Ted Lasso, Late Show With Stephen Colbert, and Owl House score Peabody Awards

The esteemed honor is awarded to broadcast media "that powerfully reflect the pressing social issues and the vibrant emerging voices of our day."

The 81st Peabody Awards have kicked off and winners of the multi-day celebration -featuring honors in the categories of entertainment, documentary, podcast/radio, news, and children's & youth - will be announced over the next few days.

Ted Lasso, Colbert, and The Owl House 'Ted Lasso,' Stephen Colbert, and "The Owl House" among 2021 Peabody Award winners. | Credit: Apple TV +; Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ; Disney Channel

The annual awards, which honor broadcast media "that powerfully reflect the pressing social issues and the vibrant emerging voices of our day," will be presented over social media across four days starting Monday between 9:00 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. PT. You can watch the presentation on the show's Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and website.

See the list of winners and why they won below and check back for updates as they're announced.

ENTERTAINMENT

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

"With filming restrictions in place, Stephen Colbert decided to move production of his CBS Late Show to his home outside of Charleston, a remarkably successful transformation of the late-night television model by a host inviting us into his home, rather than his typical comforting presence in our living rooms and bedrooms. Amidst suffering in a global pandemic, a public fed up with police violence against African Americans, and a morally contemptuous president fighting for his political life, Colbert's kindness, gentle spirit, and deeply felt ethical nature provided a nightly salve the nation desperately needed."

CBS Studios (CBS)

Ted Lasso

"What this presumably Ugly American, fish-out-of-water tale offers us is a charming dose of radical optimism, with an equally endearing Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso. It turns out that more than simply a sports coach, Ted is remarkably good at honest communication with others, affecting change by being a deeply good human, one with his own quiet anxieties and pain. The Apple TV+ series is the perfect counter to the enduring prevalence of toxic masculinity, both on-screen and off, in a moment when the nation truly needs inspiring models of kindness."

Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television (Apple TV+)

DOCUMENTARY

Asian Americans

"Renee Tajima-Peña's five-part documentary series places Asian communities at the center of debates about belonging and citizenship in America. The series asks us to consider who gets to be at the center of these American stories, offering the requisite national, ethnic, religious, political, linguistic, and cultural diversity that make up Asian American communities across the country today. In turn, we move beyond a singular representative testimony and bear witness to varying, complex, and touching portraits of individuals, identities, enclaves, and movements, collectively born in the face of tragedy and in spite of the burdens of trauma."

CAAM, WETA, Flash Cuts, LLC., Tajima-Peña Productions, ITVS (PBS)

Time

"This remarkable story of love and the impact of incarceration on a family is detailed through the multiple, often elusive registers of time - slow time, long time, happy time, missed time, hopeful time, and arrested time. In this brilliantly conceived, beautifully realized, and brutally honest chronicle, we travel with Fox Rich and her family toward her husband's release and their collective freedom. Carefully building and then mining the archive of family memories, home movies, prison visits, high school and college graduations, filmmaker Garrett Bradley proffers viewers the power of dreams and the struggle to shape and sustain love and life across the divides of incarceration."

Concordia Studio, GB Feature, LLC and Amazon Studios (Amazon Studios)

PODCAST/RADIO

Floodlines

"This captivating podcast is a comprehensive story of Hurricane Katrina and its social, cultural, psychological, political, economic, and environmental aftermath and impact. From the national media's ready-made criminalization of Black residents and their worthiness to be rescued, to the insensitive early response of national government officials, Floodlines also asks us to consider what happens to place, home, relationships, and community when politics, incompetence, and indifference are at the core of how we regard each other."

The Atlantic (theatlantic.com; podcast platforms)

NEWS

Full Disclosure

"Digging into Arizona's 'Brady list,' a system designed to track police officers with histories of lying and committing crimes in hopes of keeping police accountable, this hour-long special from ABC15 Arizona offers a stark portrait not only of why the system is broken, but why it has never been fixed. The yearlong investigation, with exhaustive reporting and damning video footage, demonstrates how law enforcement agencies rarely adhere to their own legal standards in keeping and disseminating such misconduct reports."

ABC15 Arizona (KNXV-TV)

China Undercover

"This documentary uncovers the story of China's arresting an estimated two million Uyghur Muslims and putting them in concentration camps - what experts says is the largest mass incarceration of an ethnic group since the Holocaust. But the report also makes the case that this is a massive experiment in developing the most complete surveillance state in history, as the government employs technologies such as advanced algorithmic facial recognition software and houses marked with digital barcodes to monitor and ultimately detain Muslims whose behavior is 'predicted' as threatening."

FRONTLINE (PBS / GBH)

CHILDREN'S & YOUTH

The Owl House

"Alice in Wonderland. Dorothy in Oz. Coraline in Other World. To that list we should now add: Luz in Boiling Isles. Luz crosses a mysterious threshold and finds herself in a magical, colorful land where she finds both the strength and the support group she needs to become who she's meant to be. The Dana Terrace-created animated series builds a wildly inventive other world that makes room for everyone and gives queer kids a welcome template alongside which to explore their own budding creative energies."

Disney Television Animation (Disney Channel)