; Judi Dench — Belfast; Marlee Matlin — CODA; Cate Blanchett — Nightmare Alley

Check out more from EW's The Awardist, featuring Oscars analysis, exclusive interviews, and our podcast diving into all the highlights from the year's movies and performances.

