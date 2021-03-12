Robert Downey Jr., Kate Hudson, and Anne Hathaway deemed among the worst performers of the year by Razzies
Problematic titles 365 Days, Sia's Music, and more land 2020-21 Razzie Award nominations.
Last year might've been a massive stinker for the film industry in general, and in keeping with tradition, the 2021 Razzie Awards have added insult to injury.
The Golden Raspberry "awards" body unveiled its picks for the worst films and performances of the calendar year on Friday, trotting problematic titles like Sia's controversial autism-centered directorial debut Music and the Netflix drama 365 Days, which was heavily maligned for its depictions of sexual violence, into its Worst Picture category. Both 365 Days and Dolittle received the most number of overall nominations, with six each.
Also among the worst performances of the last year, the Razzies nominated A-list stars like Dolittle's Robert Downey, Jr., 2021 Golden Globe nominee Kate Hudson (Music), Katie Holmes (Brahms: The Boy II), and Anne Hathaway (The Last Thing He Wanted), while 39-time Razzie nominee Adam Sandler picked up another honor among the Worst Actor set for his performance in Hubie Halloween.
Supporting performers touted as the worst of the year include Glenn Close's likely Oscar-contending role in Hillbilly Elegy, Kristen Wiig's villainous turn as Cheetah in Wonder Woman 1984, and Rudy Giuliani as himself in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm. Giuliani also received a nomination for Worst Screen Combo alongside potential Academy Award nominee Maria Bakalova, though her nod can be chalked up to the creepiness of the film's headline-making, documentary-style scene that sees Giuliani seemingly sticking his hand down his pants while alone with the actress in a hotel room.
See the full list of 2021 Razzie Awards nominations below, and stay tuned to EW.com on Monday for the full list of Oscar nominations.
Worst Picture
365 Days
Absolute Proof
Dolittle
Fantasy Island
Music
Worst Actor
Robert Downey, Jr. — Dolittle
Mike Lindell — Absolute Proof
Michele Morrone — 365 Days
Adam Sandler — Hubie Halloween
David Spade — The Wrong Missy
Worst Actress
Anne Hathaway — The Last Thing He Wanted
Katie Holmes — Brahms: The Boy II
Kate Hudson — Music
Lauren Lapkus — The Wrong Missy
Anna-Maria Sieklucka — 365 Days
Worst Supporting Actress
Glenn Close — Hillbilly Elegy
Lucy Hale — Fantasy Island
Maggie Q — Fantasy Island
Kristen Wiig — Wonder Woman 1984
Maddie Ziegler — Music
Worst Supporting Actor
Chevy Chase — The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee
Rudy Giuliani — Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Shia LeBeouf — The Tax Collector
Arnold Schwarzenegger — Iron Mask
Bruce Willis — Breach, Hard Kill, and Survive the Night
Worst Screen Combo
Maria Bakalova and Rudy Giuliani — Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Robert Downey Jr. and His Utterly Unconvincing "Welsh" Accent — Doolittle
Harrison Ford and That Totally Fake-Looking CGI "Dog" — Call of the Wild
Lauren Lapkus and David Spade — The Wrong Missy
Adam Sandler and His Grating Simpleton Voice — Hubie Halloween
Worst Director
Charles Band — All three Barbie & Kendra movies
Barbara Bialowas and Tomasz Mandes — 365 Days
Stephen Gaghan — Dolittle
Ron Howard — Hillbilly Elegy
Sia — Music
Worst Screenplay
365 Days
All three Barbie & Kendra movies
Dolittle
Fantasy Island
Hillbilly Elegy
Worst Remake, Rip-off, or Sequel
365 Days
Dolittle
Fantasy Island
Hubie Halloween
Wonder Woman 1984
