Soul sparks the animated Oscars race as Disney sweeps the Annie Awards
Wolfwalkers, the Star Wars franchise, and more also score top prizes at the animation group's annual awards show.
The Annie Awards have sparked a major Oscar fire for the Disney-Pixar hit Soul.
With seven overall victories at Friday night's ceremony, Soul — which follows jazz musician Joe Gardner (Jamie Foxx) whose spiritual essence traverses the balance between life and death — led this year's winners list with the most overall victories (including one for Best Film), followed closely by Cartoon Saloon's Apple TV+/GKIDS release Wolfwalkers with five (including one for Best Indie Film).
Disney also earned trophies for The Mandalorian's live-action character animation as well as the music in Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Acclaimed musicians Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, and Jon Batiste claimed prizes for their musical contributions to Soul as well, while actress Eva Whittaker's debut feature performance in Wolfwalkers earned the newcomer a Best Voice Acting accolade at the Annies.
Since the Academy created its Best Animated Feature category back in 2002, the Annie Awards' Best Film winner has won the corresponding Oscar 13 times, and with major victories at the BAFTA Awards and Golden Globes, it appears that the number will jump to 14 in the weeks ahead. Last year, Disney-Pixar's Toy Story 4 won the Oscar, though Netflix's Klaus ultimately took the Annie.
See the full list of 2021 Annie Awards winners below. Find out who wins Best Animated Feature at the Oscars when the ceremony airs Sunday, April 25 on ABC.
Best Film
Soul
Best Indie Film
Wolfwalkers
Best Special Production
The Snail and the Whale
Best Short Subject
Souvenir Souvenir
Best Sponsored
There's a Monster in My Kitchen
Best TV/Media — Preschool
The Adventures of Paddington
Best TV/Media — Children
Hilda
Best TV/Media — General Audience
Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal
Best Student Film
La Bestia
Best FX for TV/Media
Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous (episode: "Welcome to Jurassic World")
Best FX for Feature
Soul
Best Character Animation — TV/Media
Hilda
Best Character Animation — Feature
Soul
Best Character Animation — Live Action
The Mandalorian
Best Character Animation — Video Game
Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Best Character Design — TV/Media
Amphibia
Best Character Design — Feature
Wolfwalkers
Best Direction — TV/Media
Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal (episode: "Plague of Madness," Genndy Tartakovsky)
Best Direction — Feature
Wolfwalkers (Tomm Moore, Ross Stewart)
Best Music — TV/Media
Star Wars: The Clone Wars (episode: "Victory and Death," Kevin Kiner)
Best Music — Feature
Soul (Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste)
Best Production Design — TV/Media
Shrooom's Odyssey
Best Production Design — Feature
Wolfwalkers
Best Storyboarding — TV/Media
Looney Tunes Cartoons
Best Storyboarding — Feature
Soul
Best Voice Acting — TV/Media
Tales of Arcadia: Wizards (episode: "Our Final Act," David Bradley)
Best Voice Acting — Feature
Wolfwalkers (Eva Whittaker)
Best Writing — TV/Media
Big Mouth (episode: "The New Me," Andrew Goldberg, Patti Harrison)
Best Writing — Feature
Soul (Pete Docter, Mike Jones, Kemp Powers)
Best Editorial — TV/Media
Hilda (episode: "Chapter 9 — The Deerfox")
Best Editorial — Feature
Soul
