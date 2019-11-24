American Music Awards 2019: See the full list of winners

By Omar Sanchez
November 24, 2019 at 07:00 PM EST
Fox; Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic; Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

There’s something for everyone at the 2019 American Music Awards.

Ciara is set to host this year’s show — where the winners are voted entirely by fans — broadcast from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles starting at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Look for performances by the Jonas Brothers, Camila Cabello, Lizzo, Green Day, Christian Aguilera, Toni Braxton, Shania Twain, Ozzy Osbourne, and more.

DrakeAriana GrandeHalseyPost Malone, and Taylor Swift are all nominated for Artist of the Year, the AMAs’ top prize.

Malone leads the pack of nominees with seven total nominations. He’s followed closely by Grande and Billie Eilish who each received six nods, and Lil Nas X and Swift who are tied with five noms each.

See the full list of winners (in bold) and nominees below:

ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Drake
Ariana Grande
Halsey
Post Malone
Taylor Swift

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Luke Combs
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Ella Mai

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR
Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, “Shallow”
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”
Marshmello and Bastille, “Happier”
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, “Señorita”
Post Malone and Swae Lee, “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”

TOUR OF THE YEAR
BTS
Ariana Grande
Elton John
Pink
Ed Sheeran

FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO
Billie Eilish, “bad guy”
Ariana Grande, “7 rings”
Halsey, “Without Me”
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”
Taylor Swift, “You Need to Calm Down”

FAVORITE SOCIAL ARTIST
BTS
Billie Eilish
EXO
Ariana Grande
Shawn Mendes

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST — POP/ROCK
Drake
Khalid
Post Malone

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST — POP/ROCK
Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Taylor Swift

FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP — POP/ROCK
BTS
Jonas Brothers
Panic! at the Disco

FAVORITE ALBUM — POP/ROCK
Billie Eilish, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
Ariana Grande, thank u, next
Taylor Swift, Lover

FAVORITE SONG — POP/ROCK
Halsey, “Without Me”
Jonas Brothers, “Sucker”
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”
Panic! at the Disco, “High Hopes”
Post Malone and Swae Lee, “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST — COUNTRY
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST — COUNTRY
Kelsea Ballerini
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood

FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP — COUNTRY
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Old Dominion

FAVORITE ALBUM — COUNTRY
Kane Brown, Experiment
Dan + Shay, Dan + Shay
Carrie Underwood, Cry Pretty

FAVORITE SONG — COUNTRY
Luke Combs, “Beautiful Crazy”
Dan + Shay, “Speechless”
Blake Shelton, “God’s Country”

FAVORITE ARTIST — RAP/HIP-HOP
Cardi B
Drake
Post Malone

FAVORITE ALBUM — RAP/HIP-HOP
Meek Mill, Championships
Post Malone, Hollywood’s Bleeding
Travis Scott, Astroworld

FAVORITE SONG — RAP/HIP-HOP
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”
Post Malone, “Wow.”
Travis Scott, “Sicko Mode”

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST — SOUL/R&B
Chris Brown
Khalid
Bruno Mars

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST — SOUL/R&B
Beyoncé
Lizzo
Ella Mai

FAVORITE ALBUM — SOUL/R&B
Chris Brown, Indigo
Khalid, Free Spirit
Ella Mai, Ella Mai

FAVORITE SONG — SOUL/R&B
Khalid, “Talk”
Lizzo, “Juice”
Ella Mai, “Trip”

FAVORITE ARTIST — ALTERNATIVE ROCK
Billie Eilish
Imagine Dragons
Panic! at the Disco

FAVORITE ARTIST — ADULT CONTEMPORARY
Maroon 5
Pink
Taylor Swift

FAVORITE ARTIST — LATIN
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Ozuna

FAVORITE ARTIST — CONTEMPORARY INSPIRATIONAL
Lauren Daigle
For King & Country
MercyMe

FAVORITE ARTIST — ELECTRONIC DANCE MUSIC (EDM)
Avicii
Marshmello
The Chainsmokers

FAVORITE SOUNDTRACK
A Star Is Born, by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper
Bohemian Rhapsody, by Queen
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Related content:

Advertisement

Comments

EDIT POST
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com