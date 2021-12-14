Janicza Bravo's Zola, Mike Mills' C'mon C'mon, and more get an awards season boost as Naomi Watts, Beanie Feldstein, and Regina Hall announce the 2022 Indie Spirit Awards nominations.

It wouldn't be awards season without snow, celebrity, and the Indie Spirits.

The 2022 Film Independent Spirit Awards — long considered counter-programming to the more mainstream tastes of the Oscars — were announced Tuesday morning, capping a crowded week on the circuit that also saw the controversial Golden Globes (and the Critics Choice Awards) unveil their picks for the best films and performances of the year.

Actresses Beanie Feldstein, Regina Hall, and Naomi Watts unveiled the Indie Spirit nominations in a livestream broadcast, which anointed Janicza Bravo's Zola, Mike Mills' C'mon C'mon, and Maggie Gyllenhaal's The Lost Daughter as some of its most prominent contenders.

Though Zola (a stripper-centric tale adapted from a viral Twitter thread) and C'mon C'mon (starring Joaquin Phoenix as an emotionally stunted uncle bonding with his nephew) made headway in the indie awards race, Gyllenhaal's Netflix-backed directorial debut is the only film of the Indie Spirits' Best Feature nominees with legitimate traction in the corresponding Oscar race. Other Best Feature nominees include multi-nominees A Chiara and The Novice.

Despite The Lost Daughter scoring nods for Best Feature as well as for Gyllenhaal's direction and writing, lead actress and Oscar hopeful Olivia Colman didn't land among the Spirit Awards' Best Actress set, though supporting star Jessie Buckley did. Other acting nominees include Zola's Taylour Paige, Clifton Collins Jr. for his superb turn as the titular sportsman in Jockey, former porn actor Simon Rex as a washed up adult film star in Sean Baker's Red Rocket, Ruth Negga in her Oscar-buzzed role in Rebecca Hall's literary adaptation Passing, and CODA's Troy Kotsur, who scored yet another nomination for his supporting work in the Apple TV+ film about deaf parents raising a musically inclined daughter.

On the television side, Squid Game's Lee Jung-Jae earned a nomination for his leading performance in the thriller series, as did Years & Years singer Olly Alexander for HBO Max's queer-themed drama It's a Sin.

Among this year's Spirit Awards nominees, Film Independent indicated that 44 percent of the recognized writers and directors are women, while 38 percent identify as BIPOC. Of the nominated actors, 60 percent identify as BIPOC.

Across the last 37 years the Indie Spirits have honored achievements in movies made for around $20 million or under, though their standards have fluctuated across ceremonies in recent years, with some films exceeding the light budget cap sometimes scoring nominations from the group.

The awards are voted on by members of Film Independent, a non-profit organization dedicated to advancing the impact of independent film and diversity in the film industry and beyond. According to a press release, the base's nomination committees were made up of 63 percent women, 5 percent non-binary people, and 56 percent BIPOC voters.

While Film Independent's taste can align with the Academy's, its voting base is one of the most eclectic on the awards calendar. Made up of anyone who chooses to pay for a membership — regardless of standing in or proximity to the filmmaking industry — it's not unheard of for the Indie Spirits' tastes to deviate from the norm. However, the Indie Spirits' Best Feature winner has crossed over into Oscar territory multiple times in the past, like last year's Nomadland, 2017's Moonlight, 2016's Spotlight, 2015's Birdman, and 2014's 12 Years A Slave. Still, it's not out of the question for a Best Feature prize holder to completely miss out on a Best Picture nod at the Oscars (the most recent example would be Lulu Wang's 2019 drama The Farewell).

On the acting side, the Indie Spirits tend to honor a mix of steadfast Oscar contenders as well as little-seen performances in smaller titles. Last year, eight Indie Spirit acting nominees and winners translated their momentum into Oscar nominations (including Promising Young Woman's Carey Mulligan, Sound of Metal star Riz Ahmed, and eventual Best Actress winner Frances McDormand), with Minari's supporting actress Yuh-Jung Youn being the only contender to win both the Indie Spirit and the Oscar.

The Indie Spirits previously made a huge shift to their recent timeline, moving their ceremony up by three weeks versus holding it — as they have for years — during the same weekend as the Oscars.

The 2022 Film Independent Spirit Awards will be handed out on Sunday, March 6 during IFC's telecast. See the full list of this year's Indie Spirit nominations below.

Film Categories

Best Feature

A Chiara (Jonas Carpignano, Paolo Carpignano, Jon Coplon, Ryan Zacarias)

C'mon C'mon (Chelsea Barnard, Andrea Longacre-White, Lila Yacoub)

The Lost Daughter (Charles Dorfman, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Osnat Handelsman Keren, Talia Kleinhendler)

The Novice (Ryan Hawkins, Kari Hollend, Steven Sims, Zack Zucker)

Zola (Kara Baker, Dave Franco, Elizabeth Haggard, David Hinojosa, Vince Jolivette, Christine Vachon, Gia Walsh

Best First Feature

7 Days (Roshan Sethi, Liz Cardenas, Mel Eslyn)

Holler (Nicole Riegel, Adam Cobb, Rachel Gould, Katie Mcneill, Jamie Patricof, Christy Spitzer Thornton)

Queen of Glory (Nana Mensah, Baff Akoto, Anya Migdal, Kelley Robins Hicks, Jamund Washington)

Test Pattern (Shatara Michelle Ford, Pin-Chun Liu, Yu-Hao Su)

Wild Indian (Lyle Mitchell Corbine, Jr., Thomas Mahoney, Eric Tavitian)

John Cassavetes Award (films made for under $500,000)

Cryptozoo (Dash Shaw, Tyler Davidson, Kyle Martin, Jane Samborski, Bill Way)

Jockey (Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar, Nancy Schafer)

Shiva Baby (Emma Seligman, Kieran Altmann, Katie Schiller, Lizzie Shapiro)

Sweet Thing (Alexandre Rockwell, Louis Anania, Haley Anderson, Kenan Baysal)

This is Not a War Story (Talia Lugacy, Noah Lang, Julian West)

BEST DIRECTOR

Janicza Bravo

Zola

Maggie Gyllenhaal

The Lost Daughter

Lauren Hadaway

The Novice

Mike Mills

C'mon C'mon

Ninja Thyberg

Pleasure

BEST SCREENPLAY

Nikole Beckwith

Together Together

Janicza Bravo, Jeremy O. Harris

Zola

Maggie Gyllenhaal

The Lost Daughter

Mike Mills

C'mon C'mon

Todd Stephens

Swan Song

BEST FIRST SCREENPLAY

Lyle Mitchell Corbine, Jr.

Wild Indian

Matt Fifer; Story by Sheldon D. Brown

Cicada

Shatara Michelle Ford

Test Pattern

Fran Kranz

Mass

Michael Sarnoski; Story by Vanessa Block, Michael Sarnoski

Pig

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Ante Cheng, Matthew Chuang

Blue Bayou

Lol Crawley

The Humans

Tim Curtin

A Chiara

Edu Grau

Passing

Ari Wegner

Zola

BEST EDITING

Affonso Gonçalves

A Chiara

Ali Greer

The Nowhere Inn

Lauren Hadaway, Nathan Nugent

The Novice

Joi McMillon

Zola

Enrico Natale

The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain

BEST FEMALE LEAD

Isabelle Fuhrman

The Novice

Brittany S. Hall

Test Pattern

Patti Harrison

Together Together

Taylour Paige

Zola

Kali Reis

Catch the Fair One

BEST MALE LEAD

Clifton Collins Jr.

Jockey

Frankie Faison

The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain

Michael Greyeyes

Wild Indian

Udo Kier

Swan Song

Simon Rex

Red Rocket

BEST SUPPORTING FEMALE

Jessie Buckley

The Lost Daughter

Amy Forsyth

The Novice

Ruth Negga

Passing

Revika Reustle

Pleasure

Suzanna Son

Red Rocket

BEST SUPPORTING MALE

Colman Domingo

Zola

Meeko Gattuso

Queen of Glory

Troy Kotsur

CODA

Will Patton

Sweet Thing

Chaske Spencer

Wild Indian

ROBERT ALTMAN AWARD (Given to one film's director, casting director, and ensemble cast)

Mass

Director: Fran Kranz

Casting Directors: Henry Russell Bergstein, Allison Estrin

Ensemble Cast: Kagen Albright, Reed Birney, Michelle N. Carter, Ann Dowd, Jason Isaacs, Martha Plimpton, Breeda Wool

BEST DOCUMENTARY (Award given to the director and producer)

Ascension

Director/Producer: Jessica Kingdon

Producers: Kira Simon-Kennedy, Nathan Truesdell

Flee

Director: Jonas Poher Rasmussen

Producers: Monica Hellström, Signe Byrge Sørensen

In the Same Breath

Director/Producer: Nanfu Wang

Producers: Christopher Clements, Julie Goldman, Carolyn Hepburn, Jialing Zhang

Procession

Director: Robert Greene

Producers: Susan Bedusa, Bennett Elliott, Douglas Tirola

Summer Of Soul (...Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Director: Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson

Producers: David Dinerstein, Robert Fyvolent, Joseph Patel

BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM (Award given to the director)

Compartment No. 6

Finland/Russia

Director: Juho Kuosmanen

Drive My Car

Japan

Director: Ryusuke Hamaguchi

Parallel Mothers

Spain

Director: Pedro Almodóvar

Pebbles

India

Director: P S Vinothraj

Petite Maman

France

Director: Céline Sciamma

Prayers for the Stolen

Mexico

Director: Tatiana Huezo

PRODUCERS AWARD (The Producers Award, now in its 24th year, honors emerging producers who, despite highly limited resources, demonstrate the creativity, tenacity, and vision required to produce quality independent films.)

Brad Becker-Parton

Pin-Chun Liu

Lizzie Shapiro

SOMEONE TO WATCH AWARD (The Someone to Watch Award, now in its 27th year, recognizes a talented filmmaker of singular vision who hasn't yet received appropriate recognition.)

Alex Camilleri

Luzzu

Michael Sarnoski

Pig

Gillian Wallace Horvat

I Blame Society

TRUER THAN FICTION AWARD (The Truer Than Fiction Award, now in its 26th year, is presented to an emerging director of non-fiction features who hasn't yet received significant recognition.)

Angelo Madsen Minax

North By Current

Jessica Beshir

Faya Dayi

Debbie Lum

Try Harder!

TELEVISION CATEGORIES

BEST NEW NON-SCRIPTED OR DOCUMENTARY SERIES (Award given to the creator, executive producer, co-executive producer)

Black and Missing

Series By/Executive Producers: Soledad O'Brien, Geeta Gandbhir

Executive Producers: Jo Honig, Patrick Conway, Nancy Abraham, Lisa Heller, Sara Rodriguez

The Choe Show

Creator/Exec Producer: David Choe

Executive Producers: Matt Revelli, Christopher C. Chen, Hiro Murai, Nate Matteson

The Lady and The Dale

Executive Producers: Mark Duplass, Jay Duplass, Mel Eslyn, Allen Bain, Andre Gaines, Nick Cammilleri, Alana Carithers, Zackary Drucker, Nancy Abraham, Lisa Heller

Nuclear Family

Series By: Ry Russo-Young

Executive Producers: Liz Garbus, Julie Gaither, Jon Bardin, Leah Holzer, Peter Saraf, Alex Turtletaub, Jenny Raskin, Geralyn White Dreyfous, Lauren Haber, Maria Zuckerman, Christine Connor, Ryan Heller, Barbara Dobkin, Eric Dobkin, Andrea Van Beuren, Joe Landauer

Philly D.A.

Creators: Ted Passon, Yoni Brook, Nicole Salazar

Executive Producers: Dawn Porter, Sally Jo Fifer, Lois Vossen, Ryan Chanatry, Gena Konstantinakos, Jeff Seelbach, Patty Quillin

Co-Executive Producers: Nion McEvoy, Leslie Berriman

BEST NEW SCRIPTED SERIES (Award given to the creator, executive producer, co-executive producer)

Blindspotting

Creators/Executive Producers: Rafael Casal, Daveed Diggs

Executive Producers: Jess Wu Calder, Keith Calder, Ken Lee, Tim Palen, Emily Gerson Saines, Seith Mann

It's a Sin

Executive Producers: Russell T Davies, Peter Hoar, Nicola Shindler

Reservation Dogs

Creators/Executive Producers: Sterlin Harjo, Taika Waititi

Executive Producer: Garrett Basch

The Underground Railroad

Creator/Executive Producer: Barry Jenkins

Executive Producers: Adele Romanski, Mark Ceryak, Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Colson Whitehead, Richard Heus, Jacqueline Hoyt

We Are Lady Parts

Creator: Nida Manzoor

Executive Producers: Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Surian Fletcher-Jones, Mark Freeland

BEST FEMALE PERFORMANCE IN A NEW SCRIPTED SERIES

Thuso Mbedu

The Underground Railroad

Anjana Vasan

We Are Lady Parts

Jana Schmieding

Rutherford Falls

Jasmine Cephas Jones

Blindspotting

Deborah Ayorinde

THEM: Covenant

BEST MALE PERFORMANCE IN A NEW SCRIPTED SERIES

Lee Jung-jae

Squid Game

Olly Alexander

It's a Sin

Michael Greyeyes

Rutherford Falls

Murray Bartlett

The White Lotus

Ashley Thomas

THEM: Covenant

BEST ENSEMBLE CAST IN A NEW SCRIPTED SERIES

Reservation Dogs

Ensemble Cast: Devery Jacobs, D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Lane Factor, Paulina Alexis, Sarah Podemski, Zahn McClarnon, Lil Mike, FunnyBone

Check out more from EW's The Awardist, featuring Oscars analysis, exclusive interviews, and our podcast diving into all the highlights from the year's movies and performances.

