The Oscars, Indie Spirits, and awards-positioning film festivals have changed their dates amid the coronavirus pandemic. See every altered date here.

2021 awards season calendar: See new dates for Oscars, Indie Spirits, more

The Oscars type TV Show

Image zoom ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images; ABC; Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

Canceled/postponed indefinitely due to coronavirus:

Tony Awards (postponed until Broadway can reopen).

SEPTEMBER 2020

Sept. 2-12: Venice International Film Festival

Sept. 4-7: Telluride Film Festival

Sept. 10-20: Toronto International Film Festival

Sept. 25-Oct. 11: New York Film Festival

OCTOBER 2020

Oct. 15-22: AFI Fest

Oct. 24: IFP Gotham Awards nominations announced

NOVEMBER 2020

Nov. 30: IFP Gotham Awards ceremony

DECEMBER 2020

TBD

JANUARY 2021

Jan. 10: Golden Globe Awards ceremony (new eligibility requirements stipulate more lenient entrance standards for streaming titles, among other changes).

Jan. 18: Critics Choice Awards TV nominations announced

Jan. 24: Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony

Jan. 31: Grammys ceremony

FEBRUARY 2021

Feb. 7: Critics Choice Awards film nominations announced

MARCH 2021

March 5-10: Oscar nominations voting

March 7: Critics Choice Awards (the ceremony usually takes place in mid-January, but was postponed in the wake of the pandemic).

March 15: Oscar nominations announced

APRIL 2021

April 11: British Academy of Film and Television Arts awards ceremony (Shortly after the Academy announced it would shift the Oscars back by two months, the BAFTAs followed by moving its ceremony as well).

April 24: Film Independent Spirit Awards ceremony

April 25: Oscars ceremony (the 93rd Oscars were originally set to broadcast on Feb. 28, though the Academy extended its eligibility period into early 2021 and pushed back the ceremony by two months due to nation-wide theater closures and release alterations in the wake of COVID-19).

Related content: