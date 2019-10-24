Post Malone, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish dominate American Music Awards nominations

Image zoom FOX Image Collection/Getty Images; Rich Fury/Getty Images; Nicholas Hunt/WireImage

The nominations for the 2019 American Music Awards are in, and this year’s fan-voted awards show could be a historic one.

Drake, Ariana Grande, Halsey, Post Malone, and Taylor Swift are all nominated for the AMAs’ top prize, Artist of the Year. Swift currently holds the record in the category, having won it four times previously.

Malone is the most nominated artist this year, with seven total nominations, including Artist of the Year, Collaboration of the Year and Favorite Male Artist — Pop/Rock. Grande and first-time AMA nominee Billie Eilish each received six nods, including Favorite Music Video, Favorite Social Artist, Favorite Female Artist — Pop/Rock and Favorite Album — Pop/Rock. Lil Nas X and Taylor Swift are tied with five nominations each, followed by Billy Ray Cyrus, Khalid, and Ella Mai, with four each.

It could be a night to remember for Swift, who could surpass Michael Jackson’s record for most AMA wins of all time, 24, should she win in two of the five categories she’s nominated in. Swift and Alabama are currently tied with 23 all-time AMA wins.

The AMAs will be broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 24, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

See the full list of nominations below, and then vote here for your favorite artists.

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Drake

Ariana Grande

Halsey

Post Malone

Taylor Swift

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Ella Mai

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, “Shallow”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”

Marshmello and Bastille, “Happier”

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, “Señorita”

Post Malone and Swae Lee, “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”

TOUR OF THE YEAR

BTS

Ariana Grande

Elton John

Pink

Ed Sheeran

FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO

Billie Eilish, “bad guy”

Ariana Grande, “7 rings”

Halsey, “Without Me”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”

Taylor Swift, “You Need to Calm Down”

FAVORITE SOCIAL ARTIST

BTS

Billie Eilish

EXO

Ariana Grande

Shawn Mendes

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST — POP/ROCK

Drake

Khalid

Post Malone

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST — POP/ROCK

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Taylor Swift

FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP — POP/ROCK

BTS

Jonas Brothers

Panic! At The Disco

FAVORITE ALBUM — POP/ROCK

Billie Eilish, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Ariana Grande, thank u, next

Taylor Swift, Lover

FAVORITE SONG — POP/ROCK

Halsey, “Without Me”

Jonas Brothers, “Sucker”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”

Panic! At The Disco, “High Hopes”

Post Malone and Swae Lee, “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST — COUNTRY

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST — COUNTRY

Kelsea Ballerini

Maren Morris

Carrie Underwood

FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP — COUNTRY

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Old Dominion

FAVORITE ALBUM — COUNTRY

Kane Brown, Experiment

Dan + Shay, Dan + Shay

Carrie Underwood, Cry Pretty

FAVORITE SONG — COUNTRY

Luke Combs, “Beautiful Crazy”

Dan + Shay, “Speechless”

Blake Shelton, “God’s Country”

FAVORITE ARTIST — RAP/HIP-HOP

Cardi B

Drake

Post Malone

FAVORITE ALBUM — RAP/HIP-HOP

Meek Mill, Championships

Post Malone, Hollywood’s Bleeding

Travis Scott, Astroworld

FAVORITE SONG — RAP/HIP-HOP

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”

Post Malone, “Wow.”

Travis Scott, “Sicko Mode”

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST — SOUL/R&B

Chris Brown

Khalid

Bruno Mars

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST — SOUL/R&B

Beyoncé

Lizzo

Ella Mai

FAVORITE ALBUM — SOUL/R&B

Chris Brown, Indigo

Khalid, Free Spirit

Ella Mai, Ella Mai

FAVORITE SONG — SOUL/R&B

Khalid, “Talk”

Lizzo, “Juice”

Ella Mai, “Trip”

FAVORITE ARTIST — ALTERNATIVE ROCK

Billie Eilish

Imagine Dragons

Panic! At The Disco

FAVORITE ARTIST — ADULT CONTEMPORARY

Maroon 5

Pink

Taylor Swift

FAVORITE ARTIST — LATIN

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Ozuna

FAVORITE ARTIST — CONTEMPORARY INSPIRATIONAL

Lauren Daigle

For King & Country

MercyMe

FAVORITE ARTIST — ELECTRONIC DANCE MUSIC (EDM)

Avicii

Marshmello

The Chainsmokers

FAVORITE SOUNDTRACK

A Star is Born, by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

Bohemian Rhapsody, by Queen

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

