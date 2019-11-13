CMA Awards 2019: See the full list of winners

The 53rd Country Music Association Awards went down Wednesday night at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.
Longtime CMAs host Carrie Underwood was joined by “special guest hosts” Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton for country music’s biggest night, which celebrated legendary women in country music history with a special medley performance, among other things.
Garth Brooks took home the night’s biggest honor, Entertainer of the Year. He’s now a seven-time winner of that award.
Prior to the ceremony, it was announced on Good Morning America that Musgrave’s “Rainbow” video had won Music Video of the Year, while Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus’ “Old Town Road (Remix)” won Musical Event of the Year. Fiddle player Jenee Fleenor was also announced as the winner of Musician of the Year award before the show. With her win, she became the first woman to take home that award.
See below for all the winners.
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
WINNER: Garth Brooks
Eric Church
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood
Keith Urban
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Artist(s), Producer(s), and Mix Engineer
“Burning Man” — Dierks Bentley feat. Brothers Osborne
Producers: Ross Copperman, Jon Randall, Arturo Buenahora, Jr.
Mix Engineer: F. Reid Shippen
“GIRL” — Maren Morris
Producer: Greg Kurstin
Mix Engineer: Greg Kurstin
WINNER: “God’s Country” — Blake Shelton
Producer: Scott Hendricks
Mix Engineer: Justin Niebank
“Millionaire” — Chris Stapleton
Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton
Mix Engineer: Vance Powell
“Speechless” — Dan + Shay
Producers: Dan Smyers, Scott Hendricks
Mix Engineer: Jeff Juliano
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Artist and Producers
Center Point Road — Thomas Rhett
Producers: Dann Huff, Jesse Frasure, Thomas Rhett, Julian Bunetta, The Stereotypes, Cleve Wilson
Cry Pretty — Carrie Underwood
Producers: David Garcia, Jim Jonsin, Carrie Underwood
Dan + Shay — Dan + Shay
Producers: Dan Smyers, Scott Hendricks
Desperate Man — Eric Church
Producers: Jay Joyce, Arturo Buenahora, Jr.
WINNER: GIRL — Maren Morris
Producers: busbee, Maren Morris, Greg Kurstin
SONG OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Songwriters
WINNER: “Beautiful Crazy”
Songwriters: Luke Combs, Wyatt B. Durrette III, Robert Williford
“GIRL”
Songwriters: Maren Morris, Sarah Aarons, Greg Kurstin
“God’s Country”
Songwriters: Devin Dawson, Jordan Schmidt, Michael Hardy
“Rainbow”
Songwriters: Natalie Hemby, Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves
“Tequila”
Songwriters: Dan Smyers, Nicolle Galyon, Jordan Reynolds
FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris
WINNER: Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood
MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Dierks Bentley
WINNER: Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR
Lady Antebellum
Little Big Town
Midland
WINNER: Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band
VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
WINNER: Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Artists and Producer(s)
“All My Favorite People” — Maren Morris (feat. Brothers Osborne)
Producers: Maren Morris, busbee
“Brand New Man” — Brooks & Dunn (with Luke Combs)
Producer: Dann Huff
“Dive Bar” — Garth Brooks & Blake Shelton
Producer: Garth Brooks
WINNER: “Old Town Road (Remix)” — Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus
Producers: YoungKio, Michael Trent Reznor, Atticus Matthew Ross
“What Happens In A Small Town” — Brantley Gilbert & Lindsay Ell
Producer: Dann Huff
MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR
WINNER: Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle
Paul Franklin, Steel Guitar
Mac McAnally, Guitar
Ilya Toshinsky, Banjo/Guitar
Derek Wells, Guitar
MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Artist(s) and Director
“Burning Man” — Dierks Bentley feat. Brothers Osborne
Director: Wes Edwards
“GIRL” — Maren Morris
Director: Dave Meyers
“God’s Country” — Blake Shelton
Director: Sophie Muller
WINNER: “Rainbow” — Kacey Musgraves
Director: Hannah Lux Davis
“Some Of It” — Eric Church
Director: Reid Long
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Cody Johnson
WINNER: Ashley McBryde
Midland
Carly Pearce
Morgan Wallen
