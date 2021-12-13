Kristen Stewart, Lady Gaga, Rita Moreno, Will Smith, and more land acting nods from the Critics Choice Awards. See the full list of nominations here.

As the Golden Globes' profile shrinks, the Critics Choice Awards have risen with their annual nominations for the best movies of 2021 in the run-up to the Oscars. And this year, Steven Spielberg's critically adored West Side Story and Kenneth Branagh's semi-autobiographical historical drama Belfast have reaped the benefits.

The Broadcast Film Critics Association bestowed 11 nominations on both films Monday morning, solidifying their stance as two of the mightiest contenders in the Oscars' race for Best Picture — a category that also included Netflix's ensemble apocalyptic satire Don't Look Up and Apple's family drama CODA, which has surged in recent weeks as a potential dark horse in the awards race.

Following close behind both films' total nominations haul were Denis Villeneuve's Dune and Jane Campion's The Power of the Dog with 10, and Nightmare Alley and Licorice Pizza with eight overall nods.

Nearly all of Belfast's ensemble received individual acting nominations, including Jamie Dornan, Ciarán Hinds, and Caitríona Balfe, as did West Side Story's supporting turns from Rita Moreno and Ariana DeBose.

Elsewhere on the acting side, Pig star Nicolas Cage bounded one step closer to a potential Oscar nod with a visibility boost from the BFCA in Best Actor alongside current contest mainstays like Will Smith (King Richard) and Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog). Lady Gaga and Kristen Stewart continued their upwards trajectory through the race with nods for their work in House of Gucci and Spencer, respectively, as did CODA's Troy Kotsur and King Richard's Aunjanue Ellis in the supporting categories.

Amid the Golden Globes' attempt to come back from a racial-exclusion scandal that led to NBC announcing it wouldn't broadcast the celebrity-heavy ceremony in 2022, EW spoke to several industry insiders who touted the BFCA as the likely heir to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's slot on the awards trail given that both groups are made up of working journalists.

Though it is a major visibility booster on the awards trail, the BFCA's nominations are not an indicator of Oscar taste, as the Academy shares no crossover membership with the journalist collective that incorporates hundreds of TV, radio, and print critics. The Critics Choice Awards are, however, accurate when it comes to taking the awards season temperature, as their picks usually dovetail with the Academy's.

Over the last decade, the Critics Choice Awards have predicted Oscar's eventual Best Picture champion winner six times, including last year's Chloé Zhao-directed drama Nomadland. That number holds at six for Best Actor contenders, and dips to five for the Best Actress contest over the same period. Last year, both Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom) and Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman) won the lead acting awards from the BFCA, but ultimately lost the corresponding Oscar to Anthony Hopkins (The Father) and Frances McDormand (Nomadland), respectively.

Last week, the Critics Choice Awards also announced its annual slate of TV nominees, including multiple nods for Succession, Mare of Easttown, and Evil.

The 2022 Critics Choice Awards will be handed out Sunday, Jan. 9, during a live broadcast on TBS and TNT. See the full list of nominations below.

Best Picture

Belfast

CODA

Don't Look Up

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

tick, tick…Boom!

West Side Story

Best Actor

Nicolas Cage, Pig

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Peter Dinklage, Cyrano

Andrew Garfield – tick, tick…Boom!

Will Smith, King Richard

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Actress

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Lady Gaga, House of Gucci

Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Best Supporting Actor

Jamie Dornan, Belfast

Ciarán Hinds, Belfast

Troy Kotsur, CODA

Jared Leto, House of Gucci

J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Best Supporting Actress

Caitríona Balfe, Belfast

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Ann Dowd, Mass

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Rita Moreno, West Side Story

Best Young Actor/Actress

Jude Hill, Belfast

Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza

Emilia Jones, CODA

Woody Norman, C'mon C'mon

Saniyya Sidney, King Richard

Rachel Zegler, West Side Story

Best Acting Ensemble

Belfast

Don't Look Up

The Harder They Fall

Licorice Pizza

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Best Director

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Guillermo del Toro, Nightmare Alley

Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Denis Villeneuve, Dune

Best Original Screenplay

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Zach Baylin, King Richard

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Adam McKay, David Sirota, Don't Look Up

Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos

Best Adapted Screenplay

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter

Siân Heder, CODA

Tony Kushner, West Side Story

Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Eric Roth, Dune

Best Cinematography

Bruno Delbonnel, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Greig Fraser, Dune

Janusz Kaminski, West Side Story

Dan Laustsen, Nightmare Alley

Ari Wegner, The Power of the Dog

Haris Zambarloukos, Belfast

Best Production Design

Jim Clay, Claire Nia Richards, Belfast

Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau, Nightmare Alley

Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo, The French Dispatch

Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo, West Side Story

Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos, Dune

Best Film Editing

Sarah Broshar and Michael Kahn, West Side Story

Úna Ní Dhonghaíle, Belfast

Andy Jurgensen, Licorice Pizza

Peter Sciberras, The Power of the Dog

Joe Walker, Dune

Best Costume Design

Jenny Beavan – Cruella

Luis Sequeira – Nightmare Alley

Paul Tazewell – West Side Story

Jacqueline West, Robert Morgan – Dune

Janty Yates – House of Gucci

Best Hair and Makeup

Cruella

Dune

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci

Nightmare Alley

Best Visual Effects

Dune

The Matrix Resurrections

Nightmare Alley

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Best Comedy

Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar

Don't Look Up

Free Guy

The French Dispatch

Licorice Pizza

Best Animated Feature

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs the Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

Best Foreign Language Film

A Hero

Drive My Car

Flee

The Hand of God

The Worst Person in the World

Best Song

"Be Alive," King Richard

"Dos Oruguitas," Encanto

"Guns Go Bang," The Harder They Fall

"Just Look Up," Don't Look Up

"No Time to Die," No Time to Die

Best Score

Nicholas Britell, Don't Look Up

Jonny Greenwood, The Power of the Dog

Jonny Greenwood, Spencer

Nathan Johnson, Nightmare Alley

Hans Zimmer, Dune

