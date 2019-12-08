The Irishman extends Oscar race lead with 14 Critics Choice Awards nominations

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Little Women, Marriage Story, 1917 also score huge nominations.
The Irishman continues to flex its gangster muscle on the awards circuit.
Martin Scorsese’s crime drama extends its lead over the precursor Oscar race with 14 nominations (including one among 10 total Best Picture nominees) from the Broadcast Film Critics Association’s Critics Choice Awards — often regarded as one of the most reliable Academy Awards foretellers in Hollywood.
Other Best Picture nominees include Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (which scored 12 noverall nods), Sam Mendes’ 1917 (eight nods), Greta Gerwig’s Little Women (nine nods), Taika Waititi’s Jojo Rabbit (seven nods), Todd Phillips’ Joker (seven nods), James Mangold’s Ford v Ferrari, Noah Baumbach’s Marriage Story (eight nods), Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite (seven nods), and the Safdie brothers’ Uncut Gems (four nods).
Outside of its placement on the AFI’s top 10 films of 2019 list earlier this week, Gerwig’s adaptation of Little Women made its first major impression on the awards race with the announcement of the Critics Choice Awards nominations, with notices for actors Saoirse Ronan and Florence Pugh, Gerwig’s direction and screenplay, and several of its crafts. Each of this year’s acting frontrunners — Marriage Story‘s Adam Driver, Judy’s Renée Zellweger, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood‘s Brad Pitt, and Hustlers‘ Jennifer Lopez — also landed nominations in their respective categories, as did standout contenders like Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood), Willem Dafoe (The Lighthouse), Awkwafina (The Farewell), Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory), Eddie Murphy (Dolemite Is My Name), Adam Sandler (Uncut Gems), Robert De Niro (The Irishman), Joaquin Phoenix (Joker), Charlize Theron (Bombshell), Lupita Nyong’o (Us), Zhao Shuzhen (The Farewell), and Laura Dern (Marriage Story).
Since 2009, the Critics Choice Awards have predicted Oscar’s eventual Best Picture champion winner six times, while that number jumps to seven for Best Actor contenders and dips to six for the Best Actress contest. Though the BFCA’s membership is primarily journalist-focused and doesn’t include Academy crossover, the groups’ tastes usually dovetail with each other as the awards race progresses.
On the television side this year, Netflix’s Ava DuVernay-created limited series When They See Us leads with six nominations, followed by NBC’s This Is Us and Pop’s Schitt’s Creek, both of which received five nods. Overall, Netflix received 61 nominations across its film and television slate, with HBO trailing at 33 and Amazon coming in third with 14.
Read on for a full list of film and television nominees for the 2020 Critics Choice Awards.
FILM
BEST PICTURE
- 1917
- Ford v Ferrari
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- Little Women
- Marriage Story
- Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
- Parasite
- Uncut Gems
BEST ACTOR
- Antonio Banderas – Pain and Glory
- Robert De Niro – The Irishman
- Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
- Adam Driver – Marriage Story
- Eddie Murphy – Dolemite Is My Name
- Joaquin Phoenix – Joker
- Adam Sandler – Uncut Gems
BEST ACTRESS
- Awkwafina – The Farewell
- Cynthia Erivo – Harriet
- Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story
- Lupita Nyong’o – Us
- Saoirse Ronan – Little Women
- Charlize Theron – Bombshell
- Renée Zellweger – Judy
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
- Willem Dafoe – The Lighthouse
- Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
- Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes
- Al Pacino – The Irishman
- Joe Pesci – The Irishman
- Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
- Laura Dern – Marriage Story
- Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit
- Jennifer Lopez – Hustlers
- Florence Pugh – Little Women
- Margot Robbie – Bombshell
- Zhao Shuzhen – The Farewell
BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS
- Julia Butters – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
- Roman Griffin Davis – Jojo Rabbit
- Noah Jupe – Honey Boy
- Thomasin McKenzie – Jojo Rabbit
- Shahadi Wright Joseph – Us
- Archie Yates – Jojo Rabbit
BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE
- Bombshell
- The Irishman
- Knives Out
- Little Women
- Marriage Story
- Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
- Parasite
BEST DIRECTOR
- Noah Baumbach – Marriage Story
- Greta Gerwig – Little Women
- Bong Joon Ho – Parasite
- Sam Mendes – 1917
- Josh Safdie and Benny Safdie – Uncut Gems
- Martin Scorsese – The Irishman
- Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
- Noah Baumbach – Marriage Story
- Rian Johnson – Knives Out
- Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won – Parasite
- Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
- Lulu Wang – The Farewell
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
- Greta Gerwig – Little Women
- Noah Harpster and Micah Fitzerman-Blue – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
- Anthony McCarten – The Two Popes
- Todd Phillips & Scott Silver – Joker
- Taika Waititi – Jojo Rabbit
- Steven Zaillian – The Irishman
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
- Jarin Blaschke – The Lighthouse
- Roger Deakins – 1917
- Phedon Papamichael – Ford v Ferrari
- Rodrigo Prieto – The Irishman
- Robert Richardson – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
- Lawrence Sher – Joker
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
- Mark Friedberg, Kris Moran – Joker
- Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales – 1917
- Jess Gonchor, Claire Kaufman – Little Women
- Lee Ha Jun – Parasite
- Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
- Bob Shaw, Regina Graves – The Irishman
- Donal Woods, Gina Cromwell – Downton Abbey
BEST EDITING
- Ronald Bronstein, Benny Safdie – Uncut Gems
- Andrew Buckland, Michael McCusker – Ford v Ferrari
- Yang Jinmo – Parasite
- Fred Raskin – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
- Thelma Schoonmaker – The Irishman
- Lee Smith – 1917
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
- Ruth E. Carter – Dolemite Is My Name
- Julian Day – Rocketman
- Jacqueline Durran – Little Women
- Arianne Phillips – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
- Sandy Powell, Christopher Peterson – The Irishman
- Anna Robbins – Downton Abbey
BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP
- Bombshell
- Dolemite Is My Name
- The Irishman
- Joker
- Judy
- Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
- Rocketman
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
- 1917
- Ad Astra
- The Aeronauts
- Avengers: Endgame
- Ford v Ferrari
- The Irishman
- The Lion King
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
- Abominable
- Frozen II
- How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
- I Lost My Body
- Missing Link
- Toy Story 4
BEST ACTION MOVIE
- 1917
- Avengers: Endgame
- Ford v Ferrari
- John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum
- Spider-Man: Far From Home
BEST COMEDY
- Booksmart
- Dolemite Is My Name
- The Farewell
- Jojo Rabbit
- Knives Out
BEST SCI-FI OR HORROR MOVIE
- Ad Astra
- Avengers: Endgame
- Midsommar
- Us
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
- Atlantics
- Les Misérables
- Pain and Glory
- Parasite
- Portrait of a Lady on Fire
BEST SONG
- “Glasgow (No Place Like Home)” – Wild Rose
- “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” – Rocketman
- “I’m Standing With You” – Breakthrough
- “Into the Unknown” – Frozen II
- “Speechless” – Aladdin
- “Spirit” – The Lion King
- “Stand Up” – Harriet
BEST SCORE
- Michael Abels – Us
- Alexandre Desplat – Little Women
- Hildur Guðnadóttir – Joker
- Randy Newman – Marriage Story
- Thomas Newman – 1917
- Robbie Robertson – The Irishman
TELEVISION
BEST DRAMA SERIES
- The Crown (Netflix)
- David Makes Man (OWN)
- Game of Thrones (HBO)
- The Good Fight (CBS All Access)
- Pose (FX)
- Succession (HBO)
- This Is Us (NBC)
- Watchmen (HBO)
BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
- Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us (NBC)
- Mike Colter – Evil (CBS)
- Paul Giamatti – Billions (Showtime)
- Kit Harington – Game of Thrones (HBO)
- Freddie Highmore – The Good Doctor (ABC)
- Tobias Menzies – The Crown (Netflix)
- Billy Porter – Pose (FX)
- Jeremy Strong – Succession (HBO)
BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
- Christine Baranski – The Good Fight (CBS All Access)
- Olivia Colman – The Crown (Netflix)
- Jodie Comer – Killing Eve (BBC America)
- Nicole Kidman – Big Little Lies (HBO)
- Regina King – Watchmen (HBO)
- Mj Rodriguez – Pose (FX)
- Sarah Snook – Succession (HBO)
- Zendaya – Euphoria (HBO)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
- Asante Blackk – This Is Us (NBC)
- Billy Crudup – The Morning Show (Apple)
- Asia Kate Dillon – Billions (Showtime)
- Peter Dinklage – Game of Thrones (HBO)
- Justin Hartley – This Is Us (NBC)
- Delroy Lindo – The Good Fight (CBS All Access)
- Tim Blake Nelson – Watchmen (HBO)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
- Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown (Netflix)
- Gwendoline Christie – Game of Thrones (HBO)
- Laura Dern – Big Little Lies (HBO)
- Audra McDonald – The Good Fight (CBS All Access)
- Jean Smart – Watchmen (HBO)
- Meryl Streep – Big Little Lies (HBO)
- Susan Kelechi Watson – This Is Us (NBC)
BEST COMEDY SERIES
- Barry (HBO)
- Fleabag (Amazon)
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
- Mom (CBS)
- One Day at a Time (Netflix)
- PEN15 (Hulu)
- Schitt’s Creek (Pop)
BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
- Ted Danson – The Good Place (NBC)
- Walton Goggins – The Unicorn (CBS)
- Bill Hader – Barry (HBO)
- Eugene Levy – Schitt’s Creek (Pop)
- Paul Rudd – Living with Yourself (Netflix)
- Bashir Salahuddin – Sherman’s Showcase (IFC)
- Ramy Youssef – Ramy (Hulu)
BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
- Christina Applegate – Dead to Me (Netflix)
- Alison Brie – GLOW (Netflix)
- Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
- Kirsten Dunst – On Becoming a God in Central Florida (Showtime)
- Julia Louis-Dreyfus – Veep (HBO)
- Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek (Pop)
- Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Fleabag (Amazon)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
- Andre Braugher – Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC)
- Anthony Carrigan – Barry (HBO)
- William Jackson Harper – The Good Place (NBC)
- Daniel Levy – Schitt’s Creek (Pop)
- Nico Santos – Superstore (NBC)
- Andrew Scott – Fleabag (Amazon)
- Henry Winkler – Barry (HBO)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
- Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
- D’Arcy Carden – The Good Place (NBC)
- Sian Clifford – Fleabag (Amazon)
- Betty Gilpin – GLOW (Netflix)
- Rita Moreno – One Day at a Time (Netflix)
- Annie Murphy – Schitt’s Creek (Pop)
- Molly Shannon – The Other Two (Comedy Central)
BEST LIMITED SERIES
- Catch-22 (Hulu)
- Chernobyl (HBO)
- Fosse/Verdon (FX)
- The Loudest Voice (Showtime)
- Unbelievable (Netflix)
- When They See Us (Netflix)
- Years and Years (HBO)
BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
- Brexit (HBO)
- Deadwood: The Movie (HBO)
- El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix)
- Guava Island (Amazon)
- Native Son (HBO)
- Patsy & Loretta (Lifetime)
BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
- Christopher Abbott – Catch-22 (Hulu)
- Mahershala Ali – True Detective (HBO)
- Russell Crowe – The Loudest Voice (Showtime)
- Jared Harris – Chernobyl (HBO)
- Jharrel Jerome – When They See Us (Netflix)
- Sam Rockwell – Fosse/Verdon (FX)
- Noah Wyle – The Red Line (CBS)
BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
- Kaitlyn Dever – Unbelievable (Netflix)
- Anne Hathaway – Modern Love (Amazon)
- Megan Hilty – Patsy & Loretta (Lifetime)
- Joey King – The Act (Hulu)
- Jessie Mueller – Patsy & Loretta (Lifetime)
- Merritt Wever – Unbelievable (Netflix)
- Michelle Williams – Fosse/Verdon (FX)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
- Asante Blackk – When They See Us (Netflix)
- George Clooney – Catch-22 (Hulu)
- John Leguizamo – When They See Us (Netflix)
- Dev Patel – Modern Love (Amazon)
- Jesse Plemons – El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix)
- Stellan Skarsgård – Chernobyl (HBO)
- Russell Tovey – Years and Years (HBO)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
- Patricia Arquette – The Act (Hulu)
- Marsha Stephanie Blake – When They See Us (Netflix)
- Toni Collette – Unbelievable (Netflix)
- Niecy Nash – When They See Us (Netflix)
- Margaret Qualley – Fosse/Verdon (FX)
- Emma Thompson – Years and Years (HBO)
- Emily Watson – Chernobyl (HBO)
BEST ANIMATED SERIES
- Big Mouth (Netflix)
- BoJack Horseman (Netflix)
- The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance (Netflix)
- She-Ra and the Princesses of Power (Netflix)
- The Simpsons (Fox)
- Undone (Amazon)
BEST TALK SHOW
- Desus & Mero (Showtime)
- Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)
- The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC)
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
- The Late Late Show with James Corden (CBS)
- Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)
BEST COMEDY SPECIAL
- Amy Schumer: Growing (Netflix)
- Jenny Slate: Stage Fright (Netflix)
- Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s All in the Family and The Jeffersons (ABC)
- Ramy Youssef: Feelings (HBO)
- Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby (Netflix)
- Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia (Netflix)
- Wanda Sykes: Not Normal (Netflix)
