Borat shocks Best Picture Oscar race as producers guild unveils best films of the year

The Producers Guild of America has (slightly) calmed the awards season chaos caused by the Golden Globes.

After the Hollywood Foreign Press Association threw major wrenches into the acting races — particularly Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress — last weekend, the PGA, an awards body that contains actual crossover membership with the Academy, has narrowed the path to Best Picture with its annual picks for the best films of the 2020-21 circuit.

Though most of the guild's Best Picture nominees are awards season mainstays that have racked up significant support thus far (Nomadland, Minari, The Trial of the Chicago 7), Sacha Baron Cohen's Borat Subsequent Moviefilm lands as a huge surprise among the set, and a potential indicator that support for supporting actress Maria Bakalova hasn't waned in the industry (despite the budding star losing the Golden Globe to Rosamund Pike).

The 7,000-strong industry guild representing film, TV, and new media producers is, alongside the Directors Guild of America and the Screen Actors Guild, regarded as one of the most influential and important precursor voting bodies on the awards trail, as the group's members largely spill over into the Academy's voting ranks.

Since the group's first ceremony that honored movies released in 1989, all PGA winners for Best Theatrical Motion Picture have gone on to either win (21 titles) or be nominated (the remaining 11, including last year's 1917 and 2013's Gravity, which tied with 12 Years a Slave in 2014) for the Academy Award for Best Picture.

The PGA is also considered a strong foreteller of Oscar tastes due to its similar voting style and adoption of the preferential ballot system. After the Academy and the PGA expanded their respective number of nomination slots in 2009, the PGA has typically nominated between seven and nine (out of 10 total PGA nominees versus the Academy's sliding scale between five and 10) productions per year that end up with a corresponding Best Picture nod. Last year, nine of the PGA's 10 nominees appeared among all of the Academy's nine Best Picture nomination slots, as determined by the preferential rank.

Major nominees on the TV side include Bridgerton, Ozark, The Crown, RuPaul's Drag Race, The Masked Singer, Schitt's Creek, and I May Destroy You.

See the full list of 2020-21 Producers Guild of America Awards nominees below in both film and television.

Winners will be revealed at the guild's virtual ceremony on March 24.

FILM

Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures:

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Judas and the Black Messiah

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Mank

Minari

Nomadland

One Night in Miami...

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures:

The Croods: A New Age

Onward

Over the Moon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Award for Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Pictures:

David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet

Dick Johnson Is Dead

My Octopus Teacher

Softie

A Thousand Cuts

Time

TELEVISION

Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television — Drama

Better Call Saul

Bridgerton

The Crown

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television — Comedy

Curb Your Enthusiasm

The Flight Attendant

Schitt's Creek

Ted Lasso

What We Do in the Shadows

David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited Series Television:

I May Destroy You

Normal People

The Queen's Gambit

The Undoing

Unorthodox

Award for Oustanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures:

Bad Education

Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square

Hamilton

Jane Gooddall: The Hope

What the Constitution Means to Me

Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television:

60 Minutes

The Last Dance

Laurel Canyon

McMillion$

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness

Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment & Talk Television:

8:46 - Dave Chappelle

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Last Weed Tonight with John Oliver

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Saturday Night Live

Award for Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television:

The Amazing Race

The Masked Singer

Nailed It!

RuPaul's Drag Race

The Voice