Awards season tracker: Early winners ahead of the 2020 Oscars

Who's leading the Oscar race? EW statistically tracks films winning awards this season.

With the Oscar machine churning out new contenders by the day, it can be daunting for even the most seasoned prognosticators to keep track of every movie, filmmaker, and performer vying for glory on the Academy Awards stage. EW is here to help, as our handy awards tracker ahead will update throughout the season to reflect which films are scoring major industry accolades in the run-up to the 92nd Oscars on Feb. 9.

Ranked purely by the number of prestige accolades they’ve won so far, here’s EW’s statistical ranking of this year’s Oscar contenders. (For our informed Oscar predictions, click here.)

Awards bodies tracked so far:

Cannes Film Festival

Venice International Film Festival (VIFF)

Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF)

Santa Barbara International Film Festival (SBIFF)

Palm Springs International Film Festival (PSIFF)

Gotham Awards

Film Independent Spirit Awards (Indie Spirits)

National Board of Review

New York Film Critics Circle (NYFCC)

American Film Institute (AFI)

Best Picture

Netflix

1. The Irishman

Best Picture (or equivalent) wins: National Board of Review (Best Film), NYFCC, AFI top 10

Best Picture (or equivalent) nominations: N/A

2. Jojo Rabbit

Best Picture (or equivalent) wins: TIFF People’s Choice Award, National Board of Review (top 10), AFI top 10

Best Picture (or equivalent) nominations: N/A

3. Marriage Story

Best Picture (or equivalent) wins: Gotham Awards, AFI top 10

Best Picture (or equivalent) nominations: Indie Spirits (pending), National Board of Review (top 10)

4. 1917

Best Picture (or equivalent) wins: AFI top 10

Best Picture (or equivalent) nominations: National Board of Review (top 10)

5. Richard Jewell

Best Picture (or equivalent) wins: AFI top 10

Best Picture (or equivalent) nominations: National Board of Review (top 10)

6. Knives Out

Best Picture (or equivalent) wins: AFI top 10

Best Picture (or equivalent) nominations: National Board of Review (top 10)

7. Parasite

Best Picture (or equivalent) wins: Cannes Palme d’Or, AFI Special Award

Best Picture (or equivalent) nominations: N/A

8. The Farewell

Best Picture (or equivalent) wins: AFI top 10

Best Picture (or equivalent) nominations: Gotham Awards, Indie Spirits (pending)

9. Uncut Gems

Best Picture (or equivalent) wins: N/A

Best Picture (or equivalent) nominations: Gotham Awards, Indie Spirits (pending), National Board of Review (top 10)

10. Joker

Best Picture (or equivalent) wins: VIFF Golden Lion, AFI top 10

Best Picture (or equivalent) nominations: N/A

11. Ford v Ferrari

Best Picture (or equivalent) wins: N/A

Best Picture (or equivalent) nominations: National Board of Review (top 10)

12. Little Women

Best Picture (or equivalent) wins: AFI top 10

Best Picture (or equivalent) nominations: N/A

13. Dolemite Is My Name

Best Picture (or equivalent) wins: N/A

Best Picture (or equivalent) nominations: National Board of Review (top 10)

14. Waves

Best Picture (or equivalent) wins: N/A

Best Picture (or equivalent) nominations: National Board of Review (top 10)

Best Director

Andrew Cooper/Columbia

1. Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Picture (or equivalent) wins: National Board of Review

Best Picture (or equivalent) nominations: N/A

2. Benny and Josh Safdie, Uncut Gems

Best Picture (or equivalent) wins: NYFCC

Best Picture (or equivalent) nominations: Indie Spirits (pending)

Best Actress

David Hindley

1. Renée Zellweger, Judy

Best Actress (or equivalent) wins: PSIFF Desert Palm Achievement Award, National Board of Review

Best Actress (or equivalent) nominations: Indie Spirits (pending)

2. Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Best Actress (or equivalent) wins: SBIFF Outstanding Performer of the Year Award, Indie Spirits (Robert Altman Award)

Best Actress (or equivalent) nominations: N/A

3. Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Best Actress (or equivalent) wins: PSIFF International Star Award

Best Actress (or equivalent) nominations: N/A

4. Alfre Woodard, Clemency

Best Actress (or equivalent) wins: Gotham Awards

Best Actress (or equivalent) nominations: Indie Spirits (pending)

5. Elisabeth Moss, Her Smell

Best Actress (or equivalent) wins: Gotham Awards

Best Actress (or equivalent) nominations: Indie Spirits (pending)

6. Lupita Nyong’o, Us

Best Actress (or equivalent) wins: NYFCC

Best Actress (or equivalent) nominations: N/A

Best Actor

Netflix

1. Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Best Actor (or equivalent) wins: SBIFF Outstanding Performer of the Year Award, Gotham Awards, Indie Spirits (Robert Altman Award)

Best Actor (or equivalent) nominations: N/A

2. Adam Sandler, Uncut Gems

Best Actor (or equivalent) wins: National Board of Review

Best Actor (or equivalent) nominations: Gotham Awards, Indie Spirits (pending)

3. Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Best Actor (or equivalent) wins: PSIFF Chairman’s Award

Best Actor (or equivalent) nominations: N/A

4. Robert Pattinson, The Lighthouse

Best Actor (or equivalent) wins: N/A

Best Actor (or equivalent) nominations: Indie Spirits (pending)

Best Supporting Actress

Barbara Nitke/STXfilms

1. Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers

Best Supporting Actress (or equivalent) wins: PSIFF Spotlight Award

Best Supporting Actress (or equivalent) nominations: Indie Spirits (pending)

2. Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Best Supporting Actress (or equivalent) wins: National Board of Review

Best Supporting Actress (or equivalent) nominations: N/A

3. Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Best Supporting Actress (or equivalent) wins: NYFCC, Indie Spirits (Robert Altman Award)

Best Supporting Actress (or equivalent) nominations: N/A

4. Zhao Shuzhen, The Farewell

Best Supporting Actress (or equivalent) wins: N/A

Best Supporting Actress (or equivalent) nominations: Indie Spirits (pending)

5. Octavia Spencer, Luce

Best Supporting Actress (or equivalent) wins: N/A

Best Supporting Actress (or equivalent) nominations: Indie Spirits (pending)

Best Supporting Actor

Andrew Cooper/Columbia

1. Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Supporting Actor (or equivalent) wins: National Board of Review

Best Supporting Actor (or equivalent) nominations: N/A

2. Willem Dafoe, The Lighthouse

Best Supporting Actor (or equivalent) wins: N/A

Best Supporting Actor (or equivalent) nominations: Gotham Awards, Indie Spirits (pending)

3. Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Best Supporting Actor (or equivalent) wins: NYFCC

Best Supporting Actor (or equivalent) nominations: N/A

