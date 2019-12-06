Leonardo DiCaprio to present Robert De Niro's SAG Life Achievement Award

Leonardo DiCaprio will reunite with his on-screen father figure Robert De Niro at the 2020 Screen Actor’s Guild Awards.

The SAG Awards announced Friday that the Oscar-winning actor and environmental activist will present his Marvin’s Room and This Boy’s Life costar with his previously announced SAG Life Achievement Award — industry union SAG-AFTRA’s highest non-competitive accolade — at the upcoming 2020 SAG Awards ceremony.

In addition to starring as DiCaprio’s abusive father figure in the 1993 drama This Boy’s Life, De Niro played a doctor opposite the then-budding actor in the Meryl Streep-led tearjerker Marvin’s Room in 1996. They also played fictionalized versions of themselves in Martin Scorsese‘s 2015 short film The Audition.

Outside of his work with DiCaprio, De Niro’s 54-year career includes iconic roles in Taxi Driver, Raging Bull, Cape Fear, Jackie Brown, Meet the Parents, and Silver Linings Playbook. This year, he starred in the global box office hit Joker alongside Joaquin Phoenix and re-teamed with Scorsese for Netflix’s current Best Picture frontrunner The Irishman.

De Niro is the SAG Life Achievement Award’s 56th recipient, joining past winners like Ernest Borgnine (2010), Mary Tyler Moore (2011), Dick Van Dyke (2012), Rita Moreno (2013), Debbie Reynolds (2014), Carol Burnett (2015), Lily Tomlin (2017), Morgan Freeman (2018), and Marriage Story star Alan Alda, who won the award earlier this year.

“I have been a member of this union for over 50 years,” De Niro previously said of being selected as the 2020 recipient. “It’s an honor to receive this award from SAG-AFTRA.”

The 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards air Sunday, Jan. 19 at 8 p.m. ET on TNT and TBS.

