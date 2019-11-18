Scarlett Johansson, Adam Driver score pre-Oscar award for Marriage Story

Marriage Story type Movie Genre Drama

Marriage Story stars Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver just got a major precursor boost in the run-up to the Oscars.

The Santa Barbara International Film Festival announced Monday that the costars will receive the Outstanding Performers of the Year Award for their work in Noah Baumbach’s new Netflix drama as a disintegrating couple sparring over custody of their young son.

The news adds fuel to the pair’s Oscar fire, which ignited thanks to enthusiastic reviews out of the film’s August premiere at the Venice International Film Festival. The SBIFF’s Performers of the Year Award is often a reliable predictor of Oscar taste, as past recipients (Bohemian Rhapsody‘s Rami Malek, I, Tonya‘s Margot Robbie and Allison Janney, La La Land‘s Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone) have gone on to either win or be nominated for Academy Awards.

“Scarlett and Adam have had such admirable arcs to their careers, making smart choices between independent films and big Hollywood franchises,” said Roger Durling, the festival’s executive director, in a statement. “They both are such lyrical performers, imbuing their acting with keen sensitivity and intellect. Together in Baumbach’s Marriage Story they regaled us with their best work to date.”

Johansson and Driver will be honored at a Jan. 17 ceremony at the Arlington Theatre in Santa Barbara, Calif.

Marriage Story is now playing in select theaters before its Dec. 6 streaming debut on Netflix; the SBIFF runs Jan. 15-25.

