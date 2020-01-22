ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty

For awards season fans, it was a busy weekend, and the race to the 92nd Academy Awards came into much clearer focus.

This is because the Screen Actors Guild and Producers Guild of America Awards — two of the most predictive pre-Oscar awards ceremonies — were both held over the weekend. At the SAG Awards on Sunday, Parasite shocked the world by taking home the Best Film Ensemble award. In the 26-year history of the SAG Awards, 11 winners of this prize have gone on to win Best Picture at the Oscars, but perhaps most interestingly, only three eventual Best Picture winners didn’t have at least an ensemble nomination from SAG.

At the PGA Awards, which were held Saturday night, 1917 won the Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures. In the 30 years of the PGA Awards, the winner of the PGA’s Best Theatrical Motion Picture has gone on to win Best Picture at the Oscars a whopping 21 times. It’s also important to look at because unlike the other precursors, the PGA Awards use the preferential ballot like the Academy does for its Best Picture prize, and the PGA voting body is a large group similar in size to the Academy (around 8000).

On this week’s episode of EW’s The Awardist podcast, hosts Shana Naomi Krochmal and David Canfield are joined by EW editor-in-chief JD Heyman to analyze what all of this could mean for this year’s Oscars. The group also breaks down the biggest moments from the SAG Awards, and takes a look ahead at this weekend’s Grammy Awards and the forthcoming Sundance slate.

Also this week, Canfield and fellow EW awards reporter Joey Nolfi speak with Best Supporting Actor nominee Tom Hanks and director Marielle Heller about their film A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, and what it was like stepping into the world of a beloved figure such as Mister Rogers.

Listen to the full discussion below, on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts.

