Frozen 2, Toy Story 4, more land 2020 Annie Awards nominations

The Annie Awards have drawn up an impressive crop of nominees for its 2020 ceremony.

The International Animated Film Association — an industry organization that annually recognizes the best animation in the entertainment industry — announced Monday a full list of honorees that will compete for the 47th Annie Awards, representing a 20 percent yearly increase to 1,900 overall submissions across 36 categories.

As it continues to break records at the box office, Disney’s blockbuster sequel Frozen 2 scored a staggering eight nominations from the group, including one for Best Feature next to fellow Disney release Toy Story 4, DreamWorks’ How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, Netflix’s Klaus, and LAIKA’s Missing Link. All five films have also been submitted to the Academy for Oscar consideration in the race for Best Animated Feature — an award that has gone to the corresponding Annie winner 13 times since the Academy implemented a separate animated feature category in 2002.

Among independent animated films, Japan’s Best International Feature Oscar submission Weathering with You scored an Annie Award nomination for Best Indie Feature alongside Netflix’s I Lost My Body, Okko’s Inn, Promare, and Buñuel in the Labyrinth of the Turtles.

Elsewhere, Josh Gad (Frozen 2), Ali Wong (Tuca & Bertie), Jenny Slate (The Secret Life of Pets 2), and Tony Hale (Toy Story 4) landed individual nominations for voice acting, while monster hits across television and film like Avengers: Endgame, Alita: Battle Angel, Detective Pikachu, Spider-Man: Far From Home, and Game of Thrones received nods for live-action character animation.

The 2020 Annie Awards will be handed out Jan. 25 at UCLA’s Royce Hall. Read on for the full list of this year’s nominees:

Best Feature

Frozen 2 – Walt Disney Animation Studios

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World – DreamWorks Animation

Klaus – Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine

Missing Link – LAIKA, LLC

Toy Story 4 – Pixar Animation Studios

Best Indie Feature

Buñuel in the Labyrinth of the Turtles – Sygnatia, Glow, Submarine, Hampa Animation Studio

I Lost My Body – Xilam for Netflix

Okko’s Inn – Madhouse

Promare – TRIGGER, XFLAG

Weathering With You – Toho Co., LTD. / STORY Inc. / CoMix Wave Films

Best Special Production

Guava Island, “Titles and Prologue” – Six Point Harness / Amazon

How to Train Your Dragon Homecoming – DreamWorks Animation

Infinity Train, “The Perennial Child” – Cartoon Network Studios

SpongeBob SquarePants, “SpongeBob’s Big Birthday Blowout” – Nickelodeon and Jonas & Co.

Zog – Magic Light Pictures

Best Short Subject

Acid Rain – Animoon

DONT KNOW WHAT – Thomas Renoldner

Je sors acheter des cigarettes – Miyu Productions

Purpleboy – Bando à Parte, Rainbox Productions, Ambiances… asbl, Luna Blue Film

Uncle Thomas: Accounting for the Days – Ciclope Filmes, National Film Board of Canada, Les Armateurs

Best VR Bonfire – Baobab Studios

GLOOMY EYES – ATLAS V

Kaiju Confidential – ShadowMachine

Best Commercial Dove Self-Esteem Project x Steven Universe: “Social Media”Cartoon Network / Dove / Chromosphere

Fortnite Season 7 Launch SpotEpic Games / Screen Novelties / iam8bit

The Mystical Journey of Jimmy Page’s ‘59 Telecaster – Nexus Studios Best TV/Media – Preschool Ask the Storybots – JibJab Bros. Studios for Netflix

Elena of Avalor – Disney Television Animation

Let’s Go Luna! – Brown Bag Films / 9 Story Media Group

Norman Picklestripes – Factory

Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum – Brown Bag Films / 9 Story Media Group Best TV/Media – Children Disney Mickey Mouse – Disney TV Animation/Disney Channel

Niko and the Sword of Light – Titmouse, Amazon Studios

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles – Nickelodeon Animation Studio

Tales of Arcadia: 3Below – DreamWorks Animation

The Tom and Jerry Show – Warner Bros. Animation Best TV/Media – General Audience Big Mouth – Netflix

BoJack Horseman – Tornante Productions, LLC for Netflix

Harley Quinn – Warner Bros. Animation

Tuca & Bertie – Tornante Productions, LLC for Netflix

Undone – Tornante Company and Amazon Studios Best Student Film Con Fuerza – Savannah College of Art and Design

Gravedad – Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg GmbH Animationsinstitut

The Fox & The Pigeon – Sheridan College

Un diable dans la poche – GOBELINS, l’école de l’image Best FX for TV/Media

How to Train Your Dragon Homecoming – DreamWorks Animation

Nominees: Manuel Reyes Halaby, Cristiana Covone, Koya Masubuchi, Jean Claude Nouchy, Dustin Henning

Love, Death & Robots – Blur for Netflix

Nominees: Viktor Németh, Szabolcs Illés, Ádám Sipos , Vladimir Zhovna

My Moon – Eusong Lee, Co-produced with Chromosphere

Nominees: Stéphane Coëdel, Natan Moura

Star Wars Galaxy of Adventures – Lucasfilm, Titmouse, Inc.

Nominees: Araiza Tokumasu Naoki

Tales of Arcadia: 3Below – DreamWorks Animation

Nominees: Greg Lev, Igor Lodeiro, Chen Ling, Brandon Tyra

Best FX for Feature

Abominable –DreamWorks Animation

Nominees: Amaury Aubel, James Jackson, Domin Lee, Michael Losure, Alex Timchenko

Frozen 2 – Walt Disney Animation Studios

Nominees: Benjamin Fiske, Alex Moaveni, Jesse Erickson, Dimitre Berberov, Kee Nam Suong

Missing Link – Laura E Gross

Nominees: Eric Wachtman, David Horsley, Peter Stuart, Timu Khodzhaev, Joe Strasser

Toy Story 4 – Pixar Animation Studios

Nominees: Alexis Angelidis, Amit Ganapati Baadkar, Greg Gladstone, Kylie Wijsmuller, Matthew Kiyoshi Wong

Weathering With You – GKIDS

Nominees: Hidetsugu Ito, Yuko Nakajima, Jumi Lee, Ryosuke Tsuda

Best Character Animation – TV/Media

Ask the Storybots – JibJab Bros. Studios for Netflix

Nominees: Chris O’Hara

Disney Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure – Disney TV Animation/Disney Channel

Nominees: Juliane Martin

His Dark Materials – BBC Studios

Nominees: Aulo Licinio

How to Train Your Dragon Homecoming – DreamWorks Animation

Nominees: Andrew Muir

Robot Chicken – Stoopid Buddy Stoodios

Nominees: Scott DaRos

Best Character Animation – Animated Feature

Frozen 2 – Walt Disney Animation Studios

Nominees: Andrew Ford

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World – DreamWorks Animation

Nominees: Dane Stogner

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World – DreamWorks Animation

Nominees: Rani Naamani

Klaus – Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine

Nominees: Sergio Martins

Missing Link – LAIKA, LLC

Nominees: Rachelle Lambden

Best Character Animation – Live Action

Alita: Battle Angel – Weta Digital

Nominees: Michael Cozens

Avengers: Endgame – Weta Digital

Nominees: Sidney Kombo-Kintombo

Game of Thrones – Season 8 Episode 3 “The Long Night” – Dance of the Dragons – Image Engine

Nominees: Jason Snyman, Sheik Ghafoor, Maia Neubig, Michael Siegel, Cheri Fojtik

Pokémon Detective Pikachu – Framestore

Nominees: Dale Newton, Waiyin Mendoza, Rochelle Flynn, Leila Gaed, Paul Jones

SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME – Steven Argula

Nominees: Joakim Riedinger

Best Character Animation – Video Game

Gears 5 – Cinematic AnimationThe Coalition/ Microsoft

Nominees: Brian Whitmire

KINGDOM HEARTS III – SQUARE ENIX

Nominees: Munenori Shinagawa, Kayoko Yajima, Koji Hamada, Koji Inoue

Sinclair Snake: Museum Mischief – Chromosphere / Within

Nominees: Tommy Rodricks, Natan Moura, Nelson Boles

Unruly Heroes – Magic Design Studios

Nominees: Sebastien Parodi, Nicolas Leger

Best Character Design – TV/Media

Carmen Sandiego – Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing and DHX Media for Netflix

Nominees: Keiko Murayama

DC Super Hero Girls – Warner Bros. Animation

Nominees: Lauren Faust

T.O.T.S. – Titmouse / Disney Junior

Nominees: John Jagusak

The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle – DreamWorks Animation

Nominees: Chris Mitchell

Victor and Valentino – Cartoon Network Studios

Nominees: FABIEN MENSE

Best Character Design – Feature

Abominable – DreamWorks Animation / Pearl Studio

Nominees: Nico Marlet

Frozen 2 – Walt Disney Animation Studios

Nominees: Bill Schwab

Klaus – Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine

Nominees: Torsten Schrank

Spies in Disguise – Blue Sky Studios

Nominees: José Manuel Fernández Oli

The Addams Family – MGM and BRON Creative

Nominees: Craig Kellman

Best Direction – TV/Media

Ask the Storybots – JibJab Bros. Studios for Netflix

Nominees: Jeff Gill

DC Super Hero Girls – Warner Bros. Animation

Nominees: Natalie Wetzig

Disney Mickey Mouse – Disney TV Animation/Disney Channel

Nominees: Alonso Ramirez Ramos

Rilakkuma & Kaoru – Dwarf for Netflix

Nominees: Masahito Kobayashi

Ultraman – Production IG, SOLA Digital Arts for Netflix

Nominees: Kenji Kamiyama, Shinji Aramaki

Best Direction – Feature

Frozen 2 – Walt Disney Animation Studios

Nominees: Jennifer Lee, Chris Buck

I Lost My Body – Xilam for Netflix

Nominees: Jérémy Clapin

Klaus – Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine

Nominees: Sergio Pablos

Missing Link – LAIKA, LLC

Nominees: Chris Butler

Weathering With You – Toho Co., Ltd. / STORY Inc. / CoMix Wave Films

Nominees: Makoto Shinka

Best Music – TV/Media

Carmen Sandiego – Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing and DHX Media for Netflix

Nominees: Jared Lee Gosselin, Steve D’Angelo, Lorenzo Castelli

Love, Death & Robots – Blur for Netflix

Nominees: Rob Cairns

Seis Manos – VIZ Media / Powerhouse Animation Studios

Nominees: Carl Thiel

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power – DreamWorks Animation

Nominees: Sunna Wehrmeijer

The Tom and Jerry Show – Warner Bros. Animation

Nominees: Vivek Maddala

Best Music – Feature

AWAY – Dream Well Studios

Nominees: Gints Zilbalodis

Frozen 2 – Walt Disney Animation Studios

Nominees: Christophe Beck, Frode Fjellheim, Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez

I Lost My Body – Xilam for Netflix

Nominees: Dan Levy

Spies in Disguise – Blue Sky Studios

Nominees: Mark Ronson, Theodore Shapiro

Toy Story 4 – Pixar Animation Studios

Nominees: Randy Newman

Best Production Design – TV/Media

Carmen Sandiego – Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing and DHX Media for Netflix

Nominees: Eastwood Wong, Sylvia Liu, Elaine Lee, Linda Fong, Emily Paik

Disney Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure – Disney TV Animation/Disney Channel

Nominees: Alan Bodner, Brian Woods, Steven Nicodemus, Laura Price, Leonard Robledo

Love, Death & Robots – Blur for Netflix

Nominees: Alberto Mielgo

Mao Mao: Heroes of Pure Heart – Cartoon Network, Titmouse, Inc.

Nominees: Khang Le, Chris Fisher, Gael Bertrand, Deodato Pangandoyon, Howard Chen

The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle – DreamWorks Animation

Nominees: Chris Mitchell, Chris Turnham, Tor Aunet, DanBob Thompson, Aaron Spurgeon

Best Production Design – Feature

Abominable – DreamWorks Animation

Nominees: Max Boas, Paul Duncan, Christopher Brock, Cecline Da Hyeu Kim, Jane Li

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World – DreamWorks Animation

Nominees: Pierre-Olivier Vincent, Kirsten Kawamura, Woonyoung Jung, Iuri Lioi

Klaus – Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine

Nominees: Szymon Biernaki, Marcin Jakubowski

Missing Link – LAIKA, LLC

Nominees: Nelson Lowry, Santiago Montiel, Trevor Dalmer

The Addams Family – MGM and Bron Creative

Nominees: Patricia Atchison, Maisha Moore, Chris Souza, Jack Yu

Best Storyboarding – TV/Media

Carmen Sandiego – Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing and DHX Media for Netflix

Nominees: Kenny Park

Carole & Tuesday – Bones for Netflix

Nominees: Shinichiro Watanabe

Love, Death & Robots – Blur for Netflix

Nominees: Owen Sullivan

Snoopy in Space – Apple

Nominees: Riccardo Durante

Zog – Magic Light Pictures

Nominees: Max Lang

Best Storyboarding – Feature

I Lost My Body – Xilam for Netflix

Nominees: Julien Bisaro

I Lost My Body – Xilam for Netflix

Nominees: Jérémy Clapin

Klaus – Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine

Nominees: Sergio Pablos

Missing Link – LAIKA, LLC

Nominees: Julián Nariño

Missing Link – LAIKA, LLC

Nominees: Oliver Thomas

Best Voice Acting – TV/Media

Big City Greens – Disney TV Animation/Disney Channel

Nominees: Marieve Herington

Bob’s Burgers – 20th Century FOX / Bento Box Entertainment

Nominees: H. Jon Benjamin

Steven Universe – Cartoon Network Studios

Nominees: Sarah Stiles

Tigtone – Titmouse, Inc., Babyhemyth Productions, Williams Street

Nominees: Debi Derryberry

Tuca & Bertie – Tornante Productions, LLC for Netflix

Nominees: Ali Wong

Best Voice Acting – Feature

Abominable – DreamWorks Animation / Pearl Studio

Nominees: Tenzing Norgay Trainor

Frozen 2 – Walt Disney Animation Studios

Nominees: Josh Gad

Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus – CJ Entertainment and Nickelodeon Animation Studios for Netflix

Nominees: Richard Horvitz

The Secret Life of Pets 2 – Illumination

Nominees: Jenny Slate

Toy Story 4 – Pixar Animation Studios

Nominees: Tony Hale

Best Writing – TV/Media

Apple & Onion – Cartoon Network Studios

Nominees: George Gendi, Michael Gendi, Deepak Sethi, Eric Acosta, Sean Szeles

BoJack Horseman – Tornante Productions, LLC for Netflix

Nominees: Alison Tafel

Pinky Malinky – Nickelodeon Animation Studios for Netflix

Nominees: Sheela Shrinivas, Aminder Dhaliwal, Rikke Asbjoern

Tuca & Bertie – Tornante Productions, LLC for Netflix

Nominees: Shauna McGarry

Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum – Brown Bag Film / 9 Story Media Group

Nominees: Meghan Read

Best Writing – Feature

Frozen 2 – Walt Disney Animation Studios

Nominees: Jennifer Lee

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World – DreamWorks Animation

Nominees: Dean DeBlois

I Lost My Body – Xilam for Netflix

Nominees: Jérémy Clapin, Guillaume Laurant

Toy Story 4 – Pixar Animation Studios

Nominees: Andrew Stanton, Stephany Folsom

Weathering With You – Toho Co., Ltd. / STORY Inc. / CoMix Wave Films

Nominees: Makoto Shinkai, Makoto Shinkai

Best Editorial – TV/Media

Big Hero 6: The Series – Disney TV Animation/Disney Channel

Nominees: Dao Le, Joe Molinari, Charles T. Jones, David Vasquez

DC Super Hero Girls – Warner Bros. Animation

Nominees: Torien Blackwolf

Disney Mickey Mouse – Disney TV Animation/Disney Channel

Nominees: Tony Molina

Green Eggs and Ham – Warner Bros. Animation for Netflix

Nominees: Margaret Hou

Love, Death & Robots – Blur for Netflix

Nominees: Bo Juhl, Stacy Auckland, Valerian Zamel

Best Editorial – Feature

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World – DreamWorks Animation

Nominees: John K. Carr, Mark Hester, Mary Blee

Klaus – Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine

Nominees: Pablo García Revert

Missing Link – LAIKA, LLC

Nominees: Stephen Perkins

The Secret Life of Pets 2 – Illumination

Nominees: Tiffany Hillkurtz

Toy Story 4 – Pixar Animation Studios

Nominees: Axel Geddes, Torbin Xan Bullock, Greg Snyder

