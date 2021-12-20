The Old Guard and The Good Place lead 2021 Hugo Award winners

The Hugo Awards, naming the best in science fiction and fantasy writing, announced this year's winners with The Old Guard and The Good Place's series finale among the works honored.

Named after Hugo Gernsback, the founder of sci-fi mag Amazing Stories, the Hugos were first awarded in 1953 and have been doled out every year since 1955. Past winners include Frank Herbert's Dune, Philip K. Dick's The Man in the High Castle, and Neil Gaiman's American Gods.

The 2021 winners were announced on Dec. 18 at DisCon III, the 79th World Science Fiction Convention, in Washington, D.C. Martha Wells won Best Novel for Network Effect, an adaptation of Octavia Butler's Parable of the Sower won Best Graphic Story or Comic, and Hades won Best Video Game.

THE OLD GUARD Credit: Aimee Spinks/NETFLIX

The Old Guard, the Netflix action film starring Charlize Theron as the leader of an immortal group of warriors, was named Best Dramatic Presentation, Long Form, and the series finale of The Good Place, "Whenever You're Ready," won Best Dramatic Presentation, Short Form.

Check out the full list of winners below:

Best Novel: Network Effect, Martha Wells

Best Novella: The Empress of Salt and Fortune, Nghi Vo

Best Novelette: Two Truths and a Lie, Sarah Pinsker

Best Short Story: "Metal Like Blood in the Dark", T. Kingfisher (Uncanny Magazine, September/October 2020)

Best Series: The Murderbot Diaries, Martha Wells

Best Related Work: Beowulf: A New Translation, Maria Dahvana Headley

Best Graphic Story or Comic: Parable of the Sower: A Graphic Novel Adaptation, written by Octavia Butler, adapted by Damian Duffy, illustrated by John Jennings

Best Dramatic Presentation, Long Form: The Old Guard

Best Dramatic Presentation, Short Form: The Good Place, "Whenever You're Ready"

Best Editor, Short Form: Ellen Datlow

Best Editor, Long Form: Diana M. Pho

Best Professional Artist: Rovina Cai

Best Semiprozine: FIYAH Magazine of Black Speculative Fiction

Best Fanzine: nerds of a feather, flock together

Best Fancast: The Coode Street Podcast

Best Fan Writer: Elsa Sjunneson

Best Fan Artist: Sara Felix

Best Video Game: Hades

