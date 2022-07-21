A handful of Hollywood's brightest stars are set to receive legendary recognition at the 2022 Kennedy Center Honors.

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts has unveiled its annual list of recipients set to be honored for a lifetime of artistic achievement, including two-time Oscar-winning actor and filmmaker George Clooney, iconic rock band U2, and Grammy-winning musician Gladys Knight.

Singer Amy Grant will also be lauded at the Kennedy Center Honors for her contributions to Christian and pop music, as will composer and educator Tania León.

Bono; George Clooney; Gladys Knight U2, George Clooney, and Gladys Knight will receive 2022 Kennedy Center Honors. | Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images; Dave Benett/WireImage; Jason Kempin/Getty Images

"Growing up in a small town in Kentucky I could never have imagined that someday I'd be the one sitting in the balcony at the Kennedy Center Honors," Clooney, who's next set to reunite with Julia Roberts in the movie Ticket to Paradise, said in a statement. "To be mentioned in the same breath with the rest of these incredible artists is an honor. This is a genuinely exciting surprise for the whole Clooney family."

In a statement of her own, Knight called her inclusion on the list of honorees "the dream of all dreams" and a top-tier achievement in her life.

"I stand here with my fans, my family, my friends, my team, and my faith in accepting such an amazing distinction," she said. "It is dedicated to all those who paved the path for me to be able to accomplish the wonderful blessings I've been able to receive. The Kennedy Center's commitment to the arts is unparalleled and I am so very grateful for this moment."

Determined each year by the Kennedy Center's board of trustees, the annual honors have been presented to those who've significantly shaped American culture through art since 1978. The ceremony typically takes place at the Kennedy Center Opera House in Washington, D.C. This year's event is slated for Dec. 4, and will be broadcast later on CBS and streamed on Paramount +.

