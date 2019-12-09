Golden Globes' biggest face-offs: Beyonce vs. Taylor Swift, The Irishman stars

The nominations for the 2020 Golden Globes were announced on Monday, and some costars, close friends, and even family members(!) found themselves going head-to-head for an award in the same category.

Sure to get the fan bases excited, queens of pop Beyoncé and Taylor Swift both received nominations for the Best Original Song in a Motion Picture award, with Beyoncé getting the nod for “Spirit” from The Lion King and Swift nominated for Cats‘ “Beautiful Ghosts,” which she co-wrote with Andrew Lloyd Webber. They go up against Elton John and Bernie Taupin’s “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from Rocketman, “Into the Unknown” from Frozen II, and “Stand Up” from Harriet.

On the television front, it’s the battle of co-stars/besties, with Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston both nominated in the Best Actress in a Drama category for their performances in Apple’s The Morning Show. The two actresses also take on Witherspoon’s Big Little Lies costar Nicole Kidman in the same category. In the Best Supporting Actress category, Meryl Streep landed her 32nd Golden Globe nomination also for BLL‘s second season — so regardless of the outcome, there’s sure to be plenty of genuine congratulatory hugs on show night.

“Headed to the set of The Prom for the first day of shooting. About to see Meryl and can’t wait to give her a big hug!” Kidman said in a statement after the news broke. “Thanks to the HFPA for everything you have done for Big Little Lies season 2 and its subject matter. It means the world to all of us.”

Other costars competing in the same category include Kaitlyn Dever and Merritt Wever, nominated for their roles in Netflix’s Unbelievable in the Best Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television category; also Ocean’s 8 costars Awkwafina and Cate Blanchett were both nominated in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy comedy for The Farewell and Where’d You Go, Bernadette, respectively.

The ladies aren’t the only ones facing off: Al Pacino and Joe Pesci both received nods in the Best Performance by a Supporting Actor in any Motion Picture category for their work in Netflix’s The Irishman while Ant-Man costars Paul Rudd and Michael Douglas were both nominated for Best Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy for Living With Yourself and The Kominksy Method, respectively.

Keeping it in the family, cousins Randy Newman and Thomas Newman also both received nods for the Best Original Score in a Motion Picture award — Randy for Marriage Story and Thomas for 1917.

Come January 5, Netflix is going to have a fun night competing with itself in the Best Motion Picture, Drama category with three of the five nominations: Marriage Story, The Irishman, and The Two Popes.

Good luck to all! The Golden Globes will be televised Sunday, Jan 5 from 5:00-8:00 p.m. PT/8:00-11:00 p.m. ET on NBC.

