Lady Gaga, Bad Boys for Life, more land 2020 People's Choice Award nominations

People's Choice Awards type TV Show

The people have spoken in favor of their favorite entertainers of the year.

E! revealed Thursday the full list of 2020 People's Choice Awards nominations, with major projects in film, TV, music, and digital culture scoring huge notices from the fan-voted awards show over 44 total categories.

New categories this year include New Artist of 2020, Collaboration Song of 2020, and Soundtrack Song of 2020.

The 2020 E! People's Choice Awards will be handed out on Sunday, Nov. 15 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT. Voting for all categories runs now through Friday, Oct. 23 at 11:59 p.m. ET on the PCA's website. See the full list of nominees below.

THE MOVIE OF 2020

Bad Boys For Life Birds of Prey: And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn Extraction Hamilton Project Power The Invisible Man The Old Guard Trolls World Tour

THE COMEDY MOVIE OF 2020

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga Like A Boss The King of Staten Island The Kissing Booth 2 The Lovebirds The Wrong Missy To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You Bill & Ted Face The Music

THE ACTION MOVIE OF 2020

Bad Boys For Life Birds of Prey: And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn Bloodshot Extraction Mulan Project Power Tenet The Old Guard

THE DRAMA MOVIE OF 2020

Hamilton Dangerous Lies Greyhound I Still Believe The Invisible Man The High Note The Photograph The Way Back

THE FAMILY MOVIE OF 2020

Dolittle My Spy Onward Scoob! Sonic The Hedgehog The Call of the Wild The Willoughbys Trolls World Tour

THE MALE MOVIE STAR OF 2020

Chris Hemsworth — Extraction Jamie Foxx — Project Power Lin-Manuel — Miranda Hamilton Mark Wahlberg — Spenser Confidential Robert Downey, Jr. — Dolittle Tom Hanks — Greyhound Vin Diesel — Bloodshot Will Smith — Bad Boys For Life

THE FEMALE MOVIE STAR OF 2020

Camila Mendes — Dangerous Lies Charlize Theron — The Old Guard Elisabeth Moss — The Invisible Man Issa Rae — The Lovebirds Margot Robbie — Birds of Prey: And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn Salma Hayek — Like A Boss Tiffany Haddish — Like A Boss Vanessa Hudgens — Bad Boys For Life

THE DRAMA MOVIE STAR OF 2020

Ben Affleck — The Way Back Elisabeth Moss — The Invisible Man Issa Rae — The Photograph KJ Apa — I Still Believe Lin-Manuel Miranda — Hamilton Russell Crowe — Unhinged Tom Hanks — Greyhound Tracee Ellis Ross — The High Note

THE COMEDY MOVIE STAR OF 2020

David Spade — The Wrong Missy Issa Rae — The Lovebirds Joey King — The Kissing Booth 2 Keanu Reeves — Bill & Ted Face the Music Noah Centineo — To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You Pete Davidson — The King of Staten Island Salma Hayek — Like A Boss Will Ferrell — Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

THE ACTION MOVIE STAR OF 2020

Charlize Theron — The Old Guard Chris Hemsworth — Extraction Jamie Foxx — Project Power John David Washington — Tenet Margot Robbie — Birds of Prey: And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn Vanessa Hudgens — Bad Boys For Life Vin Diesel — Bloodshot Will Smith — Bad Boys For Life

THE SHOW OF 2020

Grey's Anatomy Never Have I Ever Outer Banks The Bachelor The Masked Singer The Last Dance This Is Us Tiger King

THE DRAMA SHOW OF 2020

Grey's Anatomy Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Outer Banks Ozark Power Riverdale The Walking Dead This Is Us

THE COMEDY SHOW OF 2020

Dead To Me Grown-Ish Insecure Modern Family Never Have I Ever Saturday Night Live Schitt's Creek The Good Place

THE REALITY SHOW OF 2020

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Keeping Up with the Kardashians Love & Hip Hop: New York Love is Blind The Real Housewives of Atlanta The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Below Deck Mediterranean Queer Eye

THE COMPETITION SHOW OF 2020

American Idol America's Got Talent Top Chef RuPaul's Drag Race The Bachelor The Challenge: Total Madness The Masked Singer The Voice

THE MALE TV STAR OF 2020

Chase Stokes — Outer Banks Cole Sprouse — Riverdale Dan Levy — Schitt's Creek Jason Bateman — Ozark Jesse Williams — Grey's Anatomy Norman Reedus — The Walking Dead Sterling Brown — This Is Us Steve Carell — Space Force

THE FEMALE TV STAR OF 2020

Christina Applegate — Dead To Me Danai Gurira — The Walking Dead Ellen Pompeo — Grey's Anatomy Lili Reinhart — Riverdale Mandy Moore — This Is Us Mariska Hargitay — Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Sandra Oh — Killing Eve Sofia Vergara — Modern Family

THE DRAMA TV STAR OF 2020

Cole Sprouse — Riverdale Chase Stokes — Outer Banks Danai Gurira — The Walking Dead Ellen Pompeo — Grey's Anatomy Mandy Moore — This Is Us Mariska Hargitay — Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Sandra Oh — Killing Eve Sterling Brown — This Is Us

THE COMEDY TV STAR OF 2020

Christina Applegate — Dead To Me Dan Levy — Schitt's Creek Issa Rae — Insecure Jameela Jamil — The Good Place Kate McKinnon — Saturday Night Live Kristen Bell — The Good Place Sofia Vergara — Modern Family Yara Shahidi — Grown-ish

THE DAYTIME TALK SHOW OF 2020

Good Morning America Live With Kelly & Ryan Red Table Talk The Ellen DeGeneres Show The Kelly Clarkson Show The View The Wendy Williams Show Today

THE NIGHTTIME TALK SHOW OF 2020

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen Full Frontal with Samantha Bee Jimmy Kimmel Live Last Week Tonight with John Oliver The Daily Show with Trevor Noah The Late Late Show with James Corden The Late Show with Stephen Colbert The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

THE COMPETITION CONTESTANT OF 2020

Gigi Goode — RuPaul's Drag Race Hannah Ann Sluss — The Bachelor Jaida Essence Hall — RuPaul's Drag Race Samantha Diaz (Just Sam) — American Idol Madison Prewett — The Bachelor Kandi Burruss — The Masked Singer Rob Gronkowski — The Masked Singer Sammie Cimarelli — The Circle

THE REALITY STAR OF 2020

Antoni Porowski — Queer Eye Darcey & Stacey Silva — Darcey & Stacey Jonathan Van Ness — Queer Eye Kandi Burruss — The Real Housewives of Atlanta Kim Kardashian West — Keeping Up with the Kardashians Khloe Kardashian — Keeping Up with the Kardashians Lisa Rinna — The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Porsha Williams — The Real Housewives of Atlanta

THE BINGEWORTHY SHOW OF 2020

Cheer Love Is Blind Never Have I Ever Normal People Outer Banks Ozark Schitt's Creek Tiger King

THE SCI-FI/FANTASY SHOW OF 2020

DC's Legends of Tomorrow Legacies Locke & Key Supergirl Supernatural Wynonna Earp The Flash The Umbrella Academy

THE MALE ARTIST OF 2020

Bad Bunny Blake Shelton DaBaby Drake J Balvin Justin Bieber Lil Baby The Weeknd

THE FEMALE ARTIST OF 2020

Ariana Grande Billie Eilish Cardi B Dua Lipa Lady Gaga Megan Thee Stallion Miley Cyrus Taylor Swift

THE GROUP OF 2020

5 Seconds of Summer BLACKPINK BTS Chloe X Halle CNCO Dan + Shay Jonas Brothers twenty one pilots

THE SONG OF 2020

Break My Heart — Dua Lipa Dynamite — BTS Intentions — Justin Bieber Rain On Me — Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande Rockstar — DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch Savage — Megan Thee Stallion Stuck with U — Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber WAP — Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion

THE ALBUM OF 2020Album

After Hours — The Weeknd Changes — Justin Bieber Chromatica — Lady Gaga Folklore — Taylor Swift Future Nostalgia — Dua Lipa High Off Life — Future Map of the Soul: 7 — BTS YHLQMDLG — Bad Bunny

THE COUNTRY ARTIST OF 2020

Blake Shelton Kane Brown Keith Urban Kelsea Ballerini Luke Bryan Luke Combs Miranda Lambert Thomas Rhett

THE LATIN ARTIST OF 2020

Bad Bunny Becky G Daddy Yankee J Balvin Karol G Maluma Nicky Jam Ozuna

THE NEW ARTIST OF 2020

Ava Max BENEE Conan Gray Doja Cat Jack Harlow Roddy Ricch Saweetie Trevor Daniel

THE MUSIC VIDEO OF 2020Video

Blinding Lights — The Weeknd Dynamite — BTS Holy — Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper Ice Cream — BLACKPINK with Selena Gomez Life Is Good — Future feat. Drake Rain On Me — Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande UN DIA (ONE DAY) — Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny feat. Tainy WAP — Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion

THE COLLABORATION SONG OF 2020Song

Be Kind — Marshmello, Halsey Holy — Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper Life Is Good — Future feat. Drake Rain On Me — Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande Rockstar — DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch Savage Remix — Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé WAP — Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion Whats Poppin Remix — Jack Harlow feat. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne

THE SOUNDTRACK SONG OF 2020

About Love — Marina, To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You Alexander Hamilton — Leslie Odom Jr., Hamilton Boss Bitch — Doja Cat, Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of Harley Quinn Loyal Brave True — From “Mulan Christina Aguilera, Mulan On Me — Thomas Rhett, Kane Brown, feat. Ava Max, Scoob! Only the Young — Taylor Swift, Miss Americana Rare — Selena Gomez, Normal People The Other Side — SZA feat. Justin Timberlake, Trollz World Tour

THE SOCIAL STAR OF 2020

Addison Rae Charli D'Amelio David Dobrik Dixie D'Amelio Emma Chamberlain Jojo Siwa Liza Koshy Loren Gray

THE BEAUTY INFLUENCER OF 2020

Antonio Garza Bretman Rock Desi Perkins Jackie Aina James Charles Nikita Dragun NikkieTutorials RCL Beauty

THE SOCIAL CELEBRITY OF 2020

Ariana Grande Britney Spears Justin Bieber Kim Kardashian West Kylie Jenner Lady Gaga LeBron James Selena Gomez

THE ANIMAL STAR OF 2020

Doug the Pug Esther the Wonder Pig Hosico Jiff Pom Juniper the Fox Nala Cat Shinjiro Ono Suki Cat

THE COMEDY ACT OF 2020Celebrity

Dave Chapelle — 8:46 George Lopez — George Lopez: We'll Do It for Half Hannah Gadsby — Hannah Gadsby: Douglas Jerry Seinfeld — Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill Leslie Jones — Leslie Jones: Time Machine Jo Koy — Jo Koy: In His Elements Pete Davidson — Pete Davidson: Alive From NY Jim Gaffigan — The Pale Tourist

THE STYLE STAR OF 2020

Janelle Monáe Kendall Jenner Kim Kardashian West Lady Gaga Lil Nas X Rihanna Timothee Chalamet Zendaya

THE GAME CHANGER OF 2020

Bubba Wallace LeBron James Michael Jordan Naomi Osaka Russell Wilson Sabrina Ionescu Serena Williams Simone Biles

THE POP PODCAST OF 2020

Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard Call Her Daddy Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness I Weigh with Jameela Jamil Scrubbing In with Becca Tilley & Tanya Rad Staying In with Emily & Kumail The Viall Files

