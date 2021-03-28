See the full list of winners.

Regé-Jean Page, Viola Davis, and more win big at 2021 NAACP Image Awards

The Regé-Jean Page train just keeps on rolling.

The Bridgerton star was among the big winners at Saturday's 52nd NAACP Image Awards ceremony, earning the Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series award for his performance on Netflix's steamy series. Meanwhile, Viola Davis took home two trophies, for Outstanding Actress in both a Drama Series and a Motion Picture, for How to Get Away With Murder and Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. Her late Ma Rainey costar Chadwick Boseman also continued his awards season dominance, picking up Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture posthumously.

Other winners included Issa Rae for Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series (for Insecure), Bad Boys For Life for Outstanding Motion Picture, and D-Nice, who picked up Entertainer of the Year, likely thanks to his Instagram Live parties during quarantine. Eddie Murphy also received the prestigious Hall of Fame Award, joining such past honorees as Oprah Winfrey and Richard Pryor.

See the full list of winners announced during the televised ceremony below.

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series

Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series

Viola Davis, How To Get Away With Murder

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

Issa Rae, Insecure

Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Outstanding Motion Picture

Bad Boys For Life

Chairman's Award

Rev. D. James Lawson

Presidents Award

LeBron James

Hall of Fame Award

Eddie Murphy

Entertainer of the Year

D-Nice

Social Justice Impact

Stacey Abrams

Previously announced winners from non-televised ceremonies:

Outstanding Comedy Series

Insecure

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Deon Cole, black-ish

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Marsai Martin, black-ish

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Chadwick Boseman, Da 5 Bloods

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Phylicia Rashad, Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture

Madalen Mills, Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Motion Picture)

Nadia Hallgren, Becoming

Outstanding Independent Motion Picture

The Banker

Outstanding International Motion Picture

Night of the Kings

Outstanding Drama Series

Power Book II: Ghost

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Clifford "Method Man" Smith, Power Book II: Ghost

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Mary J. Blige, Power Book II: Ghost

Outstanding Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker

Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Blair Underwood, Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker

Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Octavia Spencer, Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker

Key of Life Award

Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett

Jackie Robinson Sports Award

Stephen Curry

Outstanding Literary Work - Fiction

The Awkward Black Man - Walter Mosley

Outstanding Literary Work - Nonfiction

A Promised Land - Barack Obama

Outstanding Literary Work - Debut Author

We're Better Than This - Elijah Cummings

Outstanding Literary Work - Biography/Autobiography

The Dead Are Arising - Les Payne, Tamara Payne

Outstanding Literary Work - Instructional

Vegetable Kingdom - Bryant Terry

Outstanding Literary Work - Poetry

The Age of Phillis - Honorée Jeffers

Outstanding Literary Work - Children

She Was the First!: The Trailblazing Life of Shirley Chisholm - Katheryn Russell-Brown, Eric Velasquez

Outstanding Literary Work - Youth/Teens

Before the Ever After - Jacqueline Woodson

Outstanding Directing in a Documentary (Television or Motion Picture)

Keith McQuirter , By Whatever Means Necessary: The Times of Godfather of Harlem

Outstanding Writing in a Documentary (Television or Motion Picture)

Melissa Haizlip, Mr. Soul

Outstanding Documentary (Film)

John Lewis: Good Trouble

Outstanding Documentary (Television - Series or Special)

The Last Dance

Special Award - Youth Activist of the Year

Madison Potts

Special Award - Activist of the Year

Reverend Dr. Wendell Anthony

Outstanding New Artist

Doja Cat - "Say So"

Outstanding Male Artist

Drake - "Laugh Now, Cry Later"

Outstanding Female Artist

Beyoncé - "Black Parade"

Outstanding Soul/R&B Song

"Do It" - Chloe x Halle

Outstanding Hip Hop/Rap Song

"Savage Remix" - Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Traditional)

Chloe x Halle - "Wonder What She Thinks Of Me"

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Contemporary)

Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé - "Savage Remix"

Outstanding Album

Chilombo - Jhené Aiko

Outstanding Producer of the Year

Hit-Boy

Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album

Brown Skin Girl - Beyonce' feat WizKid, SAINt JHN, Blue Ivy Carter

Outstanding Jazz Album - Instrumental

Music From and Inspired By Soul - Jon Batiste

Outstanding Jazz Album - Vocal

Holy Room - Live at Alte Oper - Somi

Outstanding International Song

"Lockdown" - Original Koffee

Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album

Soul Original Motion Picture Soundtrack - Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste and Tom MacDougall

Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song

"Touch from you" - Tamela Mann

Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album

The Return - The Clark Sisters

Special Award - Sports Award II

WNBA Player's Association (Nneka Ogqumike accepting on behalf of WNBAPA)