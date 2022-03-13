Lady Gaga, Leonardo DiCaprio, Benedict Cumberbatch, and more were nominated at the 2022 British Academy of Film & Television Arts Awards. See the full winners list here.

The British are coming... to bestow trophies upon the best films of the year.

Continuing their hot streak ignited at February's SAG Awards, Smith, DeBose, and Kotsur won acting trophies for their respective performances in King Richard, West Side Story, and CODA, while The Power of the Dog helmer Campion followed up her victory at Saturday's Director's Guild of America Awards with her second individual Best Director win of the weekend at the BAFTAs. Dog also won Best Film at the event, making Campion and her critically lauded film the ones to beat heading into the March 27 Oscars.

When it comes to crossover with the Academy, BAFTA often shares many nominees with Oscar, though, before last year's Nomadland won at both ceremonies, their Best Film winners hadn't aligned since the 2013 film 12 Years a Save won almost a decade ago. Across the last 10 ceremonies, only four BAFTA winners (Nomadland, 12 Years a Slave, Argo, The Artist) went on to win the Oscar for Best Picture.

In addition to the aforementioned performers, British actress Joanna Scanlan earned the BAFTA for Best Actress among a bracket that, uncharacteristically for the esteemed voting body, contains not one nominee that crossed over into the Academy's corresponding category — including the current Oscar frontrunner Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye), nor Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter) and Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos) hot on her tail.

Scanlan's inclusion for her work in the little-seen drama After Love was the likely result of the BAFTAs' notable reworking of its nomination process, as the 2022 BAFTA nominations nominated a set of contenders unique to its own broadcast for the second year in a row. Under the new nomination rules, contenders were determined by a selection process that included the top two nominees chosen by the whole of BAFTA's acting sector, plus a remaining number of nominees designated by a much smaller jury — all of which led to a varied nominations set populated with awards season heavyweights as well as performances from smaller films.

Elsewhere, Denis Villeneuve's Dune led the overall haul with five trophies won, including Best Visual Effects, Best Sound, Best Original Score, Best Cinematography, and Best Production design.

See the full list of 2022 BAFTA Awards winners below.

Best Film

Belfast

Don't Look Up

Dune

Licorice Pizza

WINNER: The Power of the Dog

Outstanding British Film

After Love

Ali & Ava

WINNER: Belfast

Boiling Point

Cyrano

Everybody's Talking About Jamie

House of Gucci

Last Night in Soho

No Time to Die

Passing

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director, or Producer

After Love

Boiling Point

WINNER: The Harder They Fall

Keyboard Fantasies

Passing

Film Not in the English Language

WINNER: Drive My Car

The Hand of God

Parallel Mothers

Petite Maman

The Worst Person in the World

Documentary

Becoming Cousteau

Cow

Flee

The Rescue

WINNER: Summer of Soul

Animated Film

WINNER: Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs. The Machines

Director

Aleem Khan, After Love

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car

Audrey Diwan, Happening

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

WINNER: Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Julia Ducournau, Titane

Original Screenplay

Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Adam McKay, Don't Look Up

Zach Baylin, King Richard

WINNER: Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Adapted Screenplay

WINNER: Siân Heder, CODA

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car

Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Dune

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Leading Actress

Lady Gaga, House of Gucci

Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza

Emilia Jones, CODA

Renate Reinsve, The Worst Person in the World

WINNER: Joanna Scanlan, After Love

Tessa Thompson, Passing

Leading Actor

Adeel Akhtar, Ali & Ava

Mahershala Ali, Swan Song

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Leonardo DiCaprio, Don't Look Up

Stephen Graham, Boiling Point

WINNER: Will Smith, King Richard

Supporting Actress

Caitríona Balfe, Belfast

Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter

WINNER: Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Ann Dowd, Mass

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Ruth Negga, Passing

Supporting Actor

Mike Faist, West Side Story

Ciarán Hinds, Belfast

WINNER: Troy Kotsur, CODA

Woody Norman, C'mon, C'mon

Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Original Score

Daniel Pemberton, Being the Ricardos

Nicholas Britell, Don't Look Up

WINNER: Hans Zimmer, Dune

Alexandre Desplat, The French Dispatch

Jonny Greenwood, The Power of the Dog

Casting

Carolyn McLeod, Boiling Point

Francine Maiser, Dune

Massimo Appolloni, Annamaria Sambucco, The Hand of God

Rich Delia, Avy Kaufman, King Richard

WINNER: Cindy Tolan, West Side Story

Cinematography

WINNER: Greg Fraser, Dune

Dan Lauststen, Nightmare Alley

Linus Sandgren, No Time to Die

Ari Wegner, The Power of the Dog

Bruno Delbonnel, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Editing

Úna Ní Dhonghaíle, Belfast

Joe Walker, Dune

Andy Jurgensen, Licorice Pizza

WINNER: Tom Cross, Elliot Graham, No Time to Die

Joshua L. Pearson, Summer of Soul

Production Design

Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer, Cyrano

WINNER: Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos, Dune

Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo, The French Dispatch

Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau, Nightmare Alley

Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo, West Side Story

Costume Design

WINNER: Jenny Beavan, Cruella

Massimo Cantini Parrini, Cyrano

Robert Morgan, Jacqueline West, Dune

Milena Canonero, The French Dispatch

Luis Sequeira, Nightmare Alley

Makeup & Hair

Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne, Cruella

Alessandro Bertolazzi, Sián Miller, Cyrano

Love Larson, Donald Mowat, Dune

WINNER: Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram, Justin Raleigh, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Frederic Aspiras, Jane Carboni, Giuliano Mariana, Sarah Nicole Tanno, House of Gucci

Sound

WINNER: Dune

Last Night in Soho

No Time to Die

A Quiet Place Part II

West Side Story

Special Visual Effects

WINNER: Dune

Free Guy

Ghostbusters: Afterlife

The Matrix Resurrections

No Time to Die

British Short Animation

Affairs of the Art

WINNER: Do Not Feed the Pigeons

Night of the Living Dread

British Short Film

WINNER: The Black Cop

Femme

The Palace

Stuffed

Three Meetings of the Extraordinary Committee

EE Rising Star Award

Ariana DeBose

Harris Dickinson

WINNER: Lashana Lynch

Millicent Simmonds

Kodi Smit-McPhee

