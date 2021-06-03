2022 awards season calendar: Oscars, Emmys dates announced, Golden Globes on hiatus
See the new dates for the Oscars, Emmys, Grammys, and the awards-positioning film festivals set to shake up the race in the months ahead.
Does the thought of Glenn Close wiggling "da butt" into yet another awards season (after the longest Oscar race in history) excite you? Good news: A new celebrity hunt for gilded glory is right around the corner. Ahead, EW tracks all of the 2022 awards season dates for the Emmys, Grammys, Oscars, and the awards-positioning fall film festivals set to serve Academy Awards contenders to industry voters. See the relevant dates for the race ahead below, which will be updated as the year progresses and new events are announced.
June 2021
June 17: Emmys nominations voting begins
June 21: Critics Choice Real TV Awards presentation (See the full list of nominees)
June 25: Daytime Emmys presentation (See the full list of nominees)
June 28: Emmys nominations voting ends
July 2021
July 6-17: Cannes Film Festival (moved back from its usual May start date; See the full lineup)
July 13: Emmys nominations announcement
August 2021
Aug. 19: Emmys final voting begins
Aug. 30: Emmys final voting ends
September 2021
Sept. 1-11: Venice International Film Festival
Sept. 2-6: Telluride Film Festival
Sept. 9-18: Toronto International Film Festival
Sept. 19: Emmys ceremony
Sept. 24-Oct. 10: New York Film Festival
December 2021
Dec. 1: Critics Choice TV nominations announcement
Dec. 6: Critics Choice Film nominations announcement
Dec. 21: Oscars shortlists announcement
January 2022
Jan. 9: Critics Choice Awards ceremony
Jan. 15: Oscars Governors Awards
Jan. 27: Oscars nominations voting begins
Jan. 31: Grammys ceremony
February 2022
Feb. 1: Oscars nominations voting ends
Feb. 8: Oscars nominations announcement
Feb. 13: British Academy of Film and Television Arts Awards ceremony
Feb. 26: Film Independent Spirit Awards ceremony
March 2022
March 7: Oscar nominees luncheon
March 17: Final Oscars voting begins
March 22: Final Oscars voting ends
March 27: 94th Oscars ceremony (moved back from original scheduled airdate of Feb. 27)
TBD 2021-2022
Golden Globes: NBC has announced that, in light of recent controversies surrounding a lack of diverse voices within the Hollywood Foreign Press Association as well as the group's voting practices, it will not air the 2022 Golden Globes ceremony. The network is, however, open to airing the ceremony in 2023 if the HFPA addresses the criticism with meaningful reform.
Others:
Creative Arts Emmys ceremony
Annie Awards
Producers Guild of America Awards
Directors Guild of America Awards
Screen Actors Guild Awards
Writers Guild of America Awards
Art Directors Guild Awards
ACE Eddie Awards
Gotham Awards
