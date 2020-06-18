2021 awards season calendar: See new dates for Oscars, Indie Spirits, more
As Hollywood slowly begins recovering from the coronavirus pandemic, the future of the awards race ahead remains uncertain. With modified quarantine initiatives, social distancing practices, and theater closures still in place around the country, voting bodies like the Oscars, Golden Globes, and awards-positioning festivals like Cannes have restructured both their eligibility requirements as well as the run-up dynamics for their respective ceremonies and premiere dates. But, EW has you covered with the below calendar highlighting all of the most significant awards season stops — from the Emmys and the Grammys to the Screen Actors Guild Awards and the Indie Spirits — set to take place throughout the coming months, and be sure to check back for updates as they roll in.
Canceled/postponed indefinitely due to coronavirus:
Tony Awards (postponed until Broadway can reopen).
Cannes Film Festival awards ceremony (see the full lineup that would've played at the festival here).
SEPTEMBER 2020
Sept. 2-12: Venice International Film Festival
Sept. 4-7: Telluride Film Festival
Sept. 10-20: Toronto International Film Festival
Sept. 20: Emmy Awards (with Jimmy Kimmel returning as host and a new effort to diversify the pool of nominees)
Sept. 25-Oct. 11: New York Film Festival
OCTOBER 2020
Oct. 15-22: AFI Fest
Oct. 24: IFP Gotham Awards nominations announced
NOVEMBER 2020
Nov. 30: IFP Gotham Awards ceremony
DECEMBER 2020
TBD
JANUARY 2021
Jan. 10: Golden Globe Awards ceremony (new eligibility requirements stipulate more lenient entrance standards for streaming titles, among other changes).
Jan. 18: Critics Choice Awards TV nominations announced
Jan. 24: Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony
Jan. 31: Grammys ceremony
FEBRUARY 2021
Feb. 7: Critics Choice Awards film nominations announced
MARCH 2021
March 5-10: Oscar nominations voting
March 7: Critics Choice Awards (the ceremony usually takes place in mid-January, but was postponed in the wake of the pandemic).
March 15: Oscar nominations announced
APRIL 2021
April 11: British Academy of Film and Television Arts awards ceremony (Shortly after the Academy announced it would shift the Oscars back by two months, the BAFTAs followed by moving its ceremony as well).
April 24: Film Independent Spirit Awards ceremony
April 25: Oscars ceremony (the 93rd Oscars were originally set to broadcast on Feb. 28, though the Academy extended its eligibility period into early 2021 and pushed back the ceremony by two months due to nation-wide theater closures and release alterations in the wake of COVID-19).
