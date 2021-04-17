Wolfwalkers, the Star Wars franchise, and more also score top prizes at the animation group's annual awards show.

The Annie Awards have sparked a major Oscar fire for the Disney-Pixar hit Soul.

With seven overall victories at Friday night's ceremony, Soul — which follows jazz musician Joe Gardner (Jamie Foxx) whose spiritual essence traverses the balance between life and death — led this year's winners list with the most overall victories (including one for Best Film), followed closely by Cartoon Saloon's Apple TV+/GKIDS release Wolfwalkers with five (including one for Best Indie Film).

Soul / Wolfwalkers / Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous Credit: Disney/Pixar; Apple TV +; Netflix

Disney also earned trophies for The Mandalorian's live-action character animation as well as the music in Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Acclaimed musicians Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, and Jon Batiste claimed prizes for their musical contributions to Soul as well, while actress Eva Whittaker's debut feature performance in Wolfwalkers earned the newcomer a Best Voice Acting accolade at the Annies.

Since the Academy created its Best Animated Feature category back in 2002, the Annie Awards' Best Film winner has won the corresponding Oscar 13 times, and with major victories at the BAFTA Awards and Golden Globes, it appears that the number will jump to 14 in the weeks ahead. Last year, Disney-Pixar's Toy Story 4 won the Oscar, though Netflix's Klaus ultimately took the Annie.

See the full list of 2021 Annie Awards winners below. Find out who wins Best Animated Feature at the Oscars when the ceremony airs Sunday, April 25 on ABC.

Best Film

Soul

Best Indie Film

Wolfwalkers

Best Special Production

The Snail and the Whale

Best Short Subject

Souvenir Souvenir

Best Sponsored

There's a Monster in My Kitchen

Best TV/Media — Preschool

The Adventures of Paddington

Best TV/Media — Children

Hilda

Best TV/Media — General Audience

Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal

Best Student Film

La Bestia

Best FX for TV/Media

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous (episode: "Welcome to Jurassic World")

Best FX for Feature

Soul

Best Character Animation — TV/Media

Hilda

Best Character Animation — Feature

Soul

Best Character Animation — Live Action

The Mandalorian

Best Character Animation — Video Game

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Best Character Design — TV/Media

Amphibia

Best Character Design — Feature

Wolfwalkers

Best Direction — TV/Media

Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal (episode: "Plague of Madness," Genndy Tartakovsky)

Best Direction — Feature

Wolfwalkers (Tomm Moore, Ross Stewart)

Best Music — TV/Media

Star Wars: The Clone Wars (episode: "Victory and Death," Kevin Kiner)

Best Music — Feature

Soul (Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste)

Best Production Design — TV/Media

Shrooom's Odyssey

Best Production Design — Feature

Wolfwalkers

Best Storyboarding — TV/Media

Looney Tunes Cartoons

Best Storyboarding — Feature

Soul

Best Voice Acting — TV/Media

Tales of Arcadia: Wizards (episode: "Our Final Act," David Bradley)

Best Voice Acting — Feature

Wolfwalkers (Eva Whittaker)

Best Writing — TV/Media

Big Mouth (episode: "The New Me," Andrew Goldberg, Patti Harrison)

Best Writing — Feature

Soul (Pete Docter, Mike Jones, Kemp Powers)

Best Editorial — TV/Media

Hilda (episode: "Chapter 9 — The Deerfox")

Best Editorial — Feature

Soul

