Spider-Man, Squid Game, WandaVision win big at 2022 Critics Choice Super Awards: See the full list
The Critics Choice Super Awards have flexed super-heroic might in favor of the best fan-favorite movies and TV shows of the year.
Spider-Man: No Way Home web-slinged its way to victory with a leading three overall wins, including Best Superhero Movie, Best Actor in a Superhero Movie (Andrew Garfield), and Best Villain in a Movie (Willem Dafoe).
On the TV side, Squid Game and WandaVision tied for the most series win, with three each between them. Squid Game swept all of the action categories, with recent Screen Actors Guild Award-winning performers Lee Jung-jae and HoYeon Jung taking the genre's Best Actor and Best Actress prizes in addition to the Netflix show's triumph in the overall genre bracket.
As for superhero series, WandaVision star Elizabeth Olsen took home the Best Actress trophy, while her costar, Kathryn Hahn, earned Best Villain in a Series.
"Thank you so much for the honor," Hahn said in her pre-taped acceptance speech. "This is a dream that I did not know that I had, fulfilled. Thank you so much. I want to thank Marvel, too, for all of it, for just changing my life. And for Lizzie Olsen, I'm sending this from the back of this enormous black car, feeling very villainous vibes. So, if you hear anything about a mom of two robbing a bank today, you will know why. Take care, stay sane and healthy, and use your villainous vibes for good, please!"
As opposed to the prestige-centric Critics Choice Awards that often mirror the Academy's Oscar nominations and winners, the Critics Choice Super Awards shine a spotlight on the most popular commercial genres on TV and in movies, including sci-fi, horror, action, and superhero titles.
Spider-Man: No Way Home and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings led the 2022 film nominees with five apiece, while Evil and Midnight Mass tied for the leading number of nods on the TV side with six each.
Held on Sunday, the main Critics Choice Awards ceremony saw Oscar-bound mainstays like Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog, Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye), Will Smith (King Richard), Troy Kotsur (CODA), and Ariana DeBose (West Side Story) claim more trophies on their way to likely victories at the March 27 Academy Awards.
See the full list of 2022 Critics Choice Super Awards below.
FILM WINNERS
BEST ACTION MOVIE
No Time to Die
BEST ACTOR IN AN ACTION MOVIE
Daniel Craig, No Time to Die
BEST ACTRESS IN AN ACTION MOVIE
Jodie Comer, The Last Duel
BEST SUPERHERO MOVIE
Spider-Man: No Way Home
BEST ACTOR IN A SUPERHERO MOVIE
Andrew Garfield, Spider-Man: No Way Home
BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPERHERO MOVIE
Florence Pugh, Black Widow
BEST HORROR MOVIE
A Quiet Place Part II
BEST ACTOR IN A HORROR MOVIE
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Candyman
BEST ACTRESS IN A HORROR MOVIE
Agathe Rousselle, Titane
BEST SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE
Dune
BEST ACTOR IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE
Dev Patel, The Green Knight
BEST ACTRESS IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE
Rebecca Ferguson, Dune
BEST VILLAIN IN A MOVIE
Willem Dafoe, Spider-Man: No Way Home
TV WINNERS
BEST ACTION SERIES
Squid Game
BEST ACTOR IN AN ACTION SERIES
Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
BEST ACTRESS IN AN ACTION SERIES
HoYeon Jung, Squid Game
BEST SUPERHERO SERIES
WandaVision
BEST ACTOR IN A SUPERHERO SERIES
Tom Hiddleston, Loki
BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPERHERO SERIES
Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
BEST HORROR SERIES
Yellowjackets
BEST ACTOR IN A HORROR SERIES
Hamish Linklater, Midnight Mass
BEST ACTRESS IN A HORROR SERIES
Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
BEST SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY SERIES
Station Eleven
BEST ACTOR IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY SERIES
Daveed Diggs, Snowpiercer
BEST ACTRESS IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY SERIES
Mackenzie Davis, Station Eleven
BEST VILLAIN IN A SERIES
Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision
Check out more from EW's The Awardist, featuring Oscars analysis, exclusive interviews, and our podcast diving into all the highlights from the year's movies and performances.
Related content:
Comments