Game of Thrones gets two DGA nominations — and neither are for the finale

Alas, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss will not be adding Directors Guild of America awards to their mantels.

The DGA announced its 2020 television nominees on Friday — three days after announcing this year’s nominees for film — and while Game of Thrones picked up two nods in the Drama Series category, neither was for the HBO show’s divisive series finale, “The Iron Throne,” which the two showrunners directed. Instead, longtime series directors Miguel Sapochnik and David Nutter picked up nominations for “The Long Night” and “The Last of the Starks,” respectively.

In fact, HBO dominated the nominations, with all five Drama Series slots going to a show on the premium cable network. The other nominees were Nicole Kassell and Stephen Williams for Watchmen (“It’s Summer and We’re Running Out of Ice” and “This Extraordinary Being,” respectively) and Mark Mylod for Succession (“This Is Not For Tears”).

Image zoom Helen Sloan/HBO

On the comedy side, HBO’s Barry and Veep earned nods (Bill Hader, last year’s winner, for “ronny/lily” and David Mandel for Veep‘s series finale), with the other three slots all going to The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Amy Sherman-Palladino for “It’s Comedy or Cabbage,” her husband Daniel Palladino for “Marvelous Radio,” and Dan Attias for “It’s the Sixties, Man!”

At least these nominations were diverse in terms of race and gender, if not in terms of network.

The DGA Award winners will be unveiled Jan. 25.

