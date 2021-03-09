British Academy disrupts Oscar race with landmark slate of diverse nominations

One year after a diversity controversy, the BAFTA nominations include many people of color — and some surprising snubs — ahead of the Oscars.

The American Oscar race is feeling the British Academy of Film and Television Arts' ripples from across the pond.

One year after a diversity controversy plagued BAFTA, one of the most significant precursors in the lead-up to the Oscars has announced its annual crop of film nominees amid a busy week on the awards trail, anointing the rise of films like Minari, Nomadland, and a host of projects from diverse filmmakers at the tail end of the Academy's March 5-10 voting window.

Deviating from the awards season narrative so far, BAFTA left leading contenders like Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman), Glenn Close (Hillbilly Elegy), Sacha Baron Cohen (The Trial of the Chicago 7), and Mank across the board in favor of Alan Kim (Minari), Radha Blank (The Forty-Year-Old Version), Dominique Fishback (Judas and the Black Messiah), and British productions like Rocks and Calm With Horses.

Other mainstays in the race did, however, push through the highly singular list of nominees, including supporting actress Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm), supporting actor Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah), and lead actors Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom), Anthony Hopkins (The Father), and Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal), while others (Regina King for Best Director, Jodie Foster for Best Supporting Actress, and others) sat the BAFTA nominations out.

Despite the range of nominees lining BAFTA's slate, the only constant remains Chloé Zhao's Nomadland, which has hit every major precursor without fail since the start of the season, and holds its position as the Best Picture frontrunner.

Sharing a significant number of members with the Academy, BAFTA has long been considered a light predictor of Oscar tastes, though the group hasn't shared a Best Picture winner with the Academy since 2013's 12 Years a Slave. Across the last 20 years, only eight films have won both Best Film at the BAFTAs and Best Picture at the Oscars. Last year's 1917 ultimately lost the Oscar to Parasite despite winning a seemingly unbeatable trifecta or precursor awards from the Producers Guild of America, the Director's Guild of America, and the BAFTA.

In a statement provided to EW at the time, BAFTA CEO Amanda Berry called the 2020 nominations "hugely disappointing," and pointed to the group's "year round activity [that] has many strands that focus on diversity" while promising to "double down on our efforts to affect real change and to continue to support" people of color in the film industry.

This year, awards pundits have pointed out BAFTA's peculiar implementation of juries to help determine nominees — and a standard that indicated there "should be a minimum of 50 percent of BAFTA members on each jury, however the balance of diversity is the overriding factor, rather than balance of members and non-members." This means that nominees could potentially be determined by non-BAFTA members, and likely explains why certain categories (Best Actress, in particular) deviated from the awards season trajectory already in place for contenders like Mulligan and Davis.

See the full list of 2020-21 BAFTA nominations below. Winners will be handed out at a ceremony on April 11.

Outstanding British Film

Calm With Horses

The Dig

The Father

His House

Limbo

The Mauritanian

Mogul Mowgli

Promising Young Woman

Rocks

Saint Maud

Adapted Screenplay

The Dig

The Father

The Mauritanian

Nomadland

The White Tiger

Original Screenplay

Another Round

Mank

Promising Young Woman

Rocks

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Supporting Actress

Niamh Algar — Calm With Horses

Rosar Ali — Rocks

Maria Bakalova — Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Dominique Fishback — Judas and the Black Messiah

Ashley Madekwe — County Lines

Yuh-jung Youn — Minari

Best Lead Actress

Bukky Bakray — Rocks

Radha Blank — The Forty-Year-Old Version

Vanessa Kirby — Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand — Nomadland

Wunmi Mosaku — His House

Alfre Woodard — Clemency

Best Animated Film

Onward

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Best Film Not in the English Language

Another Round

Dear Comrades!

Les Miserables

Minari

Quo Vadis, Aida?

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director, or Producer

His House

Limbo

Moffie

Rocks

Saint Maud

Best Supporting Actor

Daniel Kaluuya — Judas and the Black Messiah

Barry Keoghan — Calm With Horses

Alan Kim — Minari

Leslie Odom, Jr. — One Night in Miami...

Clarke Peters — Da 5 Bloods

Paul Raci — Sound of Metal

Best Lead Actor

Riz Ahmed — Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman — Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Adarsh Gourav — The White Tiger

Anthony Hopkins — The Father

Mads Mikkelsen — Another Round

Tahar Rahim — The Mauritanian

Best Director

Thomas Vinterberg — Another Round

Shannon Murphy — Babyteeth

Lee Isaac Chung — Minari

Chloé Zhao — Nomadland

Jasmila Žbanić — Quo Vadis, Aida?

Sarah Gavron — Rocks

Best Film

The Father

The Mauritanian

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

The Trial of the Chicago 7