The 2021 MTV VMAs are spreading the love across multiple talents in a diverse range of genres.

The long-running awards show announced Wednesday its roster of yearly nominations, with pop star Justin Bieber and rap princess Megan Thee Stallion leading the pack with seven and six nominations, respectively — with both scoring Artist of the Year nods atop Video of the Year nominations. Stallion earned hers for "WAP," her collaboration with Cardi B, while Bieber's Video of the Year nomination comes for his starring role in DJ Khaled and Drake's single "Popstar."

MTV VMAS Justin Bieber; BTS; Megan Thee Stallion Justin Bieber, BTS, Megan Thee Stallion lead the 2021 MTV VMAs nominations. | Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images;Kevin Winter/Getty Images; Rich Fury/Getty Images

Reigning Video of the Year champion The Weeknd also enters the 2021 show with a pair of nominations after taking the ceremony's top prize in 2020. Last year's Keke Palmer-hosted MTV VMAs was one of the first major awards presentations to air during the coronavirus pandemic, with a virtual audience attending for performances by Miley Cyrus, BTS, Maluma, and more.

Though The Weeknd took last year's premier award, Gaga stole the show with a well-received performance of hits from her Chromatica album, including a duet of "Rain On Me" with Grande atop winning five total awards — the most of any artist that night.

Beginning today, fans can visit vma.mtv.com to vote for their favorites across all 14 gender-neutral categories.

The 2021 MTV VMAs air live from New York City's Barclays Center on Sunday, Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. The show will be simulcast across multiple ViacomCBS networks, including CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, the Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land, VH1, and The CW.

