If these are the Peabody Awards presenters, we can't wait to see the winners

A seriously, seriously star-studded cast has lined up to present this year's Peabody Awards.

Eva Longoria; Thandiwe Newton; Sandra Oh Eva Longoria, Thandiwe Newton, and Sandra Oh | Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images; Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic; Noam Galai/Getty Images

The Peabody Awards, which honor achievements in broadcast media is now entering its 81st year.

"This extraordinary group of individuals reflects the diverse backgrounds and forms of storytelling we seek to honor," Jeffrey Jones, executive director of Peabody, said in a statement. "We're thrilled these amazing talents would honor this year's winners, but also for their taking the time to help shine a light on the powerful issues and themes our winners often represent."

It's okay if you don't have a good grasp on The Peabody Awards. Back in 2016, Keegan-Michael Key, who was the 75th anniversary host, told EW of the event, "They are the most prestigious and amazing and august awards you've never heard of."

"Actually, that's not true," he continued. "Everybody's heard of them, but nobody knows what they are."

Jokes aside, Key explained the prestigious event is like a guide to "stories that matter."

"If you're watching the Peabody Awards, what you're looking at is a menu of programming that you should watch," Key said at the time "It's an awards show that's about stories that matter, stories that can change lives, stories that can inform us, and, this might be more important than anything, it's about stories that hopefully allow us to learn and empathize with our fellow humans."

The Peabody Awards will be presented over social media across four days, starting Monday. Running between 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. PT, the presentations will occur on the show's Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and website.

Previously, it was announced that director Ava DuVernay's ARRAY was presented the Institutional Award, by Winfrey. Peck presented Sam Pollard with the Career Achievement Award, and Fonda presented Judy Woodruff with the Journalistic Integrity Award.

Watch EW's exclusive reveal of the 2021 Peabody Awards winners in the video above.