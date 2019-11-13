CMA Awards 2019: See the full list of winners

Image zoom Terry Wyatt/Getty

The 53rd Country Music Association Awards went down Wednesday night at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

Longtime CMAs host Carrie Underwood was joined by “special guest hosts” Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton for country music’s biggest night, which celebrated legendary women in country music history with a special medley performance, among other things.

Garth Brooks took home the night’s biggest honor, Entertainer of the Year. He’s now a seven-time winner of that award.

Prior to the ceremony, it was announced on Good Morning America that Musgrave’s “Rainbow” video had won Music Video of the Year, while Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus’ “Old Town Road (Remix)” won Musical Event of the Year. Fiddle player Jenee Fleenor was also announced as the winner of Musician of the Year award before the show. With her win, she became the first woman to take home that award.

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

WINNER: Garth Brooks

Eric Church

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Keith Urban

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist(s), Producer(s), and Mix Engineer

“Burning Man” — Dierks Bentley feat. Brothers Osborne

Producers: Ross Copperman, Jon Randall, Arturo Buenahora, Jr.

Mix Engineer: F. Reid Shippen

“GIRL” — Maren Morris

Producer: Greg Kurstin

Mix Engineer: Greg Kurstin

WINNER: “God’s Country” — Blake Shelton

Producer: Scott Hendricks

Mix Engineer: Justin Niebank

“Millionaire” — Chris Stapleton

Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton

Mix Engineer: Vance Powell

“Speechless” — Dan + Shay

Producers: Dan Smyers, Scott Hendricks

Mix Engineer: Jeff Juliano

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist and Producers

Center Point Road — Thomas Rhett

Producers: Dann Huff, Jesse Frasure, Thomas Rhett, Julian Bunetta, The Stereotypes, Cleve Wilson

Cry Pretty — Carrie Underwood

Producers: David Garcia, Jim Jonsin, Carrie Underwood

Dan + Shay — Dan + Shay

Producers: Dan Smyers, Scott Hendricks

Desperate Man — Eric Church

Producers: Jay Joyce, Arturo Buenahora, Jr.

WINNER: GIRL — Maren Morris

Producers: busbee, Maren Morris, Greg Kurstin

SONG OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Songwriters

WINNER: “Beautiful Crazy”

Songwriters: Luke Combs, Wyatt B. Durrette III, Robert Williford

“GIRL”

Songwriters: Maren Morris, Sarah Aarons, Greg Kurstin

“God’s Country”

Songwriters: Devin Dawson, Jordan Schmidt, Michael Hardy

“Rainbow”

Songwriters: Natalie Hemby, Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves

“Tequila”

Songwriters: Dan Smyers, Nicolle Galyon, Jordan Reynolds

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

WINNER: Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Dierks Bentley

WINNER: Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady Antebellum

Little Big Town

Midland

WINNER: Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

WINNER: Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artists and Producer(s)

“All My Favorite People” — Maren Morris (feat. Brothers Osborne)

Producers: Maren Morris, busbee

“Brand New Man” — Brooks & Dunn (with Luke Combs)

Producer: Dann Huff

“Dive Bar” — Garth Brooks & Blake Shelton

Producer: Garth Brooks

WINNER: “Old Town Road (Remix)” — Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus

Producers: YoungKio, Michael Trent Reznor, Atticus Matthew Ross

“What Happens In A Small Town” — Brantley Gilbert & Lindsay Ell

Producer: Dann Huff

MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR

WINNER: Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle

Paul Franklin, Steel Guitar

Mac McAnally, Guitar

Ilya Toshinsky, Banjo/Guitar

Derek Wells, Guitar

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist(s) and Director

“Burning Man” — Dierks Bentley feat. Brothers Osborne

Director: Wes Edwards

“GIRL” — Maren Morris

Director: Dave Meyers

“God’s Country” — Blake Shelton

Director: Sophie Muller

WINNER: “Rainbow” — Kacey Musgraves

Director: Hannah Lux Davis

“Some Of It” — Eric Church

Director: Reid Long

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Cody Johnson

WINNER: Ashley McBryde

Midland

Carly Pearce

Morgan Wallen

