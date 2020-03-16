Cats nearly sweeps 2020 Razzie Awards, John Travolta, Hilary Duff also winners(?)

Cats (2019 movie) type Movie genre Musical Where to watch Close Streaming Options

Surprising absolutely no one, Cats triumphed, if you can call it triumph, at the 2020 Golden Raspberry Awards, better known as the Razzies, honoring the worst achievements in film for 2019.

Tom Hooper's much-derided, CGI-filled musical adaptation of the Broadway smash took home the most awards with five, including Worst Picture, Worst Director for Hooper, and Worst Supporting Actor and Actress for stars James Corden and Rebel Wilson. Hooper's win places him in the rarefied group of people who have won both an Oscar and a Razzie (Hooper took home Best Director in 2011 for The King's Speech).

Much more surprising was the fact that the awards were given out at all. The 40th annual Razzies ceremony had been scheduled to take place on Saturday, March 14, but was among the many, many pop culture events canceled in light of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. So the Razzies took to the web instead, announcing the winners via a snarky YouTube video in a mini-ceremony dubbed "The Lock-Down Edition."

Among the non-feline "winners" were John Travolta, earning his second Worst Actor award for The Fanatic and Trading Paint (his first was for 2000's Battlefield Earth and Lucky Numbers); Hilary Duff, named Worst Actress for her performance in last year's other Sharon Tate movie; and Rambo: Last Blood, which won Worst Remake, Rip-off or Sequel and a new award, Worst Reckless Disregard for Human Life and Public Property. Eddie Murphy also earned the Razzie Redeemer Award, given to a past Razzie nominee or winner who has bounced back from a critical or commercial slump, for his performance in Dolemite Is My Name.

You can watch the "winners" be announced in the video above, or check out the full list below.

WORST PICTURE

Cats (winner)

The Fanatic

The Haunting of Sharon Tate

A Madea Family Funeral

Rambo: Last Blood

WORST ACTOR

James Franco / Zeroville

David Harbour / Hellboy

Matthew McConaughey / Serenity

Sylvester Stallone / Rambo: Last Blood

John Travolta / The Fanatic & Trading Paint (winner)

WORST ACTRESS

Hilary Duff / The Haunting of Sharon Tate (winner)

Anne Hathaway / The Hustle & Serenity

Francesca Hayward / Cats

Tyler Perry / (As Medea) A Madea Family Funeral

Rebel Wilson / The Hustle

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR

James Corden / Cats (winner)

Tyler Perry / A Madea Family Funeral (as “Joe”)

Tyler Perry / A Madea Family Funeral (as “Uncle Heathrow”)

Seth Rogan / Zeroville

Bruce Willis / Glass

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Jessica Chastain / Dark Phoenix

Cassi Davis / A Madea Family Funeral

Judi Dench / Cats

Fenessa Pineda / Rambo: First Blood

Rebel Wilson / Cats (winner)

WORST SCREEN COMBO

Any Two Half-Feline/Half-Human Hairballs / Cats (winner)

Jason Derulo & His CGI-Neutered “Bulge” / Cats

Tyler Perry & Tyler Perry (or Tyler Perry) / A Madea Family Funeral

Sylvester Stallone & His Impotent Rage / Rambo: Last Blood

John Travolta & Any Screenplay He Accepts

WORST DIRECTOR

Fred Durst / The Fanatic

James Franco / Zeroville

Adrian Grunberg / Rambo: Last Blood

Tom Hooper / Cats (winner)

Neil Marshall / Hellboy

WORST SCREENPLAY

Cats / Screenplay by Lee Hall and Tom Hooper (winner)

The Haunting of Sharon Tate / Written by Danial Farrands

Hellboy / Screenplay by Andrew Cosby

A Madea Family Funeral / Written by Tyler Perry

Rambo: Last Blood / Screenplay by Matthew Cirulnick and Sylvester Stallone

WORST REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL

Dark Phoenix

Godzilla, King of the Monsters

Hellboy

A Madea Family Funeral

Rambo: Last Blood (winner)

WORST RECKLESS DISREGARD for HUMAN LIFE and PUBLIC PROPERTY

Dragged Across Concrete

The Haunting of Sharon Tate

Hellboy

Joker

Rambo: Last Blood (winner)

RAZZIE REDEEMER AWARD

Eddie Murphy / Dolemite Is My Name (winner)

Keanu Reeves / John Wick 3 & Toy Story 4

Adam Sandler / Uncut Gems

Jennifer Lopez / Hustlers

Will Smith / Aladdin

