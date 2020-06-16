Drake leads BET Award nominations, show to make its network debut on CBS

Drake is leading the pack of 2020 BET Award nominations announced on Monday, with a total of six possibilities to go home a winner. The rapper's nominations include Best Male Hip-Hop Artist, Best Collaboration for his song with Chris Brown titled "No Guidance" and his song with Future titled "Life is Good," and Video of the Year also for his Brown collab.

The ceremony's 20th-anniversary celebration will be hosted by Amanda Seales and will air simultaneously via ViacomCBS networks and, for the first time ever, on CBS in its national broadcast premiere on June 28 starting at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The BET Awards will also honor talent in television, film, and sports.

Trailing closely behind Drake are Megan Thee Stallion and Roddy Rich, both earning five nominations each.

See the full list of nominees for the 2020 BET Awards below.

BEST FEMALE R&B/POP ARTIST

H.E.R.

Jhene Aiko

Summer Walker

BEST MALE R&B/POP ARTIST

Anderson .Paak

Chris Brown

Jacquees

Khalid

BEST GROUP

Chloe X Halle

City Girls

Earthgang

Griselda

Jackboys

Migos

BEST COLLABORATION

Chris Brown ft. Drake - "No Guidance"

DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend - "Higher"

Future ft. Drake - "Like is Good"

H.E.R. ft. YG - "Slide"

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign - "Hot Girl Summer"

Wale ft. Jeremih - "On Chill"

BEST MALE HIP HOP ARTIST

Dababy

Drake

Future

Lil Baby

Roddy Ricch

BEST FEMALE HIP HOP ARTIST

Doja Cat

Lizzo

Megan Thee Stallion

Saweetie

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Chris Brown ft. Drake - "No Guidance"

Dababy - "Bop"

DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend - "Higher"

Doja Cat - "Say So"

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign - "Hot Girl Summer"

Roddy Ricch- "The Box"

VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

Benny Boom

Cole Bennett

Dave Meyers

Director X

Eif Rivera

Teyana "Spike Tee" Taylor

BEST NEW ARTIST

Danileigh

Roddy Ricch

Summer Walker

YBN Cordae

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Cuz I Love You - Lizzo

Fever - Megan Thee Stallion

Homecoming: The Live Album - Beyoncé

I Used to Know Her - H.E.R.

Kirk - Dababy

Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial - Roddy Ricch

DR. BOBBY JONES BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD

Fred Hammond - "Alright"

John P. Kee ft. Zacardi Cortez - "I Made It Out"

Kirk Franklin - "Just For Me"

PJ Morton ft. Le'Andria Johnson & Mary Mary - "All In His Plan"

The Clark Sisters - "Victory"

BEST ACTRESS

BEST ACTOR

YOUNGSTARS AWARD

Alex Hibbert

Asante Blackk

Jahi Di’Allo Winston

Marsai Martin

Miles Brown

BEST MOVIE

Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé

SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR

Ajee Wilson

Claressa Shields

Coco Gauff

Naomi Osaka

Serena Williams

Simone Biles

SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Kawhi Leonard

Lebron James

Odell Beckham Jr.

Patrick Mahomes II

Stephen Curry

BET HER AWARD

Beyoncé ft. Blue Ivy Carter, Wizkid & Saint Jhn - "Brown Skin Girl"

Ciara ft. Lupita Nyong'o, Ester Dean, City Girls & La La - "Melanin"

Layton Greene - "I Choose"

Lizzo ft. Missy Elliott - "Temp"

Rapsody ft. PJ Morton - "Afeni"

VIEWER’S CHOICE AWARD

Chris Brown ft. Drake - "No Guidance"

Dababy - "Bop"

Future ft. Drake - "Like is Good"

H.E.R. ft. YG - "Slide"

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj- "Hot Girl Summer"

Roddy Ricch- "The Box"

The Weeknd - "Heartless"

BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT

Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Innoss'B (DRC)

Sho Madjozi (South Africa)

Dave (U.K.)

Stormzy (U.K.)

Ninho (France)

S.Pri Noir (France)

VIEWER'S CHOICE: BEST NEW INTERNATIONAL ACT

Rema (Nigeria)

Sha Sha (Zimbabwe)

Celeste (U.K.)

Young T & Bugsey (U.K.)

Hatik (France)

Stacy (France)