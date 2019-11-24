Taylor Swift makes history as most awarded artist of all time at American Music Awards

Image zoom Image Group LA/Getty Images

Taylor Swift just made American Music Awards history.

In addition to being honored as the Artist of the Decade, the singer-songwriter took home the awards for Favorite Album — Pop/Rock, Favorite Music Video, Favorite Female Artist — Pop/Rock, Favorite Artist — Adult Contemporary and Artist of the Year, making her the artist with the most AMAs of all time, with 28 total wins. She beat Michael Jackson’s record of 24 all-time wins. Swift was tied with Alabama at 23 all-time AMA wins before Sunday night’s ceremony.

Upon accepting Artist of the Year, she said, “The last year of my life has had some of the most amazing and some of the hardest things I’ve gone through.” In recent months, Swift has been involved in a back and forth battle over her old music with her old record label, Big Machine Records. The singer also announced earlier this year that her mother is once again battling cancer, after first battling the disease in 2015.

She continued, “This industry is really weird because… like your stock is either up or down and people either like you or they don’t.” Calling this year complicated, she thanked the fans for being there for her “over the last 15 years of me doing this.”

Swift headlined the evening with a decades-spanning performance in which she sang her hits “Love Story,” “I Knew You Were Trouble,” “The Man,” “Lover,” and more. She was joined onstage at one point by Halsey and Camila Cabello.

The American Music Awards aired live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

