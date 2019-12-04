Awards season tracker: Early winners ahead of the 2020 Oscars

With the Oscar machine churning out new contenders by the day, it can be daunting for even the most seasoned prognosticators to keep track of every movie, filmmaker, and performer vying for glory on the Academy Awards stage. EW is here to help, as our handy awards tracker ahead will update throughout the season to reflect which films are scoring major industry accolades in the run-up to the 92nd Oscars on Feb. 9.
Ranked purely by the number of prestige accolades they’ve won so far, here’s EW’s statistical ranking of this year’s Oscar contenders. (For our informed Oscar predictions, click here.)
Awards bodies tracked so far:
Cannes Film Festival
Venice International Film Festival (VIFF)
Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF)
Santa Barbara International Film Festival (SBIFF)
Palm Springs International Film Festival (PSIFF)
Gotham Awards
Film Independent Spirit Awards (Indie Spirits)
National Board of Review
New York Film Critics Circle (NYFCC)
American Film Institute (AFI)
Best Picture
1. The Irishman
Best Picture (or equivalent) wins: National Board of Review (Best Film), NYFCC, AFI top 10
Best Picture (or equivalent) nominations: N/A
2. Jojo Rabbit
Best Picture (or equivalent) wins: TIFF People’s Choice Award, National Board of Review (top 10), AFI top 10
Best Picture (or equivalent) nominations: N/A
3. Marriage Story
Best Picture (or equivalent) wins: Gotham Awards, AFI top 10
Best Picture (or equivalent) nominations: Indie Spirits (pending), National Board of Review (top 10)
4. 1917
Best Picture (or equivalent) wins: AFI top 10
Best Picture (or equivalent) nominations: National Board of Review (top 10)
5. Richard Jewell
Best Picture (or equivalent) wins: AFI top 10
Best Picture (or equivalent) nominations: National Board of Review (top 10)
6. Knives Out
Best Picture (or equivalent) wins: AFI top 10
Best Picture (or equivalent) nominations: National Board of Review (top 10)
7. Parasite
Best Picture (or equivalent) wins: Cannes Palme d’Or, AFI Special Award
Best Picture (or equivalent) nominations: N/A
8. The Farewell
Best Picture (or equivalent) wins: AFI top 10
Best Picture (or equivalent) nominations: Gotham Awards, Indie Spirits (pending)
9. Uncut Gems
Best Picture (or equivalent) wins: N/A
Best Picture (or equivalent) nominations: Gotham Awards, Indie Spirits (pending), National Board of Review (top 10)
10. Joker
Best Picture (or equivalent) wins: VIFF Golden Lion, AFI top 10
Best Picture (or equivalent) nominations: N/A
11. Ford v Ferrari
Best Picture (or equivalent) wins: N/A
Best Picture (or equivalent) nominations: National Board of Review (top 10)
12. Little Women
Best Picture (or equivalent) wins: AFI top 10
Best Picture (or equivalent) nominations: N/A
13. Dolemite Is My Name
Best Picture (or equivalent) wins: N/A
Best Picture (or equivalent) nominations: National Board of Review (top 10)
14. Waves
Best Picture (or equivalent) wins: N/A
Best Picture (or equivalent) nominations: National Board of Review (top 10)
Best Director
1. Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Picture (or equivalent) wins: National Board of Review
Best Picture (or equivalent) nominations: N/A
2. Benny and Josh Safdie, Uncut Gems
Best Picture (or equivalent) wins: NYFCC
Best Picture (or equivalent) nominations: Indie Spirits (pending)
Best Actress
1. Renée Zellweger, Judy
Best Actress (or equivalent) wins: PSIFF Desert Palm Achievement Award, National Board of Review
Best Actress (or equivalent) nominations: Indie Spirits (pending)
2. Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Best Actress (or equivalent) wins: SBIFF Outstanding Performer of the Year Award, Indie Spirits (Robert Altman Award)
Best Actress (or equivalent) nominations: N/A
3. Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Best Actress (or equivalent) wins: PSIFF International Star Award
Best Actress (or equivalent) nominations: N/A
4. Alfre Woodard, Clemency
Best Actress (or equivalent) wins: Gotham Awards
Best Actress (or equivalent) nominations: Indie Spirits (pending)
5. Elisabeth Moss, Her Smell
Best Actress (or equivalent) wins: Gotham Awards
Best Actress (or equivalent) nominations: Indie Spirits (pending)
6. Lupita Nyong’o, Us
Best Actress (or equivalent) wins: NYFCC
Best Actress (or equivalent) nominations: N/A
Best Actor
1. Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Best Actor (or equivalent) wins: SBIFF Outstanding Performer of the Year Award, Gotham Awards, Indie Spirits (Robert Altman Award)
Best Actor (or equivalent) nominations: N/A
2. Adam Sandler, Uncut Gems
Best Actor (or equivalent) wins: National Board of Review
Best Actor (or equivalent) nominations: Gotham Awards, Indie Spirits (pending)
3. Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Best Actor (or equivalent) wins: PSIFF Chairman’s Award
Best Actor (or equivalent) nominations: N/A
4. Robert Pattinson, The Lighthouse
Best Actor (or equivalent) wins: N/A
Best Actor (or equivalent) nominations: Indie Spirits (pending)
Best Supporting Actress
1. Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
Best Supporting Actress (or equivalent) wins: PSIFF Spotlight Award
Best Supporting Actress (or equivalent) nominations: Indie Spirits (pending)
2. Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Best Supporting Actress (or equivalent) wins: National Board of Review
Best Supporting Actress (or equivalent) nominations: N/A
3. Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Best Supporting Actress (or equivalent) wins: NYFCC, Indie Spirits (Robert Altman Award)
Best Supporting Actress (or equivalent) nominations: N/A
4. Zhao Shuzhen, The Farewell
Best Supporting Actress (or equivalent) wins: N/A
Best Supporting Actress (or equivalent) nominations: Indie Spirits (pending)
5. Octavia Spencer, Luce
Best Supporting Actress (or equivalent) wins: N/A
Best Supporting Actress (or equivalent) nominations: Indie Spirits (pending)
Best Supporting Actor
1. Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Supporting Actor (or equivalent) wins: National Board of Review
Best Supporting Actor (or equivalent) nominations: N/A
2. Willem Dafoe, The Lighthouse
Best Supporting Actor (or equivalent) wins: N/A
Best Supporting Actor (or equivalent) nominations: Gotham Awards, Indie Spirits (pending)
3. Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Best Supporting Actor (or equivalent) wins: NYFCC
Best Supporting Actor (or equivalent) nominations: N/A
