2022 awards season calendar: Oscars, Emmys dates announced, Golden Globes on hiatus

See the new dates for the Oscars, Emmys, Grammys, and the awards-positioning film festivals set to shake up the race in the months ahead.

Does the thought of Glenn Close wiggling "da butt" into yet another awards season (after the longest Oscar race in history) excite you? Good news: A new celebrity hunt for gilded glory is right around the corner. Ahead, EW tracks all of the 2022 awards season dates for the Emmys, Grammys, Oscars, and the awards-positioning fall film festivals set to serve Academy Awards contenders to industry voters. See the relevant dates for the race ahead below, which will be updated as the year progresses and new events are announced.

Emmy Awards; Oscar; Grammy Awards 2022 awards season calendar has new dates for the Oscars, Emmys, Grammys, and more. | Credit: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images; Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images; Michael Schwartz/CBS

June 2021

June 17: Emmys nominations voting begins

June 21: Critics Choice Real TV Awards presentation (See the full list of nominees)

June 25: Daytime Emmys presentation (See the full list of nominees)

June 28: Emmys nominations voting ends

July 2021

July 6-17: Cannes Film Festival (moved back from its usual May start date; See the full lineup)

July 13: Emmys nominations announcement

August 2021

Aug. 19: Emmys final voting begins

Aug. 30: Emmys final voting ends

September 2021

Sept. 1-11: Venice International Film Festival

Sept. 2-6: Telluride Film Festival

Sept. 9-18: Toronto International Film Festival

Sept. 19: Emmys ceremony

Sept. 24-Oct. 10: New York Film Festival

December 2021

Dec. 1: Critics Choice TV nominations announcement

Dec. 6: Critics Choice Film nominations announcement

Dec. 21: Oscars shortlists announcement

January 2022

Jan. 9: Critics Choice Awards ceremony

Jan. 15: Oscars Governors Awards

Jan. 27: Oscars nominations voting begins

Jan. 31: Grammys ceremony

February 2022

Feb. 1: Oscars nominations voting ends

Feb. 8: Oscars nominations announcement

Feb. 13: British Academy of Film and Television Arts Awards ceremony

Feb. 26: Film Independent Spirit Awards ceremony

March 2022

March 7: Oscar nominees luncheon

March 17: Final Oscars voting begins

March 22: Final Oscars voting ends

March 27: 94th Oscars ceremony (moved back from original scheduled airdate of Feb. 27)

TBD 2021-2022

Golden Globes: NBC has announced that, in light of recent controversies surrounding a lack of diverse voices within the Hollywood Foreign Press Association as well as the group's voting practices, it will not air the 2022 Golden Globes ceremony. The network is, however, open to airing the ceremony in 2023 if the HFPA addresses the criticism with meaningful reform.

Others:

Creative Arts Emmys ceremony

Annie Awards

Producers Guild of America Awards

Directors Guild of America Awards

Screen Actors Guild Awards

Writers Guild of America Awards

Art Directors Guild Awards

ACE Eddie Awards

Gotham Awards

