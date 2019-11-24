Image zoom Fox; Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic; Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

There’s something for everyone at the 2019 American Music Awards.

Ciara is set to host this year’s show — where the winners are voted entirely by fans — broadcast from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles starting at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Look for performances by the Jonas Brothers, Camila Cabello, Lizzo, Green Day, Christian Aguilera, Toni Braxton, Shania Twain, Ozzy Osbourne, and more.

Drake, Ariana Grande, Halsey, Post Malone, and Taylor Swift are all nominated for Artist of the Year, the AMAs’ top prize.

Malone leads the pack of nominees with seven total nominations. He’s followed closely by Grande and Billie Eilish who each received six nods, and Lil Nas X and Swift who are tied with five noms each.

See the full list of winners (in bold) and nominees below:

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Drake

Ariana Grande

Halsey

Post Malone

Taylor Swift

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Ella Mai

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, “Shallow”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”

Marshmello and Bastille, “Happier”

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, “Señorita”

Post Malone and Swae Lee, “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”

TOUR OF THE YEAR

BTS

Ariana Grande

Elton John

Pink

Ed Sheeran

FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO

Billie Eilish, “bad guy”

Ariana Grande, “7 rings”

Halsey, “Without Me”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”

Taylor Swift, “You Need to Calm Down”

FAVORITE SOCIAL ARTIST

BTS

Billie Eilish

EXO

Ariana Grande

Shawn Mendes

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST — POP/ROCK

Drake

Khalid

Post Malone

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST — POP/ROCK

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Taylor Swift

FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP — POP/ROCK

BTS

Jonas Brothers

Panic! at the Disco

FAVORITE ALBUM — POP/ROCK

Billie Eilish, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Ariana Grande, thank u, next

Taylor Swift, Lover

FAVORITE SONG — POP/ROCK

Halsey, “Without Me”

Jonas Brothers, “Sucker”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”

Panic! at the Disco, “High Hopes”

Post Malone and Swae Lee, “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST — COUNTRY

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST — COUNTRY

Kelsea Ballerini

Maren Morris

Carrie Underwood

FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP — COUNTRY

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Old Dominion

FAVORITE ALBUM — COUNTRY

Kane Brown, Experiment

Dan + Shay, Dan + Shay

Carrie Underwood, Cry Pretty

FAVORITE SONG — COUNTRY

Luke Combs, “Beautiful Crazy”

Dan + Shay, “Speechless”

Blake Shelton, “God’s Country”

FAVORITE ARTIST — RAP/HIP-HOP

Cardi B

Drake

Post Malone

FAVORITE ALBUM — RAP/HIP-HOP

Meek Mill, Championships

Post Malone, Hollywood’s Bleeding

Travis Scott, Astroworld

FAVORITE SONG — RAP/HIP-HOP

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”

Post Malone, “Wow.”

Travis Scott, “Sicko Mode”

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST — SOUL/R&B

Chris Brown

Khalid

Bruno Mars

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST — SOUL/R&B

Beyoncé

Lizzo

Ella Mai

FAVORITE ALBUM — SOUL/R&B

Chris Brown, Indigo

Khalid, Free Spirit

Ella Mai, Ella Mai

FAVORITE SONG — SOUL/R&B

Khalid, “Talk”

Lizzo, “Juice”

Ella Mai, “Trip”

FAVORITE ARTIST — ALTERNATIVE ROCK

Billie Eilish

Imagine Dragons

Panic! at the Disco

FAVORITE ARTIST — ADULT CONTEMPORARY

Maroon 5

Pink

Taylor Swift

FAVORITE ARTIST — LATIN

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Ozuna

FAVORITE ARTIST — CONTEMPORARY INSPIRATIONAL

Lauren Daigle

For King & Country

MercyMe

FAVORITE ARTIST — ELECTRONIC DANCE MUSIC (EDM)

Avicii

Marshmello

The Chainsmokers

FAVORITE SOUNDTRACK

A Star Is Born, by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

Bohemian Rhapsody, by Queen

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

