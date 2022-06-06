Here's who is taking home the golden popcorn so far ...

The winners at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

The golden popcorns have been handed out with care, or at least something akin to that, at this year's MTV Movie & TV Awards.

Hosted by Vanessa Hudgens, the show opened with Loki's Sophia Di Martino taking home the Breakthrough Performance award, beating out strong contenders Alana Haim for Licorice Pizza

West Side Story's Ariana DeBose, Hacks' Hannah Einbinder and Jung Ho-yeon from Squid Game.

The Movie & TV Awards have added two new categories this year, Best Song and Here for the Hookup, while over on the unscripted side, new categories include Best Reality Return, Best Music Documentary, Best Reality Romance, and Best Reality Star.

Jennifer Lopez will be honored with the Generation Award and Jack Black will receive the Comedic Genius Award.

See the full list of scripted and unscripted winners below:

MTV Movie & TV Awards: SCRIPTED

BEST MOVIE

Dune

Scream

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings

WINNER: Spider-Man: No Way Home

The Adam Project

The Batman

BEST SHOW

WINNER: Euphoria

Inventing Anna

Loki

Squid Game

Ted Lasso

Yellowstone

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE

Lady Gaga – House of Gucci

Robert Pattinson – The Batman

Sandra Bullock – The Lost City

Timothée Chalamet – Dune

WINNER: Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Way Home

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW

Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout

Kelly Reilly – Yellowstone

Lily James – Pam & Tommy

Sydney Sweeney – Euphoria

WINNER: Zendaya – Euphoria

BEST HERO

Daniel Craig – No Time to Die

Oscar Isaac – Moon Knight

WINNER: Scarlett Johansson – Black Widow

Simu Liu – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Way Home

BEST VILLAIN

Colin Farrell – The Batman

WINNER: Daniel Radcliffe – The Lost City

James Jude Courtney – Halloween Kills

Victoria Pedretti – You

Willem Dafoe – Spider-Man: No Way Home

BEST KISS

Hunter Schafer & Dominic Fike – Euphoria

Lily Collins & Lucien Laviscount – Emily in Paris

WINNER: Poopies & the snake – Jackass Forever

Robert Pattinson & Zoë Kravitz – The Batman

Tom Holland & Zendaya – Spider-Man: No Way Home

BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE

Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso

John Cena – Peacemaker

Johnny Knoxville – Jackass Forever

Megan Stalter – Hacks

WINNER: Ryan Reynolds – Free Guy

BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE

Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza

Ariana DeBose – West Side Story

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks

Jung Ho-yeon – Squid Game

WINNER: Sophia Di Martino – Loki

BEST FIGHT

Black Widow vs. Widows – Black Widow

WINNER: Cassie vs. Maddy – Euphoria

Guy vs. Dude – Free Guy

Shang-Chi bus fight – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Men end battle – Spider-Man: No Way Home

MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE

WINNER: Jenna Ortega – Scream

Kyle Richards – Halloween Kills

Mia Goth – X

Millicent Simmonds – A Quiet Place Part II

Sadie Sink – Fear Street: Part Two 1978

BEST TEAM

Loki – Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson

Only Murders in the Building – Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short

Spider-Man: No Way Home – Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire

The Adam Project – Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell

The Lost City – Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt

HERE FOR THE HOOKUP

WINNER: Euphoria

Never Have I Ever

Pam & Tommy

Sex/Life

Sex Lives of College Girls

BEST SONG

"Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)" - Jennifer Hudson / Respect

"Just Look Up" – Ariana Grande & Kid Cudi / Don't Look Up

"Little Star" – Dominic Fike / Euphoria

WINNER: "On My Way (Marry Me)" – Jennifer Lopez / Marry Me

"We Don't Talk About Bruno" – Encanto Cast / Encanto

Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED

BEST DOCU-REALITY SERIES

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

WINNER: Selling Sunset

Summer House

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

BEST COMPETITION SERIES

American Idol

Dancing with the Stars

WINNER: RuPaul's Drag Race

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies

The Masked Singer

BEST LIFESTYLE SHOW

Bar Rescue

Dr. Pimple Popper

Making It

WINNER: Selena + Chef

Queer Eye

BEST NEW UNSCRIPTED SERIES

Hart to Heart

Teen Mom: Family Reunion

WINNER: The D'Amelio Show

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip

Queen of the Universe

BEST REALITY STAR (brought to you by SONIC® Drive-In)

Chris "CT" Tamburello – The Challenge

WINNER: Chrishell Stause – Selling Sunset

Lindsay Hubbard – Summer House

Teresa Giudice – The Real Housewives of New Jersey

Willow Pill – RuPaul's Drag Race Season 14

BEST REALITY ROMANCE

Joe Amabile & Serena Pitt – Bachelor in Paradise

WINNER: Loren & Alexei Brovarnik – Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days

Nany Gonzalez & Kaycee Clark – The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies

Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix – Vanderpump Rules

Yandy & Mendeecees – Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

BEST TALK /TOPICAL SHOW

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

The Drew Barrymore Show

The Kelly Clarkson Show

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

WINNER: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

BEST HOST

Charlamagne Tha God – Tha God's Honest Truth

Gordon Ramsay – MasterChef

WINNER: Kelly Clarkson – The Kelly Clarkson Show

Rob Dyrdek – Ridiculousness

RuPaul – RuPaul's Drag Race

BREAKTHROUGH SOCIAL STAR

WINNER: Bella Poarch - @bellapoarch on TikTok

Benito Skinner - @bennydrama7 on Instagram

Caleb Hearon - @calebsaysthings on Twitter

Khaby Lame - @khabylame on TikTok

Megan Stalter - @megstalter on Instagram

BEST FIGHT

WINNER: Bosco vs. Lady Camden – RuPaul's Drag Race

Candiace Dillard Bassett vs. Mia Thornton – Salad toss fight – The Real Housewives of Potomac

Christine Quinn vs. Chrishell Stause - Selling Sunset

Danielle Olivera vs. Ciara Miller vs. Lindsay Hubbard– Summer House

Margaret Josephs vs. Teresa Giudice – The Real Housewives of New Jersey

BEST REALITY RETURN

Bethenny Frankel – The Big Shot with Bethenny

Kylie Sonique Love – RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars

WINNER: Paris Hilton – Cooking with Paris & Paris in Love

Sher – Ex on the Beach

Tami Roman – The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles

BEST MUSIC DOCUMENTARY

JANET JACKSON.

jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy

Oasis Knebworth 1996

WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film)

The Beatles: Get Back

Generation Award: Jennifer Lopez

Comedic Genius Award: Jack Black

Reality Royalty: Bethenny Frankel

