The Awardist podcast: Inside the early Oscars and Golden Globes contenders

The Golden Globes and Oscars are not a for a few more months, but the awards landscape is already starting to take shape.

Thanks to the bevy of fall film festivals (and Sundance and Cannes earlier in the year), a group of movies has emerged as possible contenders. There are early, early contenders like The Farewell, which earned raves out of Sundance in January and Booksmart and Us, both of which made waves at SXSW in March. Festival award winners like Parasite, Jojo Rabbit, and Joker made names for themselves at Cannes, Toronto, and Venice, respectively. And lest you think the festivals had all the fun, don’t forget about late-season possibilities such as Greta Gerwig’s Little Women, Sam Mendes’ 1917, and Fox News scandal film Bombshell, which all hit theaters in December.

Image zoom David Appleby/Paramount Pictures; Fox Searchlight Pictures; Niko Tavernise/Warner Bros

The Awardist podcast is here to guide you through the fray. In the first episode of the new season, EW digital director Shana Krochmal and associate editor and Awardist columnist David Canfield are joined by editor-in-chief JD Heyman, and the trio breakdown the most likely awards contenders thus far and their chances. One such possible contender, Rocketman star Taron Egerton, also stops by to talk about his transformation into celebrated rock star Elton John, how they captured a beautiful mix of live and studio recordings for his singing, and, yes, we ask about all those comparisons to fellow musical biopic Bohemian Rhapsody.

Returning for its fourth season, The Awardist podcast is part of EW’s comprehensive awards coverage, online and in the magazine. This week, we also make a case for the actresses who shouldn’t be forgotten this season, and Krochmal, Canfield, and Heyman make their bold picks for the season.

Listen to the full discussion below, or on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Related content: