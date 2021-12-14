2022 Film Independent Spirit Awards lift Maggie Gyllenhaal's The Lost Daughter in Oscar race
Janicza Bravo's Zola, Mike Mills' C'mon C'mon, and more get an awards season boost as Naomi Watts, Beanie Feldstein, and Regina Hall announce the 2022 Indie Spirit Awards nominations.
It wouldn't be awards season without snow, celebrity, and the Indie Spirits.
The 2022 Film Independent Spirit Awards — long considered counter-programming to the more mainstream tastes of the Oscars — were announced Tuesday morning, capping a crowded week on the circuit that also saw the controversial Golden Globes (and the Critics Choice Awards) unveil their picks for the best films and performances of the year.
Actresses Beanie Feldstein, Regina Hall, and Naomi Watts unveiled the Indie Spirit nominations in a livestream broadcast, which anointed Janicza Bravo's Zola, Mike Mills' C'mon C'mon, and Maggie Gyllenhaal's The Lost Daughter as some of its most prominent contenders.
Though Zola (a stripper-centric tale adapted from a viral Twitter thread) and C'mon C'mon (starring Joaquin Phoenix as an emotionally stunted uncle bonding with his nephew) made headway in the indie awards race, Gyllenhaal's Netflix-backed directorial debut is the only film of the Indie Spirits' Best Feature nominees with legitimate traction in the corresponding Oscar race. Other Best Feature nominees include multi-nominees A Chiara and The Novice.
Despite The Lost Daughter scoring nods for Best Feature as well as for Gyllenhaal's direction and writing, lead actress and Oscar hopeful Olivia Colman didn't land among the Spirit Awards' Best Actress set, though supporting star Jessie Buckley did. Other acting nominees include Zola's Taylour Paige, Clifton Collins Jr. for his superb turn as the titular sportsman in Jockey, former porn actor Simon Rex as a washed up adult film star in Sean Baker's Red Rocket, Ruth Negga in her Oscar-buzzed role in Rebecca Hall's literary adaptation Passing, and CODA's Troy Kotsur, who scored yet another nomination for his supporting work in the Apple TV+ film about deaf parents raising a musically inclined daughter.
On the television side, Squid Game's Lee Jung-Jae earned a nomination for his leading performance in the thriller series, as did Years & Years singer Olly Alexander for HBO Max's queer-themed drama It's a Sin.
Among this year's Spirit Awards nominees, Film Independent indicated that 44 percent of the recognized writers and directors are women, while 38 percent identify as BIPOC. Of the nominated actors, 60 percent identify as BIPOC.
Across the last 37 years the Indie Spirits have honored achievements in movies made for around $20 million or under, though their standards have fluctuated across ceremonies in recent years, with some films exceeding the light budget cap sometimes scoring nominations from the group.
The awards are voted on by members of Film Independent, a non-profit organization dedicated to advancing the impact of independent film and diversity in the film industry and beyond. According to a press release, the base's nomination committees were made up of 63 percent women, 5 percent non-binary people, and 56 percent BIPOC voters.
While Film Independent's taste can align with the Academy's, its voting base is one of the most eclectic on the awards calendar. Made up of anyone who chooses to pay for a membership — regardless of standing in or proximity to the filmmaking industry — it's not unheard of for the Indie Spirits' tastes to deviate from the norm. However, the Indie Spirits' Best Feature winner has crossed over into Oscar territory multiple times in the past, like last year's Nomadland, 2017's Moonlight, 2016's Spotlight, 2015's Birdman, and 2014's 12 Years A Slave. Still, it's not out of the question for a Best Feature prize holder to completely miss out on a Best Picture nod at the Oscars (the most recent example would be Lulu Wang's 2019 drama The Farewell).
On the acting side, the Indie Spirits tend to honor a mix of steadfast Oscar contenders as well as little-seen performances in smaller titles. Last year, eight Indie Spirit acting nominees and winners translated their momentum into Oscar nominations (including Promising Young Woman's Carey Mulligan, Sound of Metal star Riz Ahmed, and eventual Best Actress winner Frances McDormand), with Minari's supporting actress Yuh-Jung Youn being the only contender to win both the Indie Spirit and the Oscar.
The Indie Spirits previously made a huge shift to their recent timeline, moving their ceremony up by three weeks versus holding it — as they have for years — during the same weekend as the Oscars.
The 2022 Film Independent Spirit Awards will be handed out on Sunday, March 6 during IFC's telecast. See the full list of this year's Indie Spirit nominations below.
Film Categories
Best Feature
A Chiara (Jonas Carpignano, Paolo Carpignano, Jon Coplon, Ryan Zacarias)
C'mon C'mon (Chelsea Barnard, Andrea Longacre-White, Lila Yacoub)
The Lost Daughter (Charles Dorfman, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Osnat Handelsman Keren, Talia Kleinhendler)
The Novice (Ryan Hawkins, Kari Hollend, Steven Sims, Zack Zucker)
Zola (Kara Baker, Dave Franco, Elizabeth Haggard, David Hinojosa, Vince Jolivette, Christine Vachon, Gia Walsh
Best First Feature
7 Days (Roshan Sethi, Liz Cardenas, Mel Eslyn)
Holler (Nicole Riegel, Adam Cobb, Rachel Gould, Katie Mcneill, Jamie Patricof, Christy Spitzer Thornton)
Queen of Glory (Nana Mensah, Baff Akoto, Anya Migdal, Kelley Robins Hicks, Jamund Washington)
Test Pattern (Shatara Michelle Ford, Pin-Chun Liu, Yu-Hao Su)
Wild Indian (Lyle Mitchell Corbine, Jr., Thomas Mahoney, Eric Tavitian)
John Cassavetes Award (films made for under $500,000)
Cryptozoo (Dash Shaw, Tyler Davidson, Kyle Martin, Jane Samborski, Bill Way)
Jockey (Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar, Nancy Schafer)
Shiva Baby (Emma Seligman, Kieran Altmann, Katie Schiller, Lizzie Shapiro)
Sweet Thing (Alexandre Rockwell, Louis Anania, Haley Anderson, Kenan Baysal)
This is Not a War Story (Talia Lugacy, Noah Lang, Julian West)
BEST DIRECTOR
Janicza Bravo
Zola
Maggie Gyllenhaal
The Lost Daughter
Lauren Hadaway
The Novice
Mike Mills
C'mon C'mon
Ninja Thyberg
Pleasure
BEST SCREENPLAY
Nikole Beckwith
Together Together
Janicza Bravo, Jeremy O. Harris
Zola
Maggie Gyllenhaal
The Lost Daughter
Mike Mills
C'mon C'mon
Todd Stephens
Swan Song
BEST FIRST SCREENPLAY
Lyle Mitchell Corbine, Jr.
Wild Indian
Matt Fifer; Story by Sheldon D. Brown
Cicada
Shatara Michelle Ford
Test Pattern
Fran Kranz
Mass
Michael Sarnoski; Story by Vanessa Block, Michael Sarnoski
Pig
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Ante Cheng, Matthew Chuang
Blue Bayou
Lol Crawley
The Humans
Tim Curtin
A Chiara
Edu Grau
Passing
Ari Wegner
Zola
BEST EDITING
Affonso Gonçalves
A Chiara
Ali Greer
The Nowhere Inn
Lauren Hadaway, Nathan Nugent
The Novice
Joi McMillon
Zola
Enrico Natale
The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain
BEST FEMALE LEAD
Isabelle Fuhrman
The Novice
Brittany S. Hall
Test Pattern
Patti Harrison
Together Together
Taylour Paige
Zola
Kali Reis
Catch the Fair One
BEST MALE LEAD
Clifton Collins Jr.
Jockey
Frankie Faison
The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain
Michael Greyeyes
Wild Indian
Udo Kier
Swan Song
Simon Rex
Red Rocket
BEST SUPPORTING FEMALE
Jessie Buckley
The Lost Daughter
Amy Forsyth
The Novice
Ruth Negga
Passing
Revika Reustle
Pleasure
Suzanna Son
Red Rocket
BEST SUPPORTING MALE
Colman Domingo
Zola
Meeko Gattuso
Queen of Glory
Troy Kotsur
CODA
Will Patton
Sweet Thing
Chaske Spencer
Wild Indian
ROBERT ALTMAN AWARD (Given to one film's director, casting director, and ensemble cast)
Mass
Director: Fran Kranz
Casting Directors: Henry Russell Bergstein, Allison Estrin
Ensemble Cast: Kagen Albright, Reed Birney, Michelle N. Carter, Ann Dowd, Jason Isaacs, Martha Plimpton, Breeda Wool
BEST DOCUMENTARY (Award given to the director and producer)
Ascension
Director/Producer: Jessica Kingdon
Producers: Kira Simon-Kennedy, Nathan Truesdell
Flee
Director: Jonas Poher Rasmussen
Producers: Monica Hellström, Signe Byrge Sørensen
In the Same Breath
Director/Producer: Nanfu Wang
Producers: Christopher Clements, Julie Goldman, Carolyn Hepburn, Jialing Zhang
Procession
Director: Robert Greene
Producers: Susan Bedusa, Bennett Elliott, Douglas Tirola
Summer Of Soul (...Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Director: Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson
Producers: David Dinerstein, Robert Fyvolent, Joseph Patel
BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM (Award given to the director)
Compartment No. 6
Finland/Russia
Director: Juho Kuosmanen
Drive My Car
Japan
Director: Ryusuke Hamaguchi
Parallel Mothers
Spain
Director: Pedro Almodóvar
Pebbles
India
Director: P S Vinothraj
Petite Maman
France
Director: Céline Sciamma
Prayers for the Stolen
Mexico
Director: Tatiana Huezo
PRODUCERS AWARD (The Producers Award, now in its 24th year, honors emerging producers who, despite highly limited resources, demonstrate the creativity, tenacity, and vision required to produce quality independent films.)
Brad Becker-Parton
Pin-Chun Liu
Lizzie Shapiro
SOMEONE TO WATCH AWARD (The Someone to Watch Award, now in its 27th year, recognizes a talented filmmaker of singular vision who hasn't yet received appropriate recognition.)
Alex Camilleri
Luzzu
Michael Sarnoski
Pig
Gillian Wallace Horvat
I Blame Society
TRUER THAN FICTION AWARD (The Truer Than Fiction Award, now in its 26th year, is presented to an emerging director of non-fiction features who hasn't yet received significant recognition.)
Angelo Madsen Minax
North By Current
Jessica Beshir
Faya Dayi
Debbie Lum
Try Harder!
TELEVISION CATEGORIES
BEST NEW NON-SCRIPTED OR DOCUMENTARY SERIES (Award given to the creator, executive producer, co-executive producer)
Black and Missing
Series By/Executive Producers: Soledad O'Brien, Geeta Gandbhir
Executive Producers: Jo Honig, Patrick Conway, Nancy Abraham, Lisa Heller, Sara Rodriguez
The Choe Show
Creator/Exec Producer: David Choe
Executive Producers: Matt Revelli, Christopher C. Chen, Hiro Murai, Nate Matteson
The Lady and The Dale
Executive Producers: Mark Duplass, Jay Duplass, Mel Eslyn, Allen Bain, Andre Gaines, Nick Cammilleri, Alana Carithers, Zackary Drucker, Nancy Abraham, Lisa Heller
Nuclear Family
Series By: Ry Russo-Young
Executive Producers: Liz Garbus, Julie Gaither, Jon Bardin, Leah Holzer, Peter Saraf, Alex Turtletaub, Jenny Raskin, Geralyn White Dreyfous, Lauren Haber, Maria Zuckerman, Christine Connor, Ryan Heller, Barbara Dobkin, Eric Dobkin, Andrea Van Beuren, Joe Landauer
Philly D.A.
Creators: Ted Passon, Yoni Brook, Nicole Salazar
Executive Producers: Dawn Porter, Sally Jo Fifer, Lois Vossen, Ryan Chanatry, Gena Konstantinakos, Jeff Seelbach, Patty Quillin
Co-Executive Producers: Nion McEvoy, Leslie Berriman
BEST NEW SCRIPTED SERIES (Award given to the creator, executive producer, co-executive producer)
Blindspotting
Creators/Executive Producers: Rafael Casal, Daveed Diggs
Executive Producers: Jess Wu Calder, Keith Calder, Ken Lee, Tim Palen, Emily Gerson Saines, Seith Mann
It's a Sin
Executive Producers: Russell T Davies, Peter Hoar, Nicola Shindler
Reservation Dogs
Creators/Executive Producers: Sterlin Harjo, Taika Waititi
Executive Producer: Garrett Basch
The Underground Railroad
Creator/Executive Producer: Barry Jenkins
Executive Producers: Adele Romanski, Mark Ceryak, Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Colson Whitehead, Richard Heus, Jacqueline Hoyt
We Are Lady Parts
Creator: Nida Manzoor
Executive Producers: Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Surian Fletcher-Jones, Mark Freeland
BEST FEMALE PERFORMANCE IN A NEW SCRIPTED SERIES
Thuso Mbedu
The Underground Railroad
Anjana Vasan
We Are Lady Parts
Jana Schmieding
Rutherford Falls
Jasmine Cephas Jones
Blindspotting
Deborah Ayorinde
THEM: Covenant
BEST MALE PERFORMANCE IN A NEW SCRIPTED SERIES
Lee Jung-jae
Squid Game
Olly Alexander
It's a Sin
Michael Greyeyes
Rutherford Falls
Murray Bartlett
The White Lotus
Ashley Thomas
THEM: Covenant
BEST ENSEMBLE CAST IN A NEW SCRIPTED SERIES
Reservation Dogs
Ensemble Cast: Devery Jacobs, D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Lane Factor, Paulina Alexis, Sarah Podemski, Zahn McClarnon, Lil Mike, FunnyBone
