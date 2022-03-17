See the full list of fan-favorite movies and TV shows that won at the Critics Choice Super Awards, also including Dune, No Time to Die, Loki, Yellowjackets, Midnight Mass, and more.

The Critics Choice Super Awards have flexed super-heroic might in favor of the best fan-favorite movies and TV shows of the year.

Spider-Man: No Way Home web-slinged its way to victory with a leading three overall wins, including Best Superhero Movie, Best Actor in a Superhero Movie (Andrew Garfield), and Best Villain in a Movie (Willem Dafoe).

On the TV side, Squid Game and WandaVision tied for the most series win, with three each between them. Squid Game swept all of the action categories, with recent Screen Actors Guild Award-winning performers Lee Jung-jae and HoYeon Jung taking the genre's Best Actor and Best Actress prizes in addition to the Netflix show's triumph in the overall genre bracket.

As for superhero series, WandaVision star Elizabeth Olsen took home the Best Actress trophy, while her costar, Kathryn Hahn, earned Best Villain in a Series.

"Thank you so much for the honor," Hahn said in her pre-taped acceptance speech. "This is a dream that I did not know that I had, fulfilled. Thank you so much. I want to thank Marvel, too, for all of it, for just changing my life. And for Lizzie Olsen, I'm sending this from the back of this enormous black car, feeling very villainous vibes. So, if you hear anything about a mom of two robbing a bank today, you will know why. Take care, stay sane and healthy, and use your villainous vibes for good, please!"

Spider Man No Way Home / Squid Game/ WandaVision 'Spider-Man,' 'Squid Game,' 'WandaVision' win big at the 2022 Critics Choice Super Awards. | Credit: Matt Kennedy/Columbia Pictures; Noh Juhan | Netflix; Marvel Studios

As opposed to the prestige-centric Critics Choice Awards that often mirror the Academy's Oscar nominations and winners, the Critics Choice Super Awards shine a spotlight on the most popular commercial genres on TV and in movies, including sci-fi, horror, action, and superhero titles.

Spider-Man: No Way Home and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings led the 2022 film nominees with five apiece, while Evil and Midnight Mass tied for the leading number of nods on the TV side with six each.

See the full list of 2022 Critics Choice Super Awards below.

FILM WINNERS

BEST ACTION MOVIE

No Time to Die

BEST ACTOR IN AN ACTION MOVIE

Daniel Craig, No Time to Die

BEST ACTRESS IN AN ACTION MOVIE

Jodie Comer, The Last Duel

BEST SUPERHERO MOVIE

Spider-Man: No Way Home

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPERHERO MOVIE

Andrew Garfield, Spider-Man: No Way Home

BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPERHERO MOVIE

Florence Pugh, Black Widow

BEST HORROR MOVIE

A Quiet Place Part II

BEST ACTOR IN A HORROR MOVIE

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Candyman

BEST ACTRESS IN A HORROR MOVIE

Agathe Rousselle, Titane

BEST SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE

Dune

BEST ACTOR IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE

Dev Patel, The Green Knight

BEST ACTRESS IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE

Rebecca Ferguson, Dune

BEST VILLAIN IN A MOVIE

Willem Dafoe, Spider-Man: No Way Home

TV WINNERS

BEST ACTION SERIES

Squid Game

BEST ACTOR IN AN ACTION SERIES

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

BEST ACTRESS IN AN ACTION SERIES

HoYeon Jung, Squid Game

BEST SUPERHERO SERIES

WandaVision

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPERHERO SERIES

Tom Hiddleston, Loki

BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPERHERO SERIES

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

BEST HORROR SERIES

Yellowjackets

BEST ACTOR IN A HORROR SERIES

Hamish Linklater, Midnight Mass

BEST ACTRESS IN A HORROR SERIES

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets

BEST SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY SERIES

Station Eleven

BEST ACTOR IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY SERIES

Daveed Diggs, Snowpiercer

BEST ACTRESS IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY SERIES

Mackenzie Davis, Station Eleven

BEST VILLAIN IN A SERIES

Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision

