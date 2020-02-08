Film Independent Spirit Awards 2020: See the full winners list

The Farewell, Uncut Gems, and Booksmart were among the night's big winners.
The Farewell may have been nominated for nothing at the Academy Awards, but it won the top prize at Saturday’s Film Independent Spirit Awards.
Lulu Wang’s drama claimed Best Feature at the annual awards ceremony, traditionally held on the eve of the Oscars and honoring achievements in films made for around $20 million. In her acceptance speech, Wang said that while encouragement and programs for female filmmakers are great, “really what women need is the job. Just give them the freakin’ job.” She also thanked her grandmother, who inspired the film’s story.
The Farewell was also honored for supporting actress Zhao Shuzhen — an award Wang accepted on her behalf, explaining that Shuzhen was unable to leave her native China due to the current coronavirus outbreak.
Two other films overlooked by the Oscars this year also walked away with big wins. Uncut Gems picked up three prizes in total, including for lead actor Adam Sandler (who gave a raucous acceptance speech, joking that his fellow nominees “will now and forever be known as ‘the guys who lost to f—ing Adam Sandler”) and directors Josh and Benny Safdie. And Olivia Wilde’s Booksmart took the prize for best first feature.
Elsewhere, Marriage Story writer-director Noah Baumbach took home the award for his screenplay, Renée Zellweger continued her awards-season sweep with a lead actress win for Judy, and Willem Dafoe was honored for his supporting-actor turn in The Lighthouse. Parasite, one of the leading contenders to win Best Picture at Sunday’s Oscars, won best international feature.
The 35th annual Film Independent Spirit Awards are voted on by members of Film Independent, a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing the profile of independent cinema and diversity in the industry. See below for the full list of winners from this year’s Aubrey Plaza-hosted ceremony.
BEST FEATURE
A Hidden Life
Clemency
WINNER: The Farewell
Marriage Story
Uncut Gems
BEST FIRST FEATURE
WINNER: Booksmart
The Climb
Diane
The Last Black Man in San Francisco
The Mustang
See You Yesterday
JOHN CASSAVETES AWARD
Burning Cane
Colewell
WINNER: Give Me Liberty
Premature
Wild Nights With Emily
BEST DIRECTOR
Alma Har’el, Honey Boy
Lorene Scafaria, Hustlers
Julius Onah, Luce
Robert Eggers, The Lighthouse
WINNER: Benny Safdie & Josh Safdie, Uncut Gems
BEST SCREENPLAY
WINNER: Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story
Jason Begue, Shawn Snyder, To Dust
Ronald Bronstein & Benny Safdie & Josh Safdie, Uncut Gems
Chinonye Chukwu, Clemency
Tarell Alvin McCraney, High Flying Bird
BEST FIRST SCREENPLAY
WINNER: Fredrica Bailey & Stefon Bristol, See You Yesterday
Hannah Bos & Paul Thureen, Driveways
Bridget Savage Cole & Danielle Krudy, Blow the Man Down
Jocelyn DeBoer & Dawn Luebbe, Greener Grass
James Montague & Craig W. Sanger, The Vast of Night
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Todd Banhazl, Hustlers
WINNER: Jarin Blaschke, The Lighthouse
Natasha Braier, Honey Boy
Chananun Chotrungroj, The Third Wife
Pawel Pogorzelski, Midsommar
BEST EDITING
Julie Béziau, The Third Wife
WINNER: Ronald Bronstein & Benny Safdie, Uncut Gems
Tyler L. Cook, Sword of Trust
Louise Ford, The Lighthouse
Kirill Mikhanovsky, Give Me Liberty
BEST FEMALE LEAD
Karen Allen, Colewell
Hong Chau, Driveways
Elisabeth Moss, Her Smell
Mary Kay Place, Diane
Alfre Woodard, Clemency
WINNER: Renée Zellweger, Judy
BEST MALE LEAD
Chris Galust, Give Me Liberty
Kelvin Harrison Jr., Luce
Robert Pattinson, The Lighthouse
Matthias Schoenaerts, The Mustang
WINNER: Adam Sandler, Uncut Gems
BEST SUPPORTING FEMALE
Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
Taylor Russell, Waves
Lauren “LoLo” Spencer, Give Me Liberty
Octavia Spencer, Luce
WINNER: Zhao Shuzhen, The Farewell
BEST SUPPORTING MALE
WINNER: Willem Dafoe, The Lighthouse
Noah Jupe, Honey Boy
Shia LaBeouf, Honey Boy
Jonathan Majors, The Last Black Man in San Francisco
Wendell Pierce, Burning Cane
ROBERT ALTMAN AWARD
Marriage Story
BEST DOCUMENTARY
WINNER: American Factory
Apollo 11
For Sama
Honeyland
Island of the Hungry Ghosts
BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM
Invisible Life (Brazil)
Les Misérables (France)
WINNER: Parasite (South Korea)
Portrait of a Lady on Fire (France)
Retablo (Peru)
The Souvenir (United Kingdom)
BONNIE AWARD
Marielle Heller
WINNER: Kelly Reichardt
Lulu Wang
PRODUCERS AWARD
WINNER: Mollye Asher
Krista Parris
Ryan Zacarias
SOMEONE TO WATCH AWARD
WINNER: Rashaad Ernesto Green, Premature
Ash Mayfair, The Third Wife
Joe Talbot, The Last Black Man in San Francisco
TRUER THAN FICTION AWARD
Khalik Allah, Black Mother
Davy Rothbart, 17 Blocks
WINNER: Nadia Shihab, Jaddoland
Erick Stoll & Chase Whiteside, América
