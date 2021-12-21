But Encanto, Luca, and The Mitchells vs. the Machines are all on its ... uh ... tail.

Raya and the Last Dragon takes to the sky with 10 Annie Awards nominations

The Annie nominations are in and Disney is coming for all the computer-generated wigs.

The house that Mouse built racked up 10 nominations for Raya and the Last Dragon and nine for its other blockbuster of the year, Encanto. Meanwhile, Luca — its co-production with animation giant Pixar — scored another eight nominations.

RAYA AND THE LAST DRAGON 'Raya and the Last Dragon' | Credit: Disney

Netflix, however, is a strong contender with The Mitchells vs. the Machines also racking up eight nods. Sing 2 will vie for Best Feature along with the Raya, Encanto, Luca, and The Mitchells.

THE MITCHELLS VS. THE MACHINES 'The Mitchells vs. the Machines' | Credit: Netflix

Critical fave Flee, an animated documentary about a gay refugee's flight from Afghanistan to Denmark, is up for Best Indie Feature. It will go against Belle, Fortune Favors Lady Nikuko, Pompo the Cinephile, and The Summit of the Gods.

League of Legends 'Arcane' | Credit: Netflix's new "Arcane" event series from "League of Legends" video game.

As for the best that animated TV has to offer, Netflix's Arcane, based on the multiplayer video game, walked away with nine nominations, including Best TV Media - General Audience. It'll face off in that category against Bob's Burgers, Love, Death + Robots, Star Wars: Visions, and the recently revived Tuca and Bertie.

Celebrating excellence in animation since 1972, the Annie Awards will be presented on Feb. 26, 2022. Check out the full list of nominations here.

Check out more from EW's The Awardist, featuring exclusive interviews, analysis, and our podcast diving into all the highlights from the year's best films.