Will Smith, Ariana DeBose, Troy Kotsur continue Oscars hot streak at BAFTA Awards
The British are coming... to bestow trophies upon the best films of the year.
Will Smith, Ariana DeBose, Troy Kotsur, and Jane Campion got a major boost Sunday evening after scoring top prizes at the 2022 British Academy of Film & Television Arts Awards.
Continuing their hot streak ignited at February's SAG Awards, Smith, DeBose, and Kotsur won acting trophies for their respective performances in King Richard, West Side Story, and CODA, while The Power of the Dog helmer Campion followed up her victory at Saturday's Director's Guild of America Awards with her second individual Best Director win of the weekend at the BAFTAs. Dog also won Best Film at the event, making Campion and her critically lauded film the ones to beat heading into the March 27 Oscars.
When it comes to crossover with the Academy, BAFTA often shares many nominees with Oscar, though, before last year's Nomadland won at both ceremonies, their Best Film winners hadn't aligned since the 2013 film 12 Years a Save won almost a decade ago. Across the last 10 ceremonies, only four BAFTA winners (Nomadland, 12 Years a Slave, Argo, The Artist) went on to win the Oscar for Best Picture.
In addition to the aforementioned performers, British actress Joanna Scanlan earned the BAFTA for Best Actress among a bracket that, uncharacteristically for the esteemed voting body, contains not one nominee that crossed over into the Academy's corresponding category — including the current Oscar frontrunner Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye), nor Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter) and Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos) hot on her tail.
Scanlan's inclusion for her work in the little-seen drama After Love was the likely result of the BAFTAs' notable reworking of its nomination process, as the 2022 BAFTA nominations nominated a set of contenders unique to its own broadcast for the second year in a row. Under the new nomination rules, contenders were determined by a selection process that included the top two nominees chosen by the whole of BAFTA's acting sector, plus a remaining number of nominees designated by a much smaller jury — all of which led to a varied nominations set populated with awards season heavyweights as well as performances from smaller films.
Elsewhere, Denis Villeneuve's Dune led the overall haul with five trophies won, including Best Visual Effects, Best Sound, Best Original Score, Best Cinematography, and Best Production design.
See the full list of 2022 BAFTA Awards winners below.
Best Film
Belfast
Don't Look Up
Dune
Licorice Pizza
WINNER: The Power of the Dog
Outstanding British Film
After Love
Ali & Ava
WINNER: Belfast
Boiling Point
Cyrano
Everybody's Talking About Jamie
House of Gucci
Last Night in Soho
No Time to Die
Passing
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director, or Producer
After Love
Boiling Point
WINNER: The Harder They Fall
Keyboard Fantasies
Passing
Film Not in the English Language
WINNER: Drive My Car
The Hand of God
Parallel Mothers
Petite Maman
The Worst Person in the World
Documentary
Becoming Cousteau
Cow
Flee
The Rescue
WINNER: Summer of Soul
Animated Film
WINNER: Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs. The Machines
Director
Aleem Khan, After Love
Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car
Audrey Diwan, Happening
Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
WINNER: Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Julia Ducournau, Titane
Original Screenplay
Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Adam McKay, Don't Look Up
Zach Baylin, King Richard
WINNER: Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
Adapted Screenplay
WINNER: Siân Heder, CODA
Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car
Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Dune
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Leading Actress
Lady Gaga, House of Gucci
Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza
Emilia Jones, CODA
Renate Reinsve, The Worst Person in the World
WINNER: Joanna Scanlan, After Love
Tessa Thompson, Passing
Leading Actor
Adeel Akhtar, Ali & Ava
Mahershala Ali, Swan Song
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Leonardo DiCaprio, Don't Look Up
Stephen Graham, Boiling Point
WINNER: Will Smith, King Richard
Supporting Actress
Caitríona Balfe, Belfast
Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter
WINNER: Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Ann Dowd, Mass
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Ruth Negga, Passing
Supporting Actor
Mike Faist, West Side Story
Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
WINNER: Troy Kotsur, CODA
Woody Norman, C'mon, C'mon
Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Original Score
Daniel Pemberton, Being the Ricardos
Nicholas Britell, Don't Look Up
WINNER: Hans Zimmer, Dune
Alexandre Desplat, The French Dispatch
Jonny Greenwood, The Power of the Dog
Casting
Carolyn McLeod, Boiling Point
Francine Maiser, Dune
Massimo Appolloni, Annamaria Sambucco, The Hand of God
Rich Delia, Avy Kaufman, King Richard
WINNER: Cindy Tolan, West Side Story
Cinematography
WINNER: Greg Fraser, Dune
Dan Lauststen, Nightmare Alley
Linus Sandgren, No Time to Die
Ari Wegner, The Power of the Dog
Bruno Delbonnel, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Editing
Úna Ní Dhonghaíle, Belfast
Joe Walker, Dune
Andy Jurgensen, Licorice Pizza
WINNER: Tom Cross, Elliot Graham, No Time to Die
Joshua L. Pearson, Summer of Soul
Production Design
Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer, Cyrano
WINNER: Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos, Dune
Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo, The French Dispatch
Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau, Nightmare Alley
Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo, West Side Story
Costume Design
WINNER: Jenny Beavan, Cruella
Massimo Cantini Parrini, Cyrano
Robert Morgan, Jacqueline West, Dune
Milena Canonero, The French Dispatch
Luis Sequeira, Nightmare Alley
Makeup & Hair
Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne, Cruella
Alessandro Bertolazzi, Sián Miller, Cyrano
Love Larson, Donald Mowat, Dune
WINNER: Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram, Justin Raleigh, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Frederic Aspiras, Jane Carboni, Giuliano Mariana, Sarah Nicole Tanno, House of Gucci
Sound
WINNER: Dune
Last Night in Soho
No Time to Die
A Quiet Place Part II
West Side Story
Special Visual Effects
WINNER: Dune
Free Guy
Ghostbusters: Afterlife
The Matrix Resurrections
No Time to Die
British Short Animation
Affairs of the Art
WINNER: Do Not Feed the Pigeons
Night of the Living Dread
British Short Film
WINNER: The Black Cop
Femme
The Palace
Stuffed
Three Meetings of the Extraordinary Committee
EE Rising Star Award
Ariana DeBose
Harris Dickinson
WINNER: Lashana Lynch
Millicent Simmonds
Kodi Smit-McPhee
Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.
Check out more from EW's The Awardist, featuring Oscars analysis, exclusive interviews, and our podcast diving into all the highlights from the year's movies and performances.
Related content:
Comments