See the list of winners from the 2022 New York Film Critics Circle awards, including the Nope actress and the Everything Everywhere All at Once star.

It was a big yes for Nope and Everything Everywhere All at Once at the 2022 New York Film Critics Circle awards.

The NYC-based journalist organization — which includes EW critic Leah Greenblatt — named Keke Palmer as its surprise Best Supporting Actress winner for her performance in director Jordan Peele's blockbuster sci-fi thriller, while Goonies and Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom star Ke Huy Quan's big return to acting in Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert's runaway smash earned him the group's Best Supporting Actor prize.

Though its membership does not cross over with Academy, the NYFCC is considered to be a key precursor on the Oscars trail, though its winners sometimes deviate from the Academy's eventual nominations roster. Last year, NYFCC winners and Power of the Dog costars Benedict Cumberbatch and Kodi Smit-McPhee ended up with Oscar nominations, though Lady Gaga (House of Gucci) and Kathryn Hunter (The Tragedy of Macbeth) did not translate their NYFCC victories into Oscar nods.

Quan is currently a leading contender in the Best Supporting Actor Oscars race, having earned several other accolades in the run-up to January's Oscar nominations, though the NYFCC win marks Palmer's first major breakthrough in the hunt.

See the list of 2022 NYFCC winners below, updating live as voting continues throughout the day.

Keke Palmer in Nope; Ke Huy Quan in Everything Everywhere All At Once Keke Palmer and Ke Huy Quan win big at the 2022 NYFCC awards. | Credit: Universal Pictures; Allyson Riggs/A24

2022 NYFCC winners list

Best Film:

Best Director:

Best Actor:

Best Actress:

Best Supporting Actor: Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Supporting Actress: Keke Palmer, Nope

Best Screenplay:

Best Animated Film: Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Best Cinematography: Claudio Miranda, Top Gun: Maverick

Best Non-Fiction Film: All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Best International Film: EO

Best First Film: Aftersun

