The 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards have lit a pre-Oscar fire for several major contenders in the awards race.
Leading the pack of independent-leaning nominees — as announced Thursday afternoon by Zazie Beetz and Natasha Lyonne — are Uncut Gems and The Lighthouse, which earned five nominations apiece, including the former’s nod for Adam Sandler’s lead performance.
Though Uncut Gems received a nomination in the Best Feature category, The Lighthouse did not, despite garnering across-the-board support for its cast (both Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe scored nominations), directing (Robert Eggers), cinematography, and editing.
On the acting side, Hustlers star Jennifer Lopez, Judy‘s Renée Zellweger, Clemency actress Alfre Woodard, Shia LaBeouf (Honey Boy), and The Farewell‘s Zhao Shuzhen also bolstered bids for Oscar attention with Indie Spirit nominations this year.
Traditionally held the day before the Oscars, the Indie Spirits honor achievements in movies made for around $20 million, though standards have fluctuated in recent years. The awards are voted for by members of Film Independent, a non-profit organization dedicated to advancing the profile of independent cinema and diversity in the industry.
Though not always a steadfast indicator of Academy tastes (Film Independent’s voting base is made up of anyone who wants to pay to join, regardless of standing in/proximity to Hollywood), the Indie Spirits typically forecast a general direction the awards race might be heading in. For example, 2017’s Moonlight, 2016’s Spotlight, 2015’s Birdman, and 2014’s 12 Years A Slave won top honors at the Spirit Awards before going on to score major Oscar nominations in addition to winning Best Picture. Last year, Indie Spirit contenders like Glenn Close (The Wife), Regina King (If Beale Street Could Talk), and Richard E. Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?) went on to win or be nominated for acting Oscars as well.
This year, several high-profile contenders were ineligible for Indie Spirit nominations, however, including big-budgeted studio pictures like Todd Phillips’ Joker, Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman, Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Sam Mendes’ 1917, Jay Roach’s Bombshell, Greta Gerwig’s Little Women, Michael Engler’s Downton Abbey, and James Mangold’s Ford v Ferrari.
The 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards ceremony will air live Saturday, Feb. 8. on IFC. Read on for the full list of nominations.
2020 FILM INDEPENDENT SPIRIT AWARD NOMINATIONS
BEST FEATURE (Award given to the producer. Executive Producers are not awarded.)
A Hidden Life
Producers: Elisabeth Bentley, Dario Bergesio, Grant Hill, Josh Jeter
Clemency
Producers: Timur Bekbosunov, Julian Cautherley, Bronwyn Cornelius, Peter Wong
The Farewell
Producers: Anita Gou, Daniele Melia, Andrew Miano, Peter Saraf, Marc Turtletaub, Lulu
Wang, Chris Weitz, Jane Zheng
Marriage Story
Producers: Noah Baumbach, David Heyman
Uncut Gems
Producers: Eli Bush, Sebastian Bear-McClard, Scott Rudin
BEST FIRST FEATURE (Award given to the director and producer)
Booksmart
Director: Olivia Wilde
Producers: Chelsea Barnard, David Distenfeld, Jessica Elbaum, Megan Ellison,
Katie Silberman
The Climb
Director/Producer: Michael Angelo Covino
Producers: Noah Lang, Kyle Marvin
Diane
Director: Kent Jones
Producers: Luca Borghese, Ben Howe, Caroline Kaplan, Oren Moverman
The Last Black Man in San Francisco
Director/Producer: Joe Talbot
Producers: Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Khaliah Neal, Christina Oh
The Mustang
Director: Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre
Producer: Ilan Goldman
See You Yesterday
Director: Stefon Bristol
Producer: Spike Lee
JOHN CASSAVETES AWARD – Given to the best feature made for under $500,000 (Award given to the writer, director and producer. Executive Producers are not awarded.)
Burning Cane
Writer/Director/Producer: Phillip Youmans
Producers: Ojo Akinlana, Jakob Johnson, Karen Kaia Livers, Mose Mayer,
Wendell Pierce, Isaac Webb, Cassandra Youmans
Colewell
Writer/Director: Tom Quinn
Producers: Joshua Blum, Alexandra Byer, Craig Shilowich, Matthew Thurm
Give Me Liberty
Writer/Director/Producer: Kirill Mikhanovsky
Writer/Producer: Alice Austen
Producers: Val Abel, Wally Hall, Michael Manasseri, George Rush, Sergey Shtern
Premature
Writer/Director/Producer: Rashaad Ernesto Green
Writer: Zora Howard
Producer: Darren Dean, Joy Ganes
Wild Nights With Emily
Writer/Director/Producer: Madeleine Olnek
Producers: Anna Margarita Albelo, Casper Andreas, Max Rifkind-Barron
BEST DIRECTOR
Alma Har’el
Honey Boy
Lorene Scafaria
Hustlers
Julius Onah
Luce
Robert Eggers
The Lighthouse
Benny Safdie & Josh Safdie
Uncut Gems
BEST SCREENPLAY
Noah Baumbach
Marriage Story
Jason Begue, Shawn Snyder
To Dust
Ronald Bronstein & Benny Safdie & Josh Safdie
Uncut Gems
Chinonye Chukwu
Clemency
Tarell Alvin McCraney
High Flying Bird
BEST FIRST SCREENPLAY
Fredrica Bailey & Stefon Bristol
See You Yesterday
Hannah Bos & Paul Thureen
Driveways
Bridget Savage Cole & Danielle Krudy
Blow the Man Down
Jocelyn DeBoer & Dawn Luebbe
Greener Grass
James Montague & Craig W. Sanger
The Vast of Night
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Todd Banhazl
Hustlers
Jarin Blaschke
The Lighthouse
Natasha Braier
Honey Boy
Chananun Chotrungroj
The Third Wife
Pawel Pogorzelski
Midsommar
BEST EDITING
Julie Béziau
The Third Wife
Ronald Bronstein & Benny Safdie
Uncut Gems
Tyler L. Cook
Sword of Trust
Louise Ford
The Lighthouse
Kirill Mikhanovsky
Give Me Liberty
BEST FEMALE LEAD
Karen Allen
Colewell
Hong Chau
Driveways
Elisabeth Moss
Her Smell
Mary Kay Place
Diane
Alfre Woodard
Clemency
Renée Zellweger
Judy
BEST MALE LEAD
Chris Galust
Give Me Liberty
Kelvin Harrison Jr.
Luce
Robert Pattinson
The Lighthouse
Matthias Schoenaerts
The Mustang
Adam Sandler
Uncut Gems
BEST SUPPORTING FEMALE
Jennifer Lopez
Hustlers
Taylor Russell
Waves
Lauren “LoLo” Spencer
Give Me Liberty
Octavia Spencer
Luce
Zhao Shuzhen
The Farewell
BEST SUPPORTING MALE
Willem Dafoe
The Lighthouse
Noah Jupe
Honey Boy
Shia LaBeouf
Honey Boy
Jonathan Majors
The Last Black Man in San Francisco
Wendell Pierce
Burning Cane
ROBERT ALTMAN AWARD – Given to one film’s director, casting director and ensemble cast
Marriage Story
Director: Noah Baumbach
Casting Directors: Douglas Aibel, Francine Maisler
Ensemble Cast: Alan Alda, Laura Dern, Adam Driver, Julie Hagerty, Scarlett Johansson,
Ray Liotta, Azhy Robertson, Merritt Wever
BEST DOCUMENTARY (Award given to the director and producer)
American Factory
Director/Producer: Steven Bognar & Julia Reichert
Producers: Julie Parker Benello, Jeff Reichert
Apollo 11
Director/Producer: Todd Douglas Miller
Producers: Evan Krauss, Thomas Baxley Petersen
For Sama
Director: Edward Watts
Director/Producer: Waad al-Kateab
Honeyland
Director: Tamara Kotevska
Director/Producer: Ljubo Stefanov
Producer: Atanas Georgiev
Island of the Hungry Ghosts
Director/Producer: Gabrielle Brady
Producers: Gizem Acarla, Samm Haillay, Alex Kelly, Alexander Wadouh
BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM (Award given to the director)
Invisible Life
Brazil
Director: Karim Aïnouz
Les Misérables
France
Director: Ladj Ly
Parasite
South Korea
Director: Bong Joon-Ho
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
France
Director: Céline Sciamma
Retablo
Peru
Director: Álvaro Delgado-Aparicio L.
The Souvenir
United Kingdom
Director: Joanna Hogg
BONNIE AWARD – Bonnie Tiburzi Caputo joined American Airlines in 1973 at age 24, becoming the first female pilot to fly for a major U.S. airline. In her honor, the third Bonnie Award will recognize a mid-career female director with a $50,000 unrestricted grant, sponsored by American Airlines.
Marielle Heller
Kelly Reichardt
Lulu Wang
PRODUCERS AWARD – The 23rd annual Producers Award honors emerging producers who, despite highly limited resources, demonstrate the creativity, tenacity and vision required to produce quality, independent films. The award includes a $25,000 unrestricted grant.
Mollye Asher
Krista Parris
Ryan Zacarias
SOMEONE TO WATCH AWARD – The 26th annual Someone to Watch Award recognizes a talented filmmaker of singular vision who has not yet received appropriate recognition. The award includes a $25,000 unrestricted grant.
Rashaad Ernesto Green
Director of Premature
Ash Mayfair
Director of The Third Wife
Joe Talbot
Director of The Last Black Man in San Francisco
TRUER THAN FICTION AWARD – The 25th annual Truer Than Fiction Award is presented to an emerging director of non-fiction features who has not yet received significant recognition. The award includes a $25,000 unrestricted grant.
Khalik Allah
Director of Black Mother
Davy Rothbart
Director of 17 Blocks
Nadia Shihab
Director of Jaddoland
Erick Stoll & Chase Whiteside
Director of América
