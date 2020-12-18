2020 New York Film Critics Circle Awards honor Da 5 Bloods, Borat, more

It's been a tough year for the movie business. Obviously, the COVID-19 pandemic affected every aspect of American life in 2020, but it posed particular problems for the distribution of new films. Many big movies were shelved until next year, while others were put on VOD or streaming services that were not equally accessible to all viewers. Nonetheless, there were still several acclaimed films and performances released this year, and the New York Film Critics Circle — made up of the city's top film journalists and critics, including EW’s Leah Greenblatt — rewarded some of the best during its annual prize-giving ceremony on Friday.

Would the Borat sequel have gotten awards attention in another year? There's no way to know for sure, but NYFCC did give its Best Supporting Actress honor to Maria Bakalova for her work on Borat Subsequent Moviefilm. Even those who didn't watch the movie (an Amazon Prime streaming original) probably heard about Bakalova's performance, because whole news cycles were generated by her scenes with Rudy Giuliani.

Check out the list of winners so far below. This list will be updated as more winners are announced.

Best Actor: Delroy Lindo — Da 5 Bloods

Best Supporting Actress: Maria Bakalova — Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Best Foreign Language Film: Bacurau

For more on our Entertainers of the Year and Best & Worst of 2020, order the January issue of Entertainment Weekly or find it on newsstands beginning Dec. 18. Don’t forget to subscribe for more exclusive interviews and photos, only in EW.