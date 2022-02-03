Belfast, The Power of the Dog, and Licorice Pizza rack up significant BAFTA nominations while Lady Gaga becomes the only Best Actress Oscar hopeful to hit all the major precursors.

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts has delivered a royal blow to the awards hierarchy, as Pablo Larraín's Kristen Stewart-led, critically lauded Princess Diana drama Spencer was completely shut out of the 2022 BAFTA nominations.

Spencer received zero BAFTA nods when nominations were unveiled Thursday, after appearing on only a handful of the esteemed group's longlists that were announced earlier this year. Leading the BAFTA nominations, however, is Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi blockbuster Dune, which picked up 11 nominations — including one for Best Film alongside likely Oscar contenders like current Best Picture leader Belfast, as well as Don't Look Up, Licorice Pizza, and The Power of the Dog — following its stellar performance across several guild nominations (notably the Directors Guild of America and Producers Guild of America) last week.

Elsewhere among the BAFTA nominations, Lady Gaga (House of Gucci) became the only likely Best Actress Oscar contender to hit all of the race's major acting precursors, previously including the Golden Globes, Critics Choice Awards, the Screen Actors Guild Awards. Notable pre-season contenders like Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye), Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter), and presumed frontrunner Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos) all sat this set out, despite their respective projects all picking up at least one other nomination each in other BAFTA categories.

Awards mainstays Will Smith (King Richard), Ariana DeBose (West Side Story), Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog), Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog), Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard), Caitríona Balfe (Belfast), and Ruth Negga (Passing) also appeared among an eclectic crop of acting nominees — which were again determined by a revamped selection process that included the top two nominees selected by BAFTA's entire acting chapter, plus a remaining number of nominees designated by a smaller jury.

Bafta noms Kristen Stewart in Spencer / still from Dune / Lady Gaga in House of Gucci 2022 BAFTA Awards nominations include 'Dune' leading, 'Spencer' snub. | Credit: Neon; Chiabella James/Warner Bros.; Fabio Lovino/MGM

BAFTA notably reworked its nomination process following backlash surrounding a lack of diversity and overall representation as part of its nominees, resulting in a singular crop of nominees in recent years.

The BAFTA Awards will be handed out on Sunday, March 13 in a global broadcast. See the full list of 2022 BAFTA nominations below.

Best Film

Belfast

Don't Look Up

Dune

Licorice Pizza

The Power of the Dog

Outstanding British Film

After Love

Ali & Ava

Belfast

Boiling Point

Cyrano

Everybody's Talking About Jamie

House of Gucci

Last Night in Soho

No Time to Die

Passing

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director, or Producer

After Love

Boiling Point

The Harder They Fall

Keyboard Fantasies

Passing

Film Not in the English Language

Drive My Car

The Hand of God

Parallel Mothers

Petite Maman

The Worst Person in the World

Documentary

Becoming Cousteau

Cow

Flee

The Rescue

Summer of Soul

Animated Film

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs. The Machines

Director

Aleem Khan, After Love

Ryûsuke Hamaguci, Drive My Car

Audrey Diwan, Happening

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Julia Ducournau, Titane

Original Screenplay

Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Adam McKay, Don't Look Up

Zach Baylin, King Richard

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Adapted Screenplay

Siân Heder, CODA

Ryûsuke Hamaguci, Drive My Car

Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Dune

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Leading Actress

Lady Gaga, House of Gucci

Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza

Emilia Jones, CODA

Renate Reinsve, The Worst Person in the World

Joanna Scanlan, After Love

Tessa Thompson, Passing

Leading Actor

Adeel Akhtar, Ali & Ava

Mahershala Ali, Swan Song

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Leonardo DiCaprio, Don't Look Up

Stephen Graham, Boiling Point

Will Smith, King Richard

Supporting Actress

Caitríona Balfe, Belfast

Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Ann Dowd, Mass

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Ruth Negga, Passing

Supporting Actor

Mike Faist, West Side Story

Ciarán Hinds, Belfast

Troy Kotsur, CODA

Woody Norman, C'mon, C'mon

Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Original Score

Daniel Pemberton, Being the Ricardos

Nicholas Britell, Don't Look Up

Hans Zimmer, Dune

Alexandre Desplat, The French Dispatch

Jonny Greenwood, The Power of the Dog

Casting

Carolyn McLeod, Boiling Point

Francine Maiser, Dune

Massimo Appolloni, Annamaria Sambucco, The Hand of God

Rich Delia, Avy Kaufman, King Richard

Cindy Tolan, West Side Story

Cinematography

Greg Fraser, Dune

Dan Lauststen, Nightmare Alley

Linus Sandgren, No Time to Die

Ari Wegner, The Power of the Dog

Bruno Delbonnel, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Editing

Úna Ní Dhonghaíle, Belfast

Joe Walker, Dune

Andy Jurgensen, Licorice Pizza

Tom Cross, Elliot Graham, No Time to Die

Joshua L. Pearson, Summer of Soul

Production Design

Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer, Cyrano

Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos, Dune

Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo, The French Dispatch

Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau, Nightmare Alley

Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo, West Side Story

Costume Design

Jenny Beavan, Cruella

Massimo Cantini Parrini, Cyrano

Robert Morgan, Jacqueline West, Dune

Milena Canonero, The French Dispatch

Luis Sequeira, Nightmare Alley

Makeup & Hair

Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne, Cruella

Alessandro Bertolazzi, Sián Miller, Cyrano

Love Larson, Donald Mowat, Dune

Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram, Justin Raleigh, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Frederic Aspiras, Jane Carboni, Giuliano Mariana, Sarah Nicole Tanno, House of Gucci

Sound

Dune

Last Night in Soho

No Time to Die

A Quiet Place Part II

West Side Story

Special Visual Effects

Dune

Free Guy

Ghostbusters: Afterlife

The Matrix Resurrections

No Time to Die

British Short Animation

Affairs of the Art

Do Not Feed the Pigeons

Night of the Living Dread

British Short Film

The Black Cop

Femme

The Palace

Stuffed

Three Meetings of the Extraordinary Committee

EE Rising Star Award

Ariana DeBose

Harris Dickinson

Lashana Lynch

Millicent Simmonds

Kodi Smit-McPhee

