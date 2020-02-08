Film Independent Spirit Awards 2020: See the full winners list

Getty(2); Shutterstock

The Farewell may have been nominated for nothing at the Academy Awards, but it won the top prize at Saturday’s Film Independent Spirit Awards.

Lulu Wang’s drama claimed Best Feature at the annual awards ceremony, traditionally held on the eve of the Oscars and honoring achievements in films made for around $20 million. In her acceptance speech, Wang said that while encouragement and programs for female filmmakers are great, “really what women need is the job. Just give them the freakin’ job.” She also thanked her grandmother, who inspired the film’s story.

The Farewell was also honored for supporting actress Zhao Shuzhen — an award Wang accepted on her behalf, explaining that Shuzhen was unable to leave her native China due to the current coronavirus outbreak.

Two other films overlooked by the Oscars this year also walked away with big wins. Uncut Gems picked up three prizes in total, including for lead actor Adam Sandler (who gave a raucous acceptance speech, joking that his fellow nominees “will now and forever be known as ‘the guys who lost to f—ing Adam Sandler”) and directors Josh and Benny Safdie. And Olivia Wilde’s Booksmart took the prize for best first feature.

Elsewhere, Marriage Story writer-director Noah Baumbach took home the award for his screenplay, Renée Zellweger continued her awards-season sweep with a lead actress win for Judy, and Willem Dafoe was honored for his supporting-actor turn in The Lighthouse. Parasite, one of the leading contenders to win Best Picture at Sunday’s Oscars, won best international feature.

The 35th annual Film Independent Spirit Awards are voted on by members of Film Independent, a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing the profile of independent cinema and diversity in the industry. See below for the full list of winners from this year’s Aubrey Plaza-hosted ceremony.

BEST FEATURE

A Hidden Life

Clemency

WINNER: The Farewell

Marriage Story

Uncut Gems

BEST FIRST FEATURE

WINNER: Booksmart

The Climb

Diane

The Last Black Man in San Francisco

The Mustang

See You Yesterday

JOHN CASSAVETES AWARD

Burning Cane

Colewell

WINNER: Give Me Liberty

Premature

Wild Nights With Emily

BEST DIRECTOR

Alma Har’el, Honey Boy

Lorene Scafaria, Hustlers

Julius Onah, Luce

Robert Eggers, The Lighthouse

WINNER: Benny Safdie & Josh Safdie, Uncut Gems

BEST SCREENPLAY

WINNER: Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story

Jason Begue, Shawn Snyder, To Dust

Ronald Bronstein & Benny Safdie & Josh Safdie, Uncut Gems

Chinonye Chukwu, Clemency

Tarell Alvin McCraney, High Flying Bird

BEST FIRST SCREENPLAY

WINNER: Fredrica Bailey & Stefon Bristol, See You Yesterday

Hannah Bos & Paul Thureen, Driveways

Bridget Savage Cole & Danielle Krudy, Blow the Man Down

Jocelyn DeBoer & Dawn Luebbe, Greener Grass

James Montague & Craig W. Sanger, The Vast of Night

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Todd Banhazl, Hustlers

WINNER: Jarin Blaschke, The Lighthouse

Natasha Braier, Honey Boy

Chananun Chotrungroj, The Third Wife

Pawel Pogorzelski, Midsommar

BEST EDITING

Julie Béziau, The Third Wife

WINNER: Ronald Bronstein & Benny Safdie, Uncut Gems

Tyler L. Cook, Sword of Trust

Louise Ford, The Lighthouse

Kirill Mikhanovsky, Give Me Liberty

BEST FEMALE LEAD

Karen Allen, Colewell

Hong Chau, Driveways

Elisabeth Moss, Her Smell

Mary Kay Place, Diane

Alfre Woodard, Clemency

WINNER: Renée Zellweger, Judy

BEST MALE LEAD

Chris Galust, Give Me Liberty

Kelvin Harrison Jr., Luce

Robert Pattinson, The Lighthouse

Matthias Schoenaerts, The Mustang

WINNER: Adam Sandler, Uncut Gems

BEST SUPPORTING FEMALE

Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers

Taylor Russell, Waves

Lauren “LoLo” Spencer, Give Me Liberty

Octavia Spencer, Luce

WINNER: Zhao Shuzhen, The Farewell

BEST SUPPORTING MALE

WINNER: Willem Dafoe, The Lighthouse

Noah Jupe, Honey Boy

Shia LaBeouf, Honey Boy

Jonathan Majors, The Last Black Man in San Francisco

Wendell Pierce, Burning Cane

ROBERT ALTMAN AWARD

Marriage Story

BEST DOCUMENTARY

WINNER: American Factory

Apollo 11

For Sama

Honeyland

Island of the Hungry Ghosts

BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM

Invisible Life (Brazil)

Les Misérables (France)

WINNER: Parasite (South Korea)

Portrait of a Lady on Fire (France)

Retablo (Peru)

The Souvenir (United Kingdom)

BONNIE AWARD

Marielle Heller

WINNER: Kelly Reichardt

Lulu Wang

PRODUCERS AWARD

WINNER: Mollye Asher

Krista Parris

Ryan Zacarias

SOMEONE TO WATCH AWARD

WINNER: Rashaad Ernesto Green, Premature

Ash Mayfair, The Third Wife

Joe Talbot, The Last Black Man in San Francisco

TRUER THAN FICTION AWARD

Khalik Allah, Black Mother

Davy Rothbart, 17 Blocks

WINNER: Nadia Shihab, Jaddoland

Erick Stoll & Chase Whiteside, América

