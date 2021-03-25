Nomadland locks Oscar frontrunner status as producers name best films of the year

Producers Guild of America — a long-standing Oscar predictor — have named Nomadland the best movie of the year.

Chloé Zhao's critically lauded drama — starring Frances McDormand as a woman drifting through the American wilderness in her van — took the PGA Awards' top honor on Wednesday night, adding yet another precursor victory to its packed awards season mantle following similar victories at the Golden Globes, Critics Choice Awards, and more.

In addition to Nomadland, Soul and My Octopus Teacher moved ahead in their respective Animated Feature and Documentary Feature Oscar races with PGA victories. On the television side, The Crown, Schitt's Creek, The Queen's Gambit, and RuPaul's Drag Race continued their dominance on the awards trail with PGA wins as well.

The 7,000-strong PGA guild represents film, TV, and new media producers and, alongside the Directors Guild of America and the Screen Actors Guild, is regarded as one of the most influential and important precursor voting bodies. As is the case with the DGA, SAG, and the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, the group's members largely spill over into the Academy's voting rank, meaning Nomadland's win is, statistically, good news for all involved with the project.

Since the group's first ceremony that honored films released in 1989, all of the PGA's winners for Best Theatrical Motion Picture have gone on to either win (21 titles) or be nominated (the remaining 11, including last year's 1917 and 2013's Gravity, which tied with 12 Years a Slave in 2014) for the Academy Award for Best Picture.

The PGA is also considered a strong foreteller of Academy thanks to its adoption of the preferential ballot voting style. After the Academy and the PGA expanded their respective number of nomination slots for their respective top awards in 2009, the PGA has typically nominated between seven and nine (out of 10 total PGA nominees versus the Academy's sliding scale between five and 10) movies per year that end up with a Best Picture nod at the Oscars. Last year, nine of the PGA's 10 nominees appeared among all of the Academy's nine Best Picture nomination slots, as determined by the preferential rank.

FILM

Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures:

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Judas and the Black Messiah

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Mank

Minari

WINNER: Nomadland

One Night in Miami...

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures:

The Croods: A New Age

Onward

Over the Moon

WINNER: Soul

Wolfwalkers

Award for Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Pictures:

David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet

Dick Johnson Is Dead

WINNER: My Octopus Teacher

Softie

A Thousand Cuts

Time

TELEVISION

Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television — Drama

Better Call Saul

Bridgerton

WINNER: The Crown

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television — Comedy

Curb Your Enthusiasm

The Flight Attendant

WINNER: Schitt's Creek

Ted Lasso

What We Do in the Shadows

David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited Series Television:

I May Destroy You

Normal People

WINNER: The Queen's Gambit

The Undoing

Unorthodox

Award for Oustanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures:

Bad Education

Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square

WINNER: Hamilton

Jane Gooddall: The Hope

What the Constitution Means to Me

Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television:

60 Minutes

WINNER: The Last Dance

Laurel Canyon

McMillion$

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness

Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment & Talk Television:

8:46 - Dave Chappelle

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

WINNER: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Saturday Night Live

Award for Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television:

The Amazing Race

The Masked Singer

Nailed It!

WINNER: RuPaul's Drag Race

The Voice

