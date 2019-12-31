The Awardist podcast: Who should win vs. who will win at the Golden Globes

This year’s race to the Oscars will begin in earnest at this weekend’s Golden Globe Awards, which will kick off a month jam-packed with awards shows.

As of Sunday, the winners of this year’s awards will no longer be a mystery. To prepare, on this week’s edition of The Awardist podcast, EW’s Shana Naomi Krochmal and David Canfield are joined by assistant features editor Mary Sollosi as they make their final predictions as to who will win, and they battle it out over who should win.

Comedian Ricky Gervais is returning to host the ceremony for the fifth time, after previously doing the honors in 2010, 2011, 2012, and 2016. Shana, David, and Mary talk about what they hope to see from the controversial comedian.

Also this week, David and Mary speak with Little Women writer-director Greta Gerwig about her big-screen adaptation of the classic novel by Louisa May Alcott. And, because it’s officially the end of 2019, Shana, David, and Mary pick their favorite films and performances of the year.

The 77th annual Golden Globe Awards will be broadcast live on NBC on Sunday, Jan. 5, at 8 p.m. ET/PT from Beverly Hills, Calif. Stay tuned here at EW.com for all of the latest coverage, and be sure to check back in for next week’s Awardist podcast where will break down the biggest winners, losers, and shocking moments from this year’s Golden Globes.

Listen to the full discussion below, or on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts.

