Taylor Swift to receive Artist of the Decade honor and perform at American Music Awards

Lover type Music Genre Pop

Taylor Swift has won more American Music Awards this decade than any other artist, so it’s fitting that the award show has chosen to honor the singer with its Artist of the Decade award at this year’s ceremony.

Additionally, Swifties will be thrilled to know that the songstress will give an “unprecedented awards show performance celebrating the biggest hits of her career,” according to a press release announcing the news.

Image zoom TAS Rights Management

“Taylor’s impact on music this decade is undeniable and her performances on the American Music Awards have been truly spectacular,” said Mark Bracco, executive vice president of programming and development at Dick Clark Productions. “We’re thrilled to honor her as our Artist of the Decade and can’t wait for her to blow everyone away with an epic, career-spanning performance unlike any other!”

Fresh off the release of her seventh studio album, Lover, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart (her sixth album in a row to do so), Swift heads into this year’s AMAs with five nominations. She is nominated for the night’s top honor, Artist of the Year, as well as Favorite Music Video, Favorite Female Artist — Pop/Rock, Favorite Album — Pop/Rock, and Favorite Artist — Adult Contemporary.

Should she win in at least two of the five categories she’s nominated in, Swift would surpass Michael Jackson’s record for most AMAs of all time (24). Swift and Alabama are currently tied with 23 all-time AMA wins.

Voting is now open for all American Music Awards categories. Fans can access the official voting ballot directly by visiting goo.gle/AMAsVote. Voting will close Wednesday, Nov. 20, at 11:59:59 p.m. PT.

The AMAs will be broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 24, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Related content: