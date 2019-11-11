The stars were all out for E!’s People Choice Awards with Kevin Hart, Jennifer Aniston, Gwen Stefani, and Pink all receiving honors this year.
After accepting the Comedy Act of 2019 recognition, Hart gave his first public speech since his September car accident, during which he thanked his family and fans for their support.
Aniston was honored with The People’s Icon award, Stefani earned the Fashion Icon Award, and Pink took home The People’s Champion for her charity work.
Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man: Far From Home, Stranger Things, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, and Blackpink all won multiple awards. Shows like Riverdale, The Big Bang Theory, and America’s Got Talent took home one trophy apiece.
Check out the full list of winners below.
MOVIE
Movie of 2019:
WINNER: Avengers: Endgame
Toy Story 4
Captain Marvel
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
The Lion King
John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum
Us
Spider-Man: Far From Home
Comedy Movie of 2019:
The Upside
Yesterday
The Hustle
Men in Black: International
Long Shot
Little
Good Boys
WINNER: Murder Mystery
Action Movie of 2019:
WINNER: Avengers: Endgame
Spider-Man: Far From Home
Captain Marvel
John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum
Shazam!
Godzilla: King of the Monsters
Dark Phoenix
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
Drama Movie of 2019:
Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood
Rocketman
Five Feet Apart
Glass
Us
Triple Frontier
WINNER: After
Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile
Family Movie of 2019:
Toy Story 4
The Lion King
WINNER: Aladdin
The Secret Life of Pets 2
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part
Pokémon Detective Pikachu
The Angry Birds Movie 2
Male Movie Star of 2019:
WINNER: Robert Downey Jr., Avengers: Endgame
Chris Hemsworth, Avengers: Endgame
Tom Holland, Spider-Man: Far From Home
Will Smith, Aladdin
Keanu Reeves, John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum
Samuel L. Jackson, Captain Marvel
Dwayne Johnson, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
Adam Sandler, Murder Mystery
Female Movie Star of 2019:
Millie Bobby Brown, Godzilla: King of the Monsters
Scarlett Johansson, Avengers: Endgame
WINNER: Zendaya, Spider-Man: Far From Home
Sophie Turner, Dark Phoenix
Jennifer Aniston, Murder Mystery
Brie Larson, Captain Marvel
Lupita Nyong’o, Us
Tessa Thompson, Men in Black: International
Drama Movie Star of 2019:
Taron Egerton, Rocketman
WINNER: Cole Sprouse, Five Feet Apart
Zac Efron, Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile
Lupita Nyong’o, Us
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood
Sarah Paulson, Glass
Samuel L. Jackson, Glass
Comedy Movie Star of 2019:
Ali Wong, Always Be My Maybe
Kevin Hart, The Upside
Rebel Wilson, Isn’t It Romantic
Adam Sandler, Murder Mystery
Liam Hemsworth, Isn’t It Romantic
Dwayne Johnson, Fighting With My Family
Mindy Kaling, Late Night
WINNER: Noah Centineo, The Perfect Date
Action Movie Star of 2019:
Robert Downey Jr., Avengers: Endgame
Chris Evans, Avengers: Endgame
WINNER: Tom Holland, Spider-Man: Far From Home
Halle Berry, John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum
Keanu Reeves, John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum
Sophie Turner, Dark Phoenix
Brie Larson, Captain Marvel
Dwayne Johnson, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
Animated Movie Star of 2019:
America Ferrera, How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
Tom Hanks, Toy Story 4
Kevin Hart, The Secret Life of Pets 2
WINNER: Beyoncé, The Lion King
Ryan Reynolds, Pokémon Detective Pikachu
Chris Pratt, The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part
Tiffany Haddish, The Secret Life of Pets 2
Awkwafina, The Angry Birds Movie 2
TV
Show of 2019:
Game of Thrones
WWE Raw
WINNER: Stranger Things
The Walking Dead
The Big Bang Theory
Riverdale
This Is Us
Grey’s Anatomy
Drama Show of 2019:
Grey’s Anatomy
This Is Us
Chicago P.D.
Game of Thrones
WINNER: Stranger Things
Big Little Lies
Riverdale
The Walking Dead
Comedy Show of 2019:
WINNER: The Big Bang Theory
Saturday Night Live
Modern Family
The Good Place
Grown-ish
Veep
Orange Is the New Black
Schitt’s Creek
Reality Show of 2019:
WINNER: Keeping Up with the Kardashians
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
The Real Housewives of Atlanta
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Queer Eye
Bachelor in Paradise
Vanderpump Rules
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Competition Show of 2019:
American Idol
RuPaul’s Drag Race
WINNER: America’s Got Talent
The Masked Singer
The Bachelor
The Voice
The Bachelorette
The Challenge: War of the Worlds
Male TV Star of 2019:
Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
WINNER: Cole Sprouse, Riverdale
Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead
Finn Wolfhard, Stranger Things
Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
KJ Apa, Riverdale
Female TV Star of 2019:
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
WINNER: Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones
Danai Gurira, The Walking Dead
Camila Mendes, Riverdale
Lili Reinhart, Riverdale
Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
Drama TV Star of 2019:
WINNER: Zendaya, Euphoria
Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead
Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones
Lili Reinhart, Riverdale
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Comedy TV Star of 2019:
Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live
WINNER: Kristen Bell, The Good Place
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Tiffany Haddish, The Last O.G.
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Jameela Jamil, The Good Place
Yara Shahidi, Grown-ish
Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory
Daytime Talk Show of 2019:
The View
Red Table Talk
WINNER: The Ellen DeGeneres Show
The Wendy Williams Show
Live with Kelly and Ryan
TODAY
Good Morning America
The Real
Nighttime Talk Show of 2019:
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
WINNER: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
The Late Late Show with James Corden
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen
Competition Contestant of 2019:
Buddy Valastro, Buddy Vs. Duff
WINNER: Hannah Brown, The Bachelorette
Kodi Lee, America’s Got Talent
T-Pain, The Masked Singer
Colton Underwood, The Bachelor
Tyler Cameron, The Bachelorette
Tyler Oakley, The Amazing Race
Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, RuPaul’s Drag Race
Reality Star of 2019:
WINNER: Khloé Kardashian, Keeping Up With the Kardashians
Kyle Richards, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Lisa Vanderpump, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
NeNe Leakes, The Real Housewives of Atlanta
Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye
Kandi Burruss, The Real Housewives of Atlanta
Kylie Jenner, Keeping Up With the Kardashians
Antoni Porowski, Queer Eye
Bingeworthy Show of 2019:
Game of Thrones
Orange Is the New Black
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
The Umbrella Academy
Queer Eye
WINNER: Outlander
13 Reasons Why
Stranger Things
Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show of 2019:
Stranger Things
WINNER: Shadowhunters
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
Supernatural
The Flash
The Umbrella Academy
Arrow
The 100
MUSIC
Male Artist of 2019:
WINNER: Shawn Mendes
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran
Drake
Travis Scott
Khalid
Lil Nas X
Bad Bunny
Female Artist of 2019:
Ariana Grande
Taylor Swift
Cardi B
Halsey
WINNER: Billie Eilish
Miley Cyrus
Camila Cabello
P!nk
Group of 2019:
Jonas Brothers
BTS
5 Seconds Of Summer
Panic! At The Disco
CNCO
Imagine Dragons
The Chainsmokers
WINNER: BLACKPINK
Song of 2019:
Jonas Brothers, “Sucker”
Ariana Grande, “7 Rings”
Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”
Khalid, “Talk”
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber, “I Don’t Care”
Sam Smith, Normani, “Dancing with a Stranger”
Billie Eilish, “Bad Guy”
WINNER: Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, “Señorita”
Album of 2019:
Ariana Grande, Thank U, Next
Khalid, Free Spirit
Billie Eilish, WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?
Lizzo, Cuz I Love You
Jonas Brothers, Happiness Begins
Ed Sheeran, No. 6 Collaborations Project
Juice Wrld, Death Race for Love
WINNER: Taylor Swift, Lover
Country Artist of 2019:
Luke Combs
WINNER: Blake Shelton
Carrie Underwood
Luke Bryan
Thomas Rhett
Kane Brown
Kelsea Ballerini
Maren Morris
Latin Artist of 2019:
Daddy Yankee
Anuel AA
Maluma
Karol G
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Natti Natasha
WINNER: Becky G
Music Video of 2019:
Daddy Yankee & Snow, “Con Calma”
Taylor Swift feat. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco, “ME!”
WINNER: BLACKPINK, “Kill This Love”
Ariana Grande, “7 Rings”
Billie Eilish, “Bad Guy”
BTS feat. Halsey, “Boy With Luv”
Sam Smith, Normani, “Dancing With a Stranger”
Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, “Señorita”
Concert Tour of 2019:
BTS, Love Yourself, Speak Yourself
Lady Gaga, Enigma
Ariana Grande, Sweetener
P!nk, Beautiful Trauma
Justin Timberlake, Man of the Woods
Jennifer Lopez, It’s My Party
Cher, Here We Go Again Tour
WINNER: BLACKPINK, BLACKPINK 2019 World
POP CULTURE
Social Star of 2019:
Emma Chamberlain
The Dolan Twins
WINNER: David Dobrik
Rickey Thompson
The Ace Family
Shane Dawson
Liza Koshy
Tana Mongeau
Beauty Influencer of 2019:
James Charles
Nikita Dragun
NikkiTutorials – Nikkie de Jager
Jeffree Star
RCL Beauty – Rachel Levin
Desi Perkins
Jackie Aina
WINNER: Bretman Rock
Social Celebrity of 2019:
Ariana Grande
Taylor Swift
WINNER: Ellen DeGeneres
Miley Cyrus
Kim Kardashian West
Cardi B
Shawn Mendes
Justin Bieber
Animal Star of 2019:
Jiffpom
WINNER: Doug the Pug
Nala Cat
Tuna The Chiweenie
Juniper The Fox
Shinjiro Ono – Marutaro
tecuaniventura
Lil BUB
Comedy Act of 2019:
WINNER: Kevin Hart
Joe Rogan
Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias
Trevor Noah
Ken Jeong
Amy Schumer
Colleen Ballinger
Wanda Sykes
Style Star of 2019:
Kim Kardashian West
Rihanna
Celine Dion
Lady Gaga
Gigi Hadid
Cardi B
Jennifer Lopez
WINNER: Harry Styles
Game Changer of 2019:
LeBron James
Megan Rapinoe
Coco Gauff
Drew Brees
Alex Morgan
Stephen Curry
Serena Williams
WINNER: Simone Biles
Pop Podcast of 2019:
Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness
Armchair Expert Podcast with Dax Shepard
Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe
Whine Down with Jana Kramer
Bitch Sesh: A Real Housewives Breakdown with Casey Wilson and Danielle Schneider
WINNER: Scrubbing In with Becca Tilley and Tanya Rad
WTF with Marc Maron
The Joe Rogan Experience
