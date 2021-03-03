Annie Award nods stir Disney's Soul and give the Oscar race a Crood awakening

"Sal" has found a new pal in Annie.

The International Animated Film Association — an industry organization recognizing the best animation in the entertainment industry — announced Wednesday its list of nominees for the 48th annual Annie Awards, with Disney and DreamWorks notching two titles each in the group's top category in the run-up to the Oscars.

The Mouse's Onward and the Disney+ title Soul (both Pixar productions) appeared in the category alongside DreamWorks' $52.5 million pandemic box office hit The Croods: A New Age and Trolls World Tour, with Netflix's The Willoughbys rounding out the set.

Other nominees include A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon, Calamity Jane, On-Gaku: Our Sound, Ride Your Wave, and Wolfwalkers competing in the Independent Animated Feature bracket.

"What an odd year this has been! While animation has fared better than much of the entertainment industry, the situation around the pandemic has thrown all of us for a loop," said Frank Gladstone, the Annie Awards' executive producer. "We had no idea what to expect going into award season. To then see a year where we had more submissions than ever before was a huge and most welcome surprise. Though it might have initially seemed a little counter-intuitive, now we are approaching the Annies with optimism and the new year with a renewed sense of community."

Since the Academy implemented its own Best Animated Feature category in 2002, the Annie Awards' top-category champion has gone on to win the corresponding Oscar 13 times. Last year, Disney-Pixar's Toy Story 4 won the Oscar, though Netflix's Klaus took the Annie.

The 48th Annie Awards will stream live online beginning Friday, April 16 at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT. See the full list of nominees in 36 categories on the organization's website.