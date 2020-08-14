Billboard Music Awards set new date for 2020 ceremony

As previously announced, Kelly Clarkson will return to host the ceremony.

The 2020 Billboard Music Awards finally have a new date.

Dick Clark Productions and NBC announced Friday that the annual awards show will now air Oct. 14, live on NBC. It was originally scheduled to take place April 29 in Las Vegas, but postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Additional details regarding production of the show are forthcoming.

As previously announced, Kelly Clarkson will return to host the ceremony. It will be the singer and talk show host's third consecutive time emceeing the awards.

At last year’s show, Drake ended the night setting a new record with 27 total wins, beating out Taylor Swift for the title of all-time most awarded artist. Cardi B also had an impressive evening, winning six of her 21 nominations.

BBMA nominees and winners are based on key fan interactions with music, including album and digital song sales, streaming, radio airplay, touring, and social engagement, as tracked by Billboard and its data partners, including Nielsen Music/MRC Data.