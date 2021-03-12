Robert Downey Jr., Kate Hudson, and Anne Hathaway deemed among the worst performers of the year by Razzies

Last year might've been a massive stinker for the film industry in general, and in keeping with tradition, the 2021 Razzie Awards have added insult to injury.

The Golden Raspberry "awards" body unveiled its picks for the worst films and performances of the calendar year on Friday, trotting problematic titles like Sia's controversial autism-centered directorial debut Music and the Netflix drama 365 Days, which was heavily maligned for its depictions of sexual violence, into its Worst Picture category. Both 365 Days and Dolittle received the most number of overall nominations, with six each.

Also among the worst performances of the last year, the Razzies nominated A-list stars like Dolittle's Robert Downey, Jr., 2021 Golden Globe nominee Kate Hudson (Music), Katie Holmes (Brahms: The Boy II), and Anne Hathaway (The Last Thing He Wanted), while 39-time Razzie nominee Adam Sandler picked up another honor among the Worst Actor set for his performance in Hubie Halloween.

Supporting performers touted as the worst of the year include Glenn Close's likely Oscar-contending role in Hillbilly Elegy, Kristen Wiig's villainous turn as Cheetah in Wonder Woman 1984, and Rudy Giuliani as himself in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm. Giuliani also received a nomination for Worst Screen Combo alongside potential Academy Award nominee Maria Bakalova, though her nod can be chalked up to the creepiness of the film's headline-making, documentary-style scene that sees Giuliani seemingly sticking his hand down his pants while alone with the actress in a hotel room.

See the full list of 2021 Razzie Awards nominations below, and stay tuned to EW.com on Monday for the full list of Oscar nominations.

Worst Picture

365 Days

Absolute Proof

Dolittle

Fantasy Island

Music

Worst Actor

Robert Downey, Jr. — Dolittle

Mike Lindell — Absolute Proof

Michele Morrone — 365 Days

Adam Sandler — Hubie Halloween

David Spade — The Wrong Missy

Worst Actress

Anne Hathaway — The Last Thing He Wanted

Katie Holmes — Brahms: The Boy II

Kate Hudson — Music

Lauren Lapkus — The Wrong Missy

Anna-Maria Sieklucka — 365 Days

Worst Supporting Actress

Glenn Close — Hillbilly Elegy

Lucy Hale — Fantasy Island

Maggie Q — Fantasy Island

Kristen Wiig — Wonder Woman 1984

Maddie Ziegler — Music

Worst Supporting Actor

Chevy Chase — The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee

Rudy Giuliani — Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Shia LeBeouf — The Tax Collector

Arnold Schwarzenegger — Iron Mask

Bruce Willis — Breach, Hard Kill, and Survive the Night

Worst Screen Combo

Maria Bakalova and Rudy Giuliani — Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Robert Downey Jr. and His Utterly Unconvincing "Welsh" Accent — Doolittle

Harrison Ford and That Totally Fake-Looking CGI "Dog" — Call of the Wild

Lauren Lapkus and David Spade — The Wrong Missy

Adam Sandler and His Grating Simpleton Voice — Hubie Halloween

Worst Director

Charles Band — All three Barbie & Kendra movies

Barbara Bialowas and Tomasz Mandes — 365 Days

Stephen Gaghan — Dolittle

Ron Howard — Hillbilly Elegy

Sia — Music

Worst Screenplay

365 Days

All three Barbie & Kendra movies

Dolittle

Fantasy Island

Hillbilly Elegy

Worst Remake, Rip-off, or Sequel

365 Days

Dolittle

Fantasy Island

Hubie Halloween

Wonder Woman 1984

