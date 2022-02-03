British Academy snubs Kristen Stewart's Spencer as Dune leads 2022 BAFTA nominations
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts has delivered a royal blow to the awards hierarchy, as Pablo Larraín's Kristen Stewart-led, critically lauded Princess Diana drama Spencer was completely shut out of the 2022 BAFTA nominations.
Spencer received zero BAFTA nods when nominations were unveiled Thursday, after appearing on only a handful of the esteemed group's longlists that were announced earlier this year. Leading the BAFTA nominations, however, is Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi blockbuster Dune, which picked up 11 nominations — including one for Best Film alongside likely Oscar contenders like current Best Picture leader Belfast, as well as Don't Look Up, Licorice Pizza, and The Power of the Dog — following its stellar performance across several guild nominations (notably the Directors Guild of America and Producers Guild of America) last week.
Elsewhere among the BAFTA nominations, Lady Gaga (House of Gucci) became the only likely Best Actress Oscar contender to hit all of the race's major acting precursors, previously including the Golden Globes, Critics Choice Awards, the Screen Actors Guild Awards. Notable pre-season contenders like Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye), Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter), and presumed frontrunner Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos) all sat this set out, despite their respective projects all picking up at least one other nomination each in other BAFTA categories.
Awards mainstays Will Smith (King Richard), Ariana DeBose (West Side Story), Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog), Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog), Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard), Caitríona Balfe (Belfast), and Ruth Negga (Passing) also appeared among an eclectic crop of acting nominees — which were again determined by a revamped selection process that included the top two nominees selected by BAFTA's entire acting chapter, plus a remaining number of nominees designated by a smaller jury.
BAFTA notably reworked its nomination process following backlash surrounding a lack of diversity and overall representation as part of its nominees, resulting in a singular crop of nominees in recent years.
The BAFTA Awards will be handed out on Sunday, March 13 in a global broadcast. See the full list of 2022 BAFTA nominations below.
Best Film
Belfast
Don't Look Up
Dune
Licorice Pizza
The Power of the Dog
Outstanding British Film
After Love
Ali & Ava
Belfast
Boiling Point
Cyrano
Everybody's Talking About Jamie
House of Gucci
Last Night in Soho
No Time to Die
Passing
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director, or Producer
After Love
Boiling Point
The Harder They Fall
Keyboard Fantasies
Passing
Film Not in the English Language
Drive My Car
The Hand of God
Parallel Mothers
Petite Maman
The Worst Person in the World
Documentary
Becoming Cousteau
Cow
Flee
The Rescue
Summer of Soul
Animated Film
Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs. The Machines
Director
Aleem Khan, After Love
Ryûsuke Hamaguci, Drive My Car
Audrey Diwan, Happening
Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Julia Ducournau, Titane
Original Screenplay
Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Adam McKay, Don't Look Up
Zach Baylin, King Richard
Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
Adapted Screenplay
Siân Heder, CODA
Ryûsuke Hamaguci, Drive My Car
Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Dune
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Leading Actress
Lady Gaga, House of Gucci
Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza
Emilia Jones, CODA
Renate Reinsve, The Worst Person in the World
Joanna Scanlan, After Love
Tessa Thompson, Passing
Leading Actor
Adeel Akhtar, Ali & Ava
Mahershala Ali, Swan Song
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Leonardo DiCaprio, Don't Look Up
Stephen Graham, Boiling Point
Will Smith, King Richard
Supporting Actress
Caitríona Balfe, Belfast
Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Ann Dowd, Mass
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Ruth Negga, Passing
Supporting Actor
Mike Faist, West Side Story
Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
Troy Kotsur, CODA
Woody Norman, C'mon, C'mon
Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Original Score
Daniel Pemberton, Being the Ricardos
Nicholas Britell, Don't Look Up
Hans Zimmer, Dune
Alexandre Desplat, The French Dispatch
Jonny Greenwood, The Power of the Dog
Casting
Carolyn McLeod, Boiling Point
Francine Maiser, Dune
Massimo Appolloni, Annamaria Sambucco, The Hand of God
Rich Delia, Avy Kaufman, King Richard
Cindy Tolan, West Side Story
Cinematography
Greg Fraser, Dune
Dan Lauststen, Nightmare Alley
Linus Sandgren, No Time to Die
Ari Wegner, The Power of the Dog
Bruno Delbonnel, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Editing
Úna Ní Dhonghaíle, Belfast
Joe Walker, Dune
Andy Jurgensen, Licorice Pizza
Tom Cross, Elliot Graham, No Time to Die
Joshua L. Pearson, Summer of Soul
Production Design
Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer, Cyrano
Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos, Dune
Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo, The French Dispatch
Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau, Nightmare Alley
Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo, West Side Story
Costume Design
Jenny Beavan, Cruella
Massimo Cantini Parrini, Cyrano
Robert Morgan, Jacqueline West, Dune
Milena Canonero, The French Dispatch
Luis Sequeira, Nightmare Alley
Makeup & Hair
Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne, Cruella
Alessandro Bertolazzi, Sián Miller, Cyrano
Love Larson, Donald Mowat, Dune
Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram, Justin Raleigh, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Frederic Aspiras, Jane Carboni, Giuliano Mariana, Sarah Nicole Tanno, House of Gucci
Sound
Dune
Last Night in Soho
No Time to Die
A Quiet Place Part II
West Side Story
Special Visual Effects
Dune
Free Guy
Ghostbusters: Afterlife
The Matrix Resurrections
No Time to Die
British Short Animation
Affairs of the Art
Do Not Feed the Pigeons
Night of the Living Dread
British Short Film
The Black Cop
Femme
The Palace
Stuffed
Three Meetings of the Extraordinary Committee
EE Rising Star Award
Ariana DeBose
Harris Dickinson
Lashana Lynch
Millicent Simmonds
Kodi Smit-McPhee
