Oh my God, David! Pop a pill, cry a bit, and fall asleep early, because Dan Levy has earned himself quite the celebration.

EW can exclusively reveal that Levy — the co-creator and star of Schitt’s Creek — is being honored with the Human Rights Campaign’s HRC Visibility Award. The Emmy-nominated showrunner, writer, actor, director, and producer will receive the honor at the 2020 HRC Los Angeles Dinner on March 28.

“I have been a longtime admirer and supporter of the HRC,” Levy said in a statement. “To be recognized by this organization means the world to me and I am incredibly touched by the honor.”

“Through his advocacy, his creative leadership, and his hilarious, authentic portrayal as David Rose on Schitt’s Creek, Dan Levy is moving LGBTQ visibility forward by inspiring us to embrace all of who we are,” HRC president Alphonso David said in a statement. “By creating and inhabiting the world of Schitt’s Creek as a community where people are welcomed no matter who they are or whom they love, Levy is helping take all of us closer to that reality. We are incredibly excited to honor Dan Levy with the HRC Visibility Award at the 2020 Los Angeles Dinner.”

Levy plays David Rose, one of the first openly pansexual characters on television, in the cult-favorite comedy he co-created with his father, Eugene Levy. Currently airing its sixth and final season, the Canadian CBC-turned-Pop TV series earned four Emmy nominations, including Best Comedy Series, for season 5. Levy has also earned a nomination for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy from the Critics’ Choice Awards, as well as recognition on Out magazine’s “Out 100” list and Queerty’s Pride50 list of “trailblazing individuals who actively ensure society remains moving towards equality, acceptance and dignity for all queer people.”

The HRC is the nation’s largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer civil rights organization. Levy is being honored alongside award-winning singer, songwriter, producer, performer, actor, and activist Janelle Monáe, who is receiving the HRC Equality Award. Tickets and further information are available here.

