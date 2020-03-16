Cats nearly sweeps 2020 Razzie Awards, John Travolta, Hilary Duff also winners(?)
Surprising absolutely no one, Cats triumphed, if you can call it triumph, at the 2020 Golden Raspberry Awards, better known as the Razzies, honoring the worst achievements in film for 2019.
Tom Hooper's much-derided, CGI-filled musical adaptation of the Broadway smash took home the most awards with five, including Worst Picture, Worst Director for Hooper, and Worst Supporting Actor and Actress for stars James Corden and Rebel Wilson. Hooper's win places him in the rarefied group of people who have won both an Oscar and a Razzie (Hooper took home Best Director in 2011 for The King's Speech).
Much more surprising was the fact that the awards were given out at all. The 40th annual Razzies ceremony had been scheduled to take place on Saturday, March 14, but was among the many, many pop culture events canceled in light of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. So the Razzies took to the web instead, announcing the winners via a snarky YouTube video in a mini-ceremony dubbed "The Lock-Down Edition."
Among the non-feline "winners" were John Travolta, earning his second Worst Actor award for The Fanatic and Trading Paint (his first was for 2000's Battlefield Earth and Lucky Numbers); Hilary Duff, named Worst Actress for her performance in last year's other Sharon Tate movie; and Rambo: Last Blood, which won Worst Remake, Rip-off or Sequel and a new award, Worst Reckless Disregard for Human Life and Public Property. Eddie Murphy also earned the Razzie Redeemer Award, given to a past Razzie nominee or winner who has bounced back from a critical or commercial slump, for his performance in Dolemite Is My Name.
You can watch the "winners" be announced in the video above, or check out the full list below.
WORST PICTURE
Cats (winner)
The Fanatic
The Haunting of Sharon Tate
A Madea Family Funeral
Rambo: Last Blood
WORST ACTOR
James Franco / Zeroville
David Harbour / Hellboy
Matthew McConaughey / Serenity
Sylvester Stallone / Rambo: Last Blood
John Travolta / The Fanatic & Trading Paint (winner)
WORST ACTRESS
Hilary Duff / The Haunting of Sharon Tate (winner)
Anne Hathaway / The Hustle & Serenity
Francesca Hayward / Cats
Tyler Perry / (As Medea) A Madea Family Funeral
Rebel Wilson / The Hustle
WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR
James Corden / Cats (winner)
Tyler Perry / A Madea Family Funeral (as “Joe”)
Tyler Perry / A Madea Family Funeral (as “Uncle Heathrow”)
Seth Rogan / Zeroville
Bruce Willis / Glass
WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Jessica Chastain / Dark Phoenix
Cassi Davis / A Madea Family Funeral
Judi Dench / Cats
Fenessa Pineda / Rambo: First Blood
Rebel Wilson / Cats (winner)
WORST SCREEN COMBO
Any Two Half-Feline/Half-Human Hairballs / Cats (winner)
Jason Derulo & His CGI-Neutered “Bulge” / Cats
Tyler Perry & Tyler Perry (or Tyler Perry) / A Madea Family Funeral
Sylvester Stallone & His Impotent Rage / Rambo: Last Blood
John Travolta & Any Screenplay He Accepts
WORST DIRECTOR
Fred Durst / The Fanatic
James Franco / Zeroville
Adrian Grunberg / Rambo: Last Blood
Tom Hooper / Cats (winner)
Neil Marshall / Hellboy
WORST SCREENPLAY
Cats / Screenplay by Lee Hall and Tom Hooper (winner)
The Haunting of Sharon Tate / Written by Danial Farrands
Hellboy / Screenplay by Andrew Cosby
A Madea Family Funeral / Written by Tyler Perry
Rambo: Last Blood / Screenplay by Matthew Cirulnick and Sylvester Stallone
WORST REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL
Dark Phoenix
Godzilla, King of the Monsters
Hellboy
A Madea Family Funeral
Rambo: Last Blood (winner)
WORST RECKLESS DISREGARD for HUMAN LIFE and PUBLIC PROPERTY
Dragged Across Concrete
The Haunting of Sharon Tate
Hellboy
Joker
Rambo: Last Blood (winner)
RAZZIE REDEEMER AWARD
Eddie Murphy / Dolemite Is My Name (winner)
Keanu Reeves / John Wick 3 & Toy Story 4
Adam Sandler / Uncut Gems
Jennifer Lopez / Hustlers
Will Smith / Aladdin
