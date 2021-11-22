We all might've won when Cardi B was announced as the 2021 American Music Awards host, but the long-running music awards show officially anointed several musical acts as the best of the year across Sunday's ceremony, too.

Heading into the event, 18-year-old pop-rock breakout Olivia Rodrigo led with seven overall nominations, including one for Artist of the Year next to industry mainstays like Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, BTS, Drake, and the Weeknd (whose six nods registered as the second-highest tally of the evening). Winners will be determined entirely by a fan vote across long-standing categories and three new ones: Favorite Trending Song, Favorite Latin Duo or Group, and Favorite Gospel Artist.

Performers scheduled to hit the AMAs stage during the show include Rodrigo, Bad Bunny, Chloë, Silk Sonic, Mickey Guyton, and Jennifer Lopez.

Though supergroup BTS was originally set to perform two duets — one with Coldplay and the other with Megan Thee Stallion — the latter pulled out of the ceremony on Saturday, citing an "unexpected personal matter" that prompted her to cancel her appearance at the last minute.

The American Music Awards air Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. See the full list of winners below, updating live as they're announced.

Artist of the Year

Ariana Grande

BTS

Drake

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

New Artist of the Year

24kGoldn

Giveon

Masked Wolf

Olivia Rodrigo

The Kid Laroi

Collaboration of the Year

24kGoldn ft. Iann Dior, "Mood"

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, "Dákiti"

Chris Brown & Young Thug, "Go Crazy"

WINNER: Doja Cat ft. SZA, "Kiss Me More"

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon, "Peaches"

Favorite Trending Song

Erica Banks, "Buss It"

Måneskin, "Beggin'"

Megan Thee Stallion, "Body"

Olivia Rodrigo, "Drivers License"

Popp Hunna, "Adderall (Corvette Corvette)"

Favorite Music Video

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), "Leave the Door Open"

Cardi B, "Up"

WINNER: Lil Nas X, "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)"

Olivia Rodrigo, "Drivers License"

The Weeknd, "Save Your Tears"

Favorite Male Pop Artist

Drake

WINNER: Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Lil Nas X

The Weeknd

Favorite Female Pop Artist

Ariana Grande

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Olivia Rodrigo

WINNER: Taylor Swift

Favorite Pop Duo or Group

AJR

WINNER: BTS

Glass Animals

Maroon 5

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)

Favorite Pop Album

Ariana Grande, Positions

Dua Lipa, Future Nostalgia

Olivia Rodrigo, Sour

WINNER: Taylor Swift, Evermore

The Kid Laroi, F*ck Love

Favorite Pop Song

BTS, "Butter"

Doja Cat ft. SZA, "Kiss Me More"

Dua Lipa, "Levitating"

Olivia Rodrigo, "Drivers License"

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, "Save Your Tears (Remix)"

Favorite Male Country Artist

Chris Stapleton

Jason Aldean

WINNER: Luke Bryan

Luke Combs

*Morgan Wallen

Favorite Female Country Artist

WINNER: Carrie Underwood

Gabby Barrett

Kacey Musgraves

Maren Morris

Miranda Lambert

FAVORITE COUNTRY DUO OR GROUP

WINNER: Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Lady A

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

Favorite Country Album

Chris Stapleton, Starting Over

WINNER: Gabby Barrett, Goldmine

Lee Brice, Hey World

Luke Bryan, Born Here Live Here Die Here

*Morgan Wallen, Dangerous: The Double Album

Favorite Country Song

Chris Stapleton, "Starting Over"

Chris Young & Kane Brown, "Famous Friends"

WINNER: Gabby Barrett, "The Good Ones"

Luke Combs, "Forever After All"

Walker Hayes, "Fancy Like"

Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist

WINNER: Drake

Lil Baby

Moneybagg Yo

Polo G

Pop Smoke

Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist

Cardi B

Coi Leray

Erica Banks

WINNER: Megan Thee Stallion

Saweetie

Favorite Hip-Hop Album

Drake, Certified Lover Boy

Juice Wrld, Legends Never Die

WINNER: Megan Thee Stallion, Good News

Pop Smoke, Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon

Rod Wave, SoulFly

Favorite Hip-Hop Song

Cardi B, "Up"

Internet Money ft. Gunna, Don Toliver & NAV, "Lemonade"

Lil Tjay ft. 6lack, "Calling My Phone"

Polo G, "Rapstar"

Pop Smoke, "What You Know Bout Love"

Favorite Male R&B Artist

Chris Brown

Giveon

Tank

WINNER: The Weeknd

Usher

Favorite Female R&B Artist

WINNER: Doja Cat

H.E.R.

Jazmine Sullivan

Jhené Aiko

SZA

Favorite R&B Album

WINNER: Doja Cat, Planet Her

Giveon, When It's All Said And Done… Take Time

H.E.R., Back of My Mind

Jazmine Sullivan, Heaux Tales

Queen Naija, Missunderstood

Favorite R&B Song

WINNER: Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), "Leave the Door Open"

Chris Brown & Young Thug, "Go Crazy"

Giveon, "Heartbreak Anniversary"

H.E.R., "Damage"

Jazmine Sullivan, "Pick Up Your Feelings"

Favorite Male Latin Artist

WINNER: Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Maluma

Ozuna

Rauw Alejandro

Favorite Female Latin Artist

Becky G

Kali Uchis

Karol G

Natti Natasha

Rosalía

Favorite Latin Duo or Group

WINNER: Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Calibre 50

Eslabon Armado

La Arrolladora Banda El Limón De Rene Camacho

Los Dos Carnales

Favorite Latin Album

WINNER: Bad Bunny, El Último Tour Del Mundo

Kali Uchis, Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios)

Karol G, KG0516

Maluma, Papi Juancho

Rauw Alejandro, Afrodisíaco

Favorite Latin Song

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez "Dákiti"

Bad Bunny x Rosalía, "La Noche de Anoche"

Farruko, "Pepas"

Kali Uchis, "Telepatía"

Maluma & the Weeknd ,"Hawái (Remix)"

Favorite Rock Artist

AJR

All Time Low

Foo Fighters

Glass Animals

WINNER: Machine Gun Kelly

Favorite Inspirational Artist

Cain

WINNER: Carrie Underwood

Elevation Worship

Lauren Daigle

Zach Williams

Favorite Gospel Artist

WINNER: Kanye West

Kirk Franklin

Koryn Hawthorne

Maverick City Music

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Favorite Dance/Electronic Artist

David Guetta

Illenium

WINNER: Marshmello

Regard

Tiësto