Frozen 2, Toy Story 4, more land 2020 Annie Awards nominations

Weathering With You, Missing Link, and Klaus also received nods.
The Annie Awards have drawn up an impressive crop of nominees for its 2020 ceremony.
The International Animated Film Association — an industry organization that annually recognizes the best animation in the entertainment industry — announced Monday a full list of honorees that will compete for the 47th Annie Awards, representing a 20 percent yearly increase to 1,900 overall submissions across 36 categories.
As it continues to break records at the box office, Disney’s blockbuster sequel Frozen 2 scored a staggering eight nominations from the group, including one for Best Feature next to fellow Disney release Toy Story 4, DreamWorks’ How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, Netflix’s Klaus, and LAIKA’s Missing Link. All five films have also been submitted to the Academy for Oscar consideration in the race for Best Animated Feature — an award that has gone to the corresponding Annie winner 13 times since the Academy implemented a separate animated feature category in 2002.
Among independent animated films, Japan’s Best International Feature Oscar submission Weathering with You scored an Annie Award nomination for Best Indie Feature alongside Netflix’s I Lost My Body, Okko’s Inn, Promare, and Buñuel in the Labyrinth of the Turtles.
Elsewhere, Josh Gad (Frozen 2), Ali Wong (Tuca & Bertie), Jenny Slate (The Secret Life of Pets 2), and Tony Hale (Toy Story 4) landed individual nominations for voice acting, while monster hits across television and film like Avengers: Endgame, Alita: Battle Angel, Detective Pikachu, Spider-Man: Far From Home, and Game of Thrones received nods for live-action character animation.
The 2020 Annie Awards will be handed out Jan. 25 at UCLA’s Royce Hall. Read on for the full list of this year’s nominees:
Best Feature
Frozen 2 – Walt Disney Animation Studios
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World – DreamWorks Animation
Klaus – Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine
Missing Link – LAIKA, LLC
Toy Story 4 – Pixar Animation Studios
Best Indie Feature
Buñuel in the Labyrinth of the Turtles – Sygnatia, Glow, Submarine, Hampa Animation Studio
I Lost My Body – Xilam for Netflix
Okko’s Inn – Madhouse
Promare – TRIGGER, XFLAG
Weathering With You – Toho Co., LTD. / STORY Inc. / CoMix Wave Films
Best Special Production
Guava Island, “Titles and Prologue” – Six Point Harness / Amazon
How to Train Your Dragon Homecoming – DreamWorks Animation
Infinity Train, “The Perennial Child” – Cartoon Network Studios
SpongeBob SquarePants, “SpongeBob’s Big Birthday Blowout” – Nickelodeon and Jonas & Co.
Zog – Magic Light Pictures
Best Short Subject
Acid Rain – Animoon
DONT KNOW WHAT – Thomas Renoldner
Je sors acheter des cigarettes – Miyu Productions
Purpleboy – Bando à Parte, Rainbox Productions, Ambiances… asbl, Luna Blue Film
Uncle Thomas: Accounting for the Days – Ciclope Filmes, National Film Board of Canada, Les Armateurs
Best VR
Bonfire – Baobab Studios
GLOOMY EYES – ATLAS V
Kaiju Confidential – ShadowMachine
Best Commercial
Dove Self-Esteem Project x Steven Universe: “Social Media”Cartoon Network / Dove / Chromosphere
Fortnite Season 7 Launch SpotEpic Games / Screen Novelties / iam8bit
The Mystical Journey of Jimmy Page’s ‘59 Telecaster – Nexus Studios
Best TV/Media – Preschool
Ask the Storybots – JibJab Bros. Studios for Netflix
Elena of Avalor – Disney Television Animation
Let’s Go Luna! – Brown Bag Films / 9 Story Media Group
Norman Picklestripes – Factory
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum – Brown Bag Films / 9 Story Media Group
Best TV/Media – Children
Disney Mickey Mouse – Disney TV Animation/Disney Channel
Niko and the Sword of Light – Titmouse, Amazon Studios
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles – Nickelodeon Animation Studio
Tales of Arcadia: 3Below – DreamWorks Animation
The Tom and Jerry Show – Warner Bros. Animation
Best TV/Media – General Audience
Big Mouth – Netflix
BoJack Horseman – Tornante Productions, LLC for Netflix
Harley Quinn – Warner Bros. Animation
Tuca & Bertie – Tornante Productions, LLC for Netflix
Undone – Tornante Company and Amazon Studios
Best Student Film
Con Fuerza – Savannah College of Art and Design
Gravedad – Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg GmbH Animationsinstitut
The Fox & The Pigeon – Sheridan College
Un diable dans la poche – GOBELINS, l’école de l’image
Best FX for TV/Media
How to Train Your Dragon Homecoming – DreamWorks Animation
Love, Death & Robots – Blur for Netflix
My Moon – Eusong Lee, Co-produced with Chromosphere
Star Wars Galaxy of Adventures – Lucasfilm, Titmouse, Inc.
Tales of Arcadia: 3Below – DreamWorks Animation
Best FX for Feature
Abominable –DreamWorks Animation
Frozen 2 – Walt Disney Animation Studios
Missing Link – Laura E Gross
Toy Story 4 – Pixar Animation Studios
Weathering With You – GKIDS
Best Character Animation – TV/Media
Ask the Storybots – JibJab Bros. Studios for Netflix
Disney Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure – Disney TV Animation/Disney Channel
His Dark Materials – BBC Studios
How to Train Your Dragon Homecoming – DreamWorks Animation
Robot Chicken – Stoopid Buddy Stoodios
Best Character Animation – Animated Feature
Frozen 2 – Walt Disney Animation Studios
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World – DreamWorks Animation
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World – DreamWorks Animation
Klaus – Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine
Missing Link – LAIKA, LLC
Best Character Animation – Live Action
Alita: Battle Angel – Weta Digital
Avengers: Endgame – Weta Digital
Game of Thrones – Season 8 Episode 3 “The Long Night” – Dance of the Dragons – Image Engine
Pokémon Detective Pikachu – Framestore
SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME – Steven Argula
Best Character Animation – Video Game
Gears 5 – Cinematic AnimationThe Coalition/ Microsoft
KINGDOM HEARTS III – SQUARE ENIX
Sinclair Snake: Museum Mischief – Chromosphere / Within
Unruly Heroes – Magic Design Studios
Best Character Design – TV/Media
Carmen Sandiego – Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing and DHX Media for Netflix
DC Super Hero Girls – Warner Bros. Animation
T.O.T.S. – Titmouse / Disney Junior
The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle – DreamWorks Animation
Victor and Valentino – Cartoon Network Studios
Best Character Design – Feature
Abominable – DreamWorks Animation / Pearl Studio
Frozen 2 – Walt Disney Animation Studios
Klaus – Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine
Spies in Disguise – Blue Sky Studios
The Addams Family – MGM and BRON Creative
Best Direction – TV/Media
Ask the Storybots – JibJab Bros. Studios for Netflix
DC Super Hero Girls – Warner Bros. Animation
Disney Mickey Mouse – Disney TV Animation/Disney Channel
Rilakkuma & Kaoru – Dwarf for Netflix
Ultraman – Production IG, SOLA Digital Arts for Netflix
Best Direction – Feature
Frozen 2 – Walt Disney Animation Studios
I Lost My Body – Xilam for Netflix
Klaus – Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine
Missing Link – LAIKA, LLC
Weathering With You – Toho Co., Ltd. / STORY Inc. / CoMix Wave Films
Best Music – TV/Media
Carmen Sandiego – Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing and DHX Media for Netflix
Love, Death & Robots – Blur for Netflix
Seis Manos – VIZ Media / Powerhouse Animation Studios
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power – DreamWorks Animation
The Tom and Jerry Show – Warner Bros. Animation
Best Music – Feature
AWAY – Dream Well Studios
Frozen 2 – Walt Disney Animation Studios
I Lost My Body – Xilam for Netflix
Spies in Disguise – Blue Sky Studios
Toy Story 4 – Pixar Animation Studios
Best Production Design – TV/Media
Carmen Sandiego – Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing and DHX Media for Netflix
Disney Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure – Disney TV Animation/Disney Channel
Love, Death & Robots – Blur for Netflix
Mao Mao: Heroes of Pure Heart – Cartoon Network, Titmouse, Inc.
The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle – DreamWorks Animation
Best Production Design – Feature
Abominable – DreamWorks Animation
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World – DreamWorks Animation
Klaus – Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine
Missing Link – LAIKA, LLC
The Addams Family – MGM and Bron Creative
Best Storyboarding – TV/Media
Carmen Sandiego – Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing and DHX Media for Netflix
Carole & Tuesday – Bones for Netflix
Love, Death & Robots – Blur for Netflix
Snoopy in Space – Apple
Zog – Magic Light Pictures
Best Storyboarding – Feature
I Lost My Body – Xilam for Netflix
I Lost My Body – Xilam for Netflix
Klaus – Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine
Missing Link – LAIKA, LLC
Missing Link – LAIKA, LLC
Best Voice Acting – TV/Media
Big City Greens – Disney TV Animation/Disney Channel
Bob’s Burgers – 20th Century FOX / Bento Box Entertainment
Steven Universe – Cartoon Network Studios
Tigtone – Titmouse, Inc., Babyhemyth Productions, Williams Street
Tuca & Bertie – Tornante Productions, LLC for Netflix
Best Voice Acting – Feature
Abominable – DreamWorks Animation / Pearl Studio
Frozen 2 – Walt Disney Animation Studios
Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus – CJ Entertainment and Nickelodeon Animation Studios for Netflix
The Secret Life of Pets 2 – Illumination
Toy Story 4 – Pixar Animation Studios
Best Writing – TV/Media
Apple & Onion – Cartoon Network Studios
BoJack Horseman – Tornante Productions, LLC for Netflix
Pinky Malinky – Nickelodeon Animation Studios for Netflix
Tuca & Bertie – Tornante Productions, LLC for Netflix
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum – Brown Bag Film / 9 Story Media Group
Best Writing – Feature
Frozen 2 – Walt Disney Animation Studios
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World – DreamWorks Animation
I Lost My Body – Xilam for Netflix
Toy Story 4 – Pixar Animation Studios
Weathering With You – Toho Co., Ltd. / STORY Inc. / CoMix Wave Films
Best Editorial – TV/Media
Big Hero 6: The Series – Disney TV Animation/Disney Channel
DC Super Hero Girls – Warner Bros. Animation
Disney Mickey Mouse – Disney TV Animation/Disney Channel
Green Eggs and Ham – Warner Bros. Animation for Netflix
Love, Death & Robots – Blur for Netflix
Best Editorial – Feature
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World – DreamWorks Animation
Klaus – Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine
Missing Link – LAIKA, LLC
The Secret Life of Pets 2 – Illumination
Toy Story 4 – Pixar Animation Studios
