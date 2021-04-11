Minari star Yuh-Jung Youn hilariously thanks 'snobbish' Brits for BAFTA win

The beloved actress gives an adorable acceptance speech as she cements her Oscar lead, while Chloé Zhao's Nomadland continues to steamroll with a BAFTA Best Film victory.

After shaking up the Oscar race with perhaps the most singular list of nominees on the 2021 trail, the British Academy of Film and Television Arts Awards have maintained strong momentum for Academy Awards frontrunners days before final Oscar voting opens.

The awards body named its full list of annual winners on Sunday night, continuing the upward trajectories of Chloé Zhao (Best Director) and her steamrolling frontrunner Nomadland (Best Film), as well as major players like Supporting Actress champion Youn Yuh-Jung (Minari) and Supporting Actor winner Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah). The BAFTAs also ignited potential Oscar fires for respective Nomadland and The Father leads Frances McDormand and Anthony Hopkins, who earned their first major accolades in the run-up to the Oscars at the BAFTA ceremony.

"I'm just very honored being nominated — well, not nominated, I'm the winner now!" Youn said in her acceptance speech, one week after moving into prime position as the Oscar frontrunner with a surprise win at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, before going on to joke: "Every award is meaningful, but this one, especially being recognized by British people, known as snobbish people, [that] they approve of me as a good actor, I am very, very, very happy. Thank you so much."

Sharing a significant number of members with the Academy, BAFTA has long been considered a reliable indicator of Oscar voting patterns, though the group hasn't shared a Best Picture winner with the Academy since 2013's 12 Years a Slave. Across the last 20 years, only eight films have won both Best Film at the BAFTAs and Best Picture at the Oscars. Last year's 1917 ultimately lost the Oscar to Parasite despite winning a seemingly unbeatable trifecta or precursor awards from the Producers Guild of America, the Director's Guild of America, and the BAFTA.

This year, BAFTA largely deviated from the awards season narrative (SAG winner Viola Davis and Promising Young Woman lead Carey Mulligan missed out) thanks to its implementation of small category juries to help determine nominees, with an official voting standard that indicated there "should be a minimum of 50 percent of BAFTA members on each jury, however the balance of diversity is the overriding factor, rather than balance of members and non-members." This meant that potential nominees could've been determined by non-BAFTA members, though, according to a BAFTA representative in a statement to EW, "95 percent of the jurors were BAFTA members" for this year's nominations.

Final Oscar voting opens on April 15 and lasts through April 20. See the full list of 2021 BAFTA Awards winners below.

Outstanding British Film

Calm With Horses

The Dig

The Father

His House

Limbo

The Mauritanian

Mogul Mowgli

WINNER: Promising Young Woman

Rocks

Saint Maud

Best Short Animation

WINNER: The Owl and the Pussycat

The Fire Next Time

The Song of a Lost Boy

Best Short Film

WINNER: The Present

Eyelash

Lizard

Lucky Break

Miss Curvy

Best Casting

WINNER: Rocks

Calm with Horses

Judas and the Black Messiah

Minari

Promising Young Woman

Best Adapted Screenplay

The Dig

WINNER: The Father

The Mauritanian

Nomadland

The White Tiger

Best Original Screenplay

Another Round

Mank

WINNER: Promising Young Woman

Rocks

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Supporting Actress

Niamh Algar — Calm With Horses

Rosar Ali — Rocks

Maria Bakalova — Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Dominique Fishback — Judas and the Black Messiah

Ashley Madekwe — County Lines

WINNER: Yuh-jung Youn — Minari

Best Lead Actress

Bukky Bakray — Rocks

Radha Blank — The Forty-Year-Old Version

Vanessa Kirby — Pieces of a Woman

WINNER: Frances McDormand — Nomadland

Wunmi Mosaku — His House

Alfre Woodard — Clemency

Best Animated Film

Onward

WINNER: Soul

Wolfwalkers

Best Film Not in the English Language

WINNER: Another Round

Dear Comrades!

Les Miserables

Minari

Quo Vadis, Aida?

Best Cinematography

WINNER: Nomadland

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

The Mauritanian

News of the World

Best Costume Design

WINNER: Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Ammonite

The Dig

Emma

Mank

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director, or Producer

WINNER: His House

Limbo

Moffie

Rocks

Saint Maud

Best Editing

WINNER: Sound of Metal

Nomadland

The Father

Promising Young Woman

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Makeup and Hair

WINNER: Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

The Dig

Mank

Pinocchio

Hillbilly Elegy

Best Production Design

WINNER: Mank

The Dig

The Father

News of the World

Rebecca

Best Original Music

Mank

Minari

News of the World

Promising Young Woman

WINNER: Soul

Best Sound

WINNER: Sound of Metal

Greyhound

News of the World

Nomadland

Soul

Best Special Visual Effects

WINNER: Tenet

Greyhound

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One and Only Ivan

Best Documentary

WINNER: My Octopus Teacher

Collective

David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet

The Dissident

The Social Dilemma

Best Supporting Actor

WINNER: Daniel Kaluuya — Judas and the Black Messiah

Barry Keoghan — Calm With Horses

Alan Kim — Minari

Leslie Odom, Jr. — One Night in Miami...

Clarke Peters — Da 5 Bloods

Paul Raci — Sound of Metal

Best Lead Actor

Riz Ahmed — Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman — Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Adarsh Gourav — The White Tiger

WINNER: Anthony Hopkins — The Father

Mads Mikkelsen — Another Round

Tahar Rahim — The Mauritanian

Best Director

Thomas Vinterberg — Another Round

Shannon Murphy — Babyteeth

Lee Isaac Chung — Minari

WINNER: Chloé Zhao — Nomadland

Jasmila Žbanić — Quo Vadis, Aida?

Sarah Gavron — Rocks

Best Film

The Father

The Mauritanian

WINNER: Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

The Trial of the Chicago 7

