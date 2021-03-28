Regé-Jean Page, Viola Davis, and more win big at 2021 NAACP Image Awards
See the full list of winners.
The Regé-Jean Page train just keeps on rolling.
The Bridgerton star was among the big winners at Saturday's 52nd NAACP Image Awards ceremony, earning the Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series award for his performance on Netflix's steamy series. Meanwhile, Viola Davis took home two trophies, for Outstanding Actress in both a Drama Series and a Motion Picture, for How to Get Away With Murder and Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. Her late Ma Rainey costar Chadwick Boseman also continued his awards season dominance, picking up Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture posthumously.
Other winners included Issa Rae for Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series (for Insecure), Bad Boys For Life for Outstanding Motion Picture, and D-Nice, who picked up Entertainer of the Year, likely thanks to his Instagram Live parties during quarantine. Eddie Murphy also received the prestigious Hall of Fame Award, joining such past honorees as Oprah Winfrey and Richard Pryor.
See the full list of winners announced during the televised ceremony below.
Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series
Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton
Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series
Viola Davis, How To Get Away With Murder
Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series
Issa Rae, Insecure
Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Outstanding Motion Picture
Bad Boys For Life
Chairman's Award
Rev. D. James Lawson
Presidents Award
LeBron James
Hall of Fame Award
Eddie Murphy
Entertainer of the Year
D-Nice
Social Justice Impact
Stacey Abrams
Previously announced winners from non-televised ceremonies:
Outstanding Comedy Series
Insecure
Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson, black-ish
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Deon Cole, black-ish
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Marsai Martin, black-ish
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
Chadwick Boseman, Da 5 Bloods
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
Phylicia Rashad, Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey
Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture
Madalen Mills, Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey
Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Motion Picture)
Nadia Hallgren, Becoming
Outstanding Independent Motion Picture
The Banker
Outstanding International Motion Picture
Night of the Kings
Outstanding Drama Series
Power Book II: Ghost
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Clifford "Method Man" Smith, Power Book II: Ghost
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Mary J. Blige, Power Book II: Ghost
Outstanding Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special
Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker
Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special
Blair Underwood, Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker
Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special
Octavia Spencer, Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker
Key of Life Award
Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett
Jackie Robinson Sports Award
Stephen Curry
Outstanding Literary Work - Fiction
The Awkward Black Man - Walter Mosley
Outstanding Literary Work - Nonfiction
A Promised Land - Barack Obama
Outstanding Literary Work - Debut Author
We're Better Than This - Elijah Cummings
Outstanding Literary Work - Biography/Autobiography
The Dead Are Arising - Les Payne, Tamara Payne
Outstanding Literary Work - Instructional
Vegetable Kingdom - Bryant Terry
Outstanding Literary Work - Poetry
The Age of Phillis - Honorée Jeffers
Outstanding Literary Work - Children
She Was the First!: The Trailblazing Life of Shirley Chisholm - Katheryn Russell-Brown, Eric Velasquez
Outstanding Literary Work - Youth/Teens
Before the Ever After - Jacqueline Woodson
Outstanding Directing in a Documentary (Television or Motion Picture)
Keith McQuirter , By Whatever Means Necessary: The Times of Godfather of Harlem
Outstanding Writing in a Documentary (Television or Motion Picture)
Melissa Haizlip, Mr. Soul
Outstanding Documentary (Film)
John Lewis: Good Trouble
Outstanding Documentary (Television - Series or Special)
The Last Dance
Special Award - Youth Activist of the Year
Madison Potts
Special Award - Activist of the Year
Reverend Dr. Wendell Anthony
Outstanding New Artist
Doja Cat - "Say So"
Outstanding Male Artist
Drake - "Laugh Now, Cry Later"
Outstanding Female Artist
Beyoncé - "Black Parade"
Outstanding Soul/R&B Song
"Do It" - Chloe x Halle
Outstanding Hip Hop/Rap Song
"Savage Remix" - Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé
Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Traditional)
Chloe x Halle - "Wonder What She Thinks Of Me"
Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Contemporary)
Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé - "Savage Remix"
Outstanding Album
Chilombo - Jhené Aiko
Outstanding Producer of the Year
Hit-Boy
Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album
Brown Skin Girl - Beyonce' feat WizKid, SAINt JHN, Blue Ivy Carter
Outstanding Jazz Album - Instrumental
Music From and Inspired By Soul - Jon Batiste
Outstanding Jazz Album - Vocal
Holy Room - Live at Alte Oper - Somi
Outstanding International Song
"Lockdown" - Original Koffee
Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album
Soul Original Motion Picture Soundtrack - Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste and Tom MacDougall
Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song
"Touch from you" - Tamela Mann
Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album
The Return - The Clark Sisters
Special Award - Sports Award II
WNBA Player's Association (Nneka Ogqumike accepting on behalf of WNBAPA)
