Tina Turner, Jay-Z, more receive Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominations

Tina Turner is among 16 superstar acts rollin' on the river toward a legendary honor.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has unveiled its annual list of nominees vying for a limited number of 2021 induction spots, and the pool of talent runs the gamut from hard-rocking men and folk queens to classic divas and rap gods who defined an era of music.

King was previously inducted into the Hall in 1990 as a songwriter, and Turner joined as a duet act with Ike Turner in 1991, but both are on the ballot this year to join as solo performers. Stevie Nicks remains the only woman to be inducted twice. Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl was also inducted in 2014 as a member of Nirvana. Acts are eligible for induction beginning 25 years after the release of their first commercial recording.

A committee of roughly 1,000 music industry professionals will help narrow the 16-strong nominations list to the final class of 2021 inductees, while fans can vote on their choices beginning now through April 30 on the Cleveland-based Rock & Roll Hall of Fame's website.

The 2021 inductees will be announced in May, followed by a potential induction ceremony later this year.